March will be amazing for two reasons: it's National Reading Month and some of the most-anticipated new books will make their debut! Besides that, spring will finally make her own debut, so we can start bringing our favorite titles to the park again. I for one have grown tired of random snow days that make me want to fall asleep more than they inspire me to dive into a new rom-com or self-improvement book!

So, break out your reading journal because you'll want to keep track of the most-anticipated fiction and non-fiction new books debuting in March 2025!

Scroll to see which new books we can't wait to read in March!

The Most-Anticipated Fiction Books Amazon Unlikely Story by Ali Rosen (March 1, 2025) Nora's the relationship therapist you go to when your love life's a little shaky because she's got helpful tips for you to utilize. But, she hasn't mastered romance in her day-to-day because she's somehow fallen for an editor based in London. Though they've never met in person, Nora and J have built up a correspondence for a few years that eventually comes to a head when Nora's work assignment lands her in his city. Convinced she's destined to meet him, she happily packs up and moves into a co-op. But her downstairs neighbor has it out for her because he believes her advice column contributed to the end of his relationship. All he wants to do is make her pay for his misery which results in a comedic, albeit annoying, "we're enemies" situation. What neither Nora and her irritating neighbor couldn't have predicted is how well they actually know each other.

Amazon

While We're Young by K.L. Walther (March 4, 2025)

Grace, Isa and Everett's lives are a mess, but it didn't used to be this way. They were once close friends who spent hours upon hours together, but love has a way of enticing people to make disastrous choices. Despite knowing Everett and Isa used to date, Grace got's a thing for the boy who broke her friend's heart. But, she's not the only one who has a secret because Isa's been cozying up to Grace's brother. Nevertheless, Grace believes the answer to everyone's "problems" is to explore Philadelphia one day in the spirit of Ferris Bueller's Day Off. It's the perfect recipe for truths to exposed in the hilarious and somewhat heartbreaking While We're Young.

Amazon Kills Well with Others by Deanna Raybourn (March 4, 2025) Billie, Helen, Mary Alice, and Natalie took some time to finally relax after fighting back against the same agency that tried to have them killed. Enjoying a sabbatical was just what they needed until boredom started to kick in. Sensing their lackluster response to having "normal" lives, the four women are thrilled when the Museum, another assassin organization, contacts them for a job. A killer mole is tracking down everyone who thwarted their plans to take out a notorious thug and they've never let it go. The women's task is to figure out who it is before said person comes looking for them . However, this murderer's skilled and conniving which will put their experience to the test.

Amazon A Scandalous Affair by Leonard Goldberg (March 4, 2025) When Joanna Homes and the Watsons are visited by Sir William Radcliffe one night, he drops a bombshell tale of blackmail on them. He's spooked because his position as the Chancellor of the Exchequer is being called into question with threats of the exposure of something that wasn't meant to come to light. At the center of the scandal is Sir William's granddaughter and her potential benefits of marrying someone of high benefit to society. As the family continues to dish out funds to keep the pictures from being released, they've realized whoever's holding their reputation hostage won't stop until they've drained them dry. So, it's up to Joanna and the Watsons to figure out who the mysterious figure is before the Chancellor's family is publicly ruined.

Amazon The Persians by Sanam Mahloudji (March 4, 2025) The Valiat family have gone from being of importance to fading into the background of America's noise, but they haven't let that stop them from attempting to maintain their status. Beginning with the family matriarch Elizabeth, it's clear why they continue to hold their heads high. It's not like she didn't defiantly stay in Tehran when turmoil surrounded her. However, her daughters and their daughters have packed up to start lives in America. There's: Niaz and her crime-led ways

Shirin and her boisterous career as an event planner

Seema and her uninspiring housewife duties

Bita and her disenchanted life as a law student When Shirin finds herself behind bars in Aspen, she feels inspired to make sure the Valiat name is respected again.

Amazon Stone Angelsby Helena Rho (March 4, 2025) Angelina Lee's living in Seoul after losing her mother and watching her marriage dissolve. Her goal was to find a connection to being Korean, but things haven't been working the way she'd hoped. Besides emotionally wrestling with the handsome Keishuke Ono, she's trying to find the answers that'll lead to what caused her mother's death. What she uncovers is the existence and disappearance of her aunt Sunyuh, who was never spoken of. Unable to understand why the family decided to sweep this under the rug, Angelina decides to understand who she truly is.

Amazon Blood Moon by Sandra Brown (March 4, 2025) Detective John Bowie's career is in limbo due to the bitterness and misery he's nursing with alcohol. He's also haunted by the botched case of Chrissy Mellin's disappearance and TV series Crisis Point 's decision to highlight it's open-ended results. At the head of Crisis Point is Beth Collins, a producer who has high ambitions. She's sure Chrissy Mellin's case wasn't a singular event and wants to figure out why it along with other missing person's instances occurred during a blood moon. With nothing but a hunch and pure determination, Beth connects with Detective Bowie to figure out what happened. They'll have to act fast because the person behind the disappearances could strike again if Beth's theory is correct.

Amazon The Trouble with Annaby Rachel Griffiths (March 4, 2025) Anna's life has been a series of unintentional decisions that resulted in consequences that changed the course of her life. From starting a betting ring to locking lips with Lord Julian Ramsay, she's been somewhat of a wild child. The thing is that her grandfather's will wants to put an end to this by demanding that she find a suitable man to marry her. Though she'd rather run free, her heart knows it years for Lord Ramsay and therein lies her problem.

Amazon

Count My Lies by Sophia Stava (March 4, 2025) Sloane Caraway's lies have never gotten out of hand before she met an attractive man in the park. Feigning concern for his young daughter, Sloane works her way into Jay and Violet Lockhart's lives. They seem to have a beautiful and flawless family from the outside looking in, but being their nanny reveals that ideas about perfection are nothing more than that.

Amazon All the Other Mothers Hate Me by Sarah Harman (March 11, 2025) Florence Grimes' only cares about the light in her life — her son Dylan. He's only 10, but he has a way of lazily motivating her to put one foot in front of the other. She knows he's being bullied, but she doesn't think too much of his reaction to it until said bully, Alfie Risby, goes missing during a field trip. Everyone automatically suspects Dylan is to blame, but Florence is prepared to do whatever it takes to prove them wrong. However, she can't help but wonder if there's another side to her son she's been ignoring.

Amazon Jane and Dan at the End of the World by Colleen Oakley (March 11, 2025) Jane's finally over her decades-long marriage to Dan. She feels invisible in her household and her is basically laughable at this point. Yet, she decides to muster up the courage to ask her husband for a divorce during their anniversary dinner at La Fin du Monde. Before she can drop the bombshell on Dan, a group of climate activists storm the restaurant to hold everyone hostage. She's not exactly afraid she won't make it out alive as she's terrified they're using the plot of her unsuccessful book as their manifesto. It's up to her and Dan to stop their overzealous scheme before everyone dies — including them.

Amazon

The Anatomy of Magicby J.C. Cervantes (March 11, 2025) Lillian Estrada's success as an OB-GYN is coupled with the fact she's a part of family of women who've been gifted with magical powers. At her disposal lies the ability to control and alter memories as she sees fit; something that's come in handy for her. But, a freak accident makes everything go haywire and she's suddenly unable to manage anything. During a trip back home to Mexico, she reconnects with her former love Sam and realizes they have unfinished business that could be the key to understanding the source of her magic.

Amazon Story of My Life by Lucy Score (March 11, 2025) Hazel Hart's career as a romance author is halted when she experiences a bad breakup. Instead of seeking inspiration, she'd rather hide from the world and dodge her responsibilities until her book's threatened with being dropped. Afraid of becoming a flop, Hazel runs to Story Lake, PA for inspiration where she decides to live in a home she never got to see in person. Little did she know, the home isn't dilapidated and the town itself is on the brink of financial ruin. Oh, and she's suddenly tasked with being a part of the town council so her days of sulking are over. When she comes across the tall hunk of man named Campbell Bishop, she realizes she needs he and his brothers help to make her home livable. And if she can get a "date" out of it, then her book may come to life! But she'll have some explaining to do when she hits the send button on her manuscript and no longer needs inspiration.

Amazon Love and Other Paradoxesby Catriona Silvey (March 11, 2025) In 2005, Joe Greene spends his time thinking about the kind of life he wants to live. All he cares about is making sure his words will touch others, but he doesn't know how that'll happen until he meets Esi. She spends time revisiting moments from the past that defined the lives of those who've accomplished great things and this time the focus is on Joe. According to her, he goes on to becoming a famous wordsmith who's poems center the beautiful Diana. However, Esi doesn't really care about Joe's past or success. She wants to change the past so her future self isn't affect by what happens and finds Joe instead. But this causes their timelines to spin out of control, leading them to team up to save their future selves. What's worse is that Joe forgets about Diana and finds himself smitten with Esi and that's the opposite of what was supposed to happen...right?

Amazon The Trouble Up North by Travis Mulhauser (March 11, 2025) The Sawbrooks aren't exactly upstanding citizens, but they've managed to make a living through smuggling. Their secret? Traveling in secret so they're not punished for their crimes. Besides, it's not like they're doing anything different than the prestigious places that are taking over the place they called home. Rhoda's the embittered matriarch who carries the weight of the family on her shoulders while Lucy, Buckner, and baby Jewell are doing things against her will. One's trying to protect the land while another's staring in the bottom of endless bottles, and the other gets caught up in a huge crime. The only way they can save themselves is by going within to see where there troubles started and figuring out how they can move forward.

Amazon Heat of the Everflame by Penn Cole (March 11, 2025) Diem's caught in the middle of the Descended and Guardians post-coronation, but she has to tread carefully. On one side are the friends and lover she cares about, but she's also supposed to protect humans. It's a tough choice that leads to the exposure of who she is.Though Luther will do anything to help her, Diem is afraid to confront where she comes from and what she's meant to accomplish. When the Crowns decide she's worth their time, Diem takes on her greatest task yet — infiltrating enemy territory to bring them down.

Amazon Hot Airby Marcy Dermansky (March 18, 2025) Joannie's in a heap of trouble and it's all because of a hot air balloon. After being single for years, she gets her first date with her daughter in tow. Asked to dinner by the gorgeous Johnny, things are derailed when Joannie discovers he's not a great kisser. Then comes the unexpected arrival of a former fling. Not only does Jonathan literally land his hot air balloon in her pool, he brings with him the familiar attraction Joannie felt years ago. Then there's Julia and Vivian. Somehow each of them become embroiled in a salacious game of love and lust as they try to figure out how to move forward now that they're in each other's orbits.

Amazon Early Thirties by Josh Duboff (March 18, 2025) Victor and Zoey are two best friends who are afraid to face a hard truth about their friendship: their lives are headed in opposite directions. The latter is trying to convince everyone she's happy about getting married while the Victor tries to make better choices. Yet, one more bad moment involving Victor fractures his friendship with Zoey and the two stop communicating like they used to. There's no guarantee they'll be able to repair their friendship, but stranger things have happened.

Amazon Cover Storyby Celia Laskey (March 25, 2025) Ali is popular publicist in Hollywood who knows how to navigate her job and clients. She knows she has to make sure certain public figures' sexuality remains hidden but it's ironic because she's a lesbian. But she does what she has to, promising to not get too involved in her clients' lives. When she meets Cara Bisset and her big break at becoming a household name, Ali realizes this isn't like other jobs she's had in the past because Cara doesn't want to play by the rules. The more they spend time together, the more Ali feels attracted to Cara's "wild" nature and wants to break free from the restrictions placed on her clients. Only time will tell if both are really ready to live out loud though.

Amazon Saltwaterby Katy Hays (March 25, 2025) Sarah Lingate's dead body was discovered in Capri, but nothing came of the suspicions that her family was involved. They've even gone to great lengths to memorialize her death every year, but something's changed. Someone wants them to know they're being watched because they left behind a necklace Sarah wore when she was murdered. This pushes the Lingates to drop their "mournful" act which makes Helen realize there's more to her mother's death than she's been led to believe. Despite asking the family's assistant, Lorna Moreno, for help, Helen soon realizes she'll be investigating by herself. It appears that not even the people she's been around her entire life may be who they've portrayed themselves to be which is scarier than knowing her mother's death wasn't an accident.

Amazon Summer in the City by Alex Aster (March 25, 2025) Screenwriter Elle is facing the biggest opportunity in her career so far and she'd be happy if she wasn't unsure of what to write. The worst news is that she's on a time crunch and hasn't written much. Against her better judgement, she moves back To NY and begins feeling inspired until she runs into a former hookup — Parker Warren. He's a wealthy tech bro who became a walking nightmare, but he's giving her the fodder she needs to make her screenplay successful. So, they orbit each other until they reach a familiar agreement. They'll pretend to be head over heels for each other and completely end things once fall starts. But, can they actually do it?

The Most-Anticipated Non-Fiction Books Amazon Defining Style: The Book of Interior Style by Joan Barzilay Freund (March 6, 225) interior lookbook of the year and I'm beyond excited for you to get your hands on it! Whether you're into coastal styles or need something on the maximal end, you'll find inspiration for updating your space on every page. Joan Barzilay Freund has written the bestlookbook of the year and I'm beyond excited for you to get your hands on it! Whether you're into coastal styles or need something on the maximal end, you'll find inspiration for updating your space on every page.

Amazon Me, But Better by Olga Khazan (March 11, 2025) Olga Khazan's own experience with facing an identity crisis led her to explore if it's possible to change her personality. What she found is that not only is it possible, she didn't mind the journey of doing so. From making a "yes" bucket list to embracing the art of "faking it 'til you make it," she hilariously details what she learned in Me, But Better.

Amazon Make Believe: Poems for Hoping Again by Victoria Hutchins (March 18, 2025) Victoria Hutchins wants us to make space for our inner children to play again. Each poem in Make Believe revolves around wistful wonder and joy that reminds us it's okay to hold on to remnants of hope. That we deserve to live lives that aren't bogged down by things like stress and worry. Most of all, she wants to know how we'd live if we need joy started in our minds.

Amazon Cults Like Us: Why Doomsday Thinking Drives Americaby Jane Borden (March 25, 2025) America's no strangers to cults, but Jane Borden wants us to get real about how prevalent certain ideology that breed them continues to be. What started off as religious has become worldly in her eyes and she exposes it via our love for pop culture icons like cowboys, influencers, and more. And if you're not familiar with cults, she's shining a light on some of the most popular ones.

Amazon Feminine Intelligence: How Visionary Leaders Can Reshape Business For Good by Elina Teboul (March 25, 2025)

Elina Teboul is getting down to the nitty gritty of what's going to make businesses successful in the future. Through interviews and research, she's examining how certain characteristics play a role in groundbreaking work and they have everything to do with women's inherent nature. From tapping into one's spiritual growth to being more aware of the capitalist society we live in, readers will walk away with a different perspective about what makes a leader great.

Amazon Pizza from the Heart by Paulie Giannone and Mary Ann Giannone (March 25, 2025) Pizza is good for the soul, according to Paulie and Mary Ann Giannone. From his days working in corporate IT to the delicious pizza he and Mary Ann, Paulie is finally showing us how to find joy in our own kitchens. They've also sprinkled in lovely advice about being in four-decade marriage while being restaurant business partners. You'll find over 100 recipes that reimagine your favorite pizza toppings into something that feels delicioso.

Subscribe to our newsletter for more buzzy books to read!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.