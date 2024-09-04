'Bridgerton' Fave Phoebe Dynevor Returns In Zac Efron's New A24 Thriller
Phoebe Dynevor has swapped Bridgerton's Ton for Los Angeles in her new thriller from A24. The movie, which also stars Zac Efron, is a look at the darker and more shocking side of celebrity life, with Efron starring as both celebrity and fan. Celebrities have existed in one form or another for centuries, but the rise of social media has completely changed the way we interact with them, leading to parasocial relationships, obsession, and even giving us access to parts of their inner lives we have never had before. And Famous doesn't shy away from just how shocking that can be. Here's everything you need to know about the new movie, coming soon.
'Famous' Plot
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Based on the book by Blake Crouch, Famous follows Lance Dunkquist, an over-the-top fan who just so happens to look exactly like Hollywood's favorite A-lister, James Jansen. When Lance travels to LA, he decides to make his dreams of being a star become a reality — no matter what. The story feels connected to the celebrity obsession of Emma Watson's The Bling Ring, but the fact that Zac Efron will be starring as both Lance and James totally reminds of The Parent Trap, too.
The story for Famous is adapted by Chad Hodge (Wayward Pines) and directed by Jody Hill (The Righteous Gemstones).
'Famous' Release Date
We don't have an official release date for Famous yet, but we could see it as early as 2025.
Famous Cast
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
The cast of Famous includes Phoebe Dynevor and Zac Efron. Check back here for updates on the cast list!
Lead image via Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
