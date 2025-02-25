You don't wanna miss these!
27 Most-Anticipated New Books Coming In March — From Family Dramas To Feel-Good Rom-Coms
March will be amazing for two reasons: it's National Reading Month and some of the most-anticipated new books will make their debut! Besides that, spring will finally make her own debut, so we can start bringing our favorite titles to the park again. I for one have grown tired of random snow days that make me want to fall asleep more than they inspire me to dive into a new rom-com or self-improvement book!
So, break out your reading journal because you'll want to keep track of the most-anticipated fiction and non-fiction new books debuting in March 2025!
Scroll to see which new books we can't wait to read in March!
The Most-Anticipated Fiction Books
Unlikely Story by Ali Rosen (March 1, 2025)
While We're Young by K.L. Walther (March 4, 2025)
Kills Well with Others by Deanna Raybourn (March 4, 2025)
A Scandalous Affair by Leonard Goldberg (March 4, 2025)
The Persians by Sanam Mahloudji (March 4, 2025)
However, her daughters and their daughters have packed up to start lives in America. There's:
- Niaz and her crime-led ways
- Shirin and her boisterous career as an event planner
- Seema and her uninspiring housewife duties
- Bita and her disenchanted life as a law student
When Shirin finds herself behind bars in Aspen, she feels inspired to make sure the Valiat name is respected again.
Stone Angelsby Helena Rho (March 4, 2025)
Angelina Lee's living in Seoul after losing her mother and watching her marriage dissolve. Her goal was to find a connection to being Korean, but things haven't been working the way she'd hoped. Besides emotionally wrestling with the handsome Keishuke Ono, she's trying to find the answers that'll lead to what caused her mother's death.
What she uncovers is the existence and disappearance of her aunt Sunyuh, who was never spoken of. Unable to understand why the family decided to sweep this under the rug, Angelina decides to understand who she truly is.
Blood Moon by Sandra Brown (March 4, 2025)
The Trouble with Annaby Rachel Griffiths (March 4, 2025)
Anna's life has been a series of unintentional decisions that resulted in consequences that changed the course of her life. From starting a betting ring to locking lips with Lord Julian Ramsay, she's been somewhat of a wild child. The thing is that her grandfather's will wants to put an end to this by demanding that she find a suitable man to marry her.
Though she'd rather run free, her heart knows it years for Lord Ramsay and therein lies her problem.
Count My Lies by Sophia Stava (March 4, 2025)
All the Other Mothers Hate Me by Sarah Harman (March 11, 2025)
Jane and Dan at the End of the World by Colleen Oakley (March 11, 2025)
The Anatomy of Magicby J.C. Cervantes (March 11, 2025)
Story of My Life by Lucy Score (March 11, 2025)
Hazel Hart's career as a romance author is halted when she experiences a bad breakup. Instead of seeking inspiration, she'd rather hide from the world and dodge her responsibilities until her book's threatened with being dropped.
Afraid of becoming a flop, Hazel runs to Story Lake, PA for inspiration where she decides to live in a home she never got to see in person. Little did she know, the home isn't dilapidated and the town itself is on the brink of financial ruin. Oh, and she's suddenly tasked with being a part of the town council so her days of sulking are over.
When she comes across the tall hunk of man named Campbell Bishop, she realizes she needs he and his brothers help to make her home livable. And if she can get a "date" out of it, then her book may come to life! But she'll have some explaining to do when she hits the send button on her manuscript and no longer needs inspiration.
Love and Other Paradoxesby Catriona Silvey (March 11, 2025)
The Trouble Up North by Travis Mulhauser (March 11, 2025)
Heat of the Everflame by Penn Cole (March 11, 2025)
Hot Airby Marcy Dermansky (March 18, 2025)
Joannie's in a heap of trouble and it's all because of a hot air balloon. After being single for years, she gets her first date with her daughter in tow. Asked to dinner by the gorgeous Johnny, things are derailed when Joannie discovers he's not a great kisser. Then comes the unexpected arrival of a former fling.
Not only does Jonathan literally land his hot air balloon in her pool, he brings with him the familiar attraction Joannie felt years ago. Then there's Julia and Vivian.
Somehow each of them become embroiled in a salacious game of love and lust as they try to figure out how to move forward now that they're in each other's orbits.
Early Thirties by Josh Duboff (March 18, 2025)
Cover Storyby Celia Laskey (March 25, 2025)
Saltwaterby Katy Hays (March 25, 2025)
Summer in the City by Alex Aster (March 25, 2025)
The Most-Anticipated Non-Fiction Books
Defining Style: The Book of Interior Style by Joan Barzilay Freund (March 6, 225)
Me, But Better by Olga Khazan (March 11, 2025)
Make Believe: Poems for Hoping Again by Victoria Hutchins (March 18, 2025)
Victoria Hutchins wants us to make space for our inner children to play again. Each poem in Make Believe revolves around wistful wonder and joy that reminds us it's okay to hold on to remnants of hope. That we deserve to live lives that aren't bogged down by things like stress and worry.
Most of all, she wants to know how we'd live if we need joy started in our minds.
Cults Like Us: Why Doomsday Thinking Drives Americaby Jane Borden (March 25, 2025)
Feminine Intelligence: How Visionary Leaders Can Reshape Business For Good by Elina Teboul (March 25, 2025)
Pizza from the Heart by Paulie Giannone and Mary Ann Giannone (March 25, 2025)
