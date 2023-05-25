Beyoncé, Mariah Carey, And More Say Goodbye To The Late Beloved Tina Turner
On May 24, 2022 Rock 'n Roll legend Tina Turner passed away after a battle with a long illness. She was 83. In addition to some moving tributes from fans, a number of celebrities also said some public goodbyes to Turner. Singers, media personalities, and actors all paid their respects on social media.
Mariah Carey
"The words legendary, iconic, diva, and superstar are often overused and yet Tina Turner embodies them all and so many more - an incredible performer, musician and trailblazer," Carey says on Instagram. "To me, she will always be a survivor and an inspiration to women everywhere. Her music will continue to inspire generations to come. Rest in Peace, Queen ❤️"
Angela Bassett
“How do we say farewell to a woman who owned her pain and trauma and used it as a means to help change the world?,” Bassett said in a statement provided to Deadline. “[Through] her determination to carve out a space in rock and roll for herself and for others who look like her, Tina Turner showed others who lived in fear what a beautiful future filled with love, compassion, and freedom should look like," Bassett said in a statement to Deadline.
The actress portrayed Turner in the 1993 biopic What’s Love Got To Do With It? — a role that earned Bassett her first Oscar nomination.
Al Roker
"We were so honored to meet @tinaturner and her husband, Erwin Bach and blessed to have seen her last concert at Madison Square Garden back in 2008," Roker's Instagram post says.
Beyoncé
"My beloved queen. I love you endlessly," reads a message on Beyoncé’s website. "I'm so grateful for your inspiration, and all the ways you have paved the way. You are strength and resilience. You are the epitome of power and passion. We are all so fortunate to have witnessed your kindness and beautiful spirit that will forever remain. Thank you for all you have done."
Bryan Adams
"RIP my dear @tinaturner I'll be forever grateful for you bringing me on tour, going in the studio together and most of all, being your friend. Thank you for being the inspiration to millions of people around the world for speaking your truth and giving us the gift of your unbelievable voice. My condolences to Erwin and your family. It's Only Love...and that's all," Adams says in a tweet.
Martha Stewart
Stewart posted a photo featuring her and Tina Turner snuggled up together with the caption, "We loved Tina Turner. Goddess, Performer, Wonder Woman ! We will miss her so much!!!!!!!!!""
Ciara
“Heaven has gained an angel. Rest in Paradise Tina Turner. Thank you for the inspiration you gave us all,” Ciara tweeted.
Gloria Gaynor
"I am so, so very sad to hear of the passing of @TinaTurner," Gaynor says in an Instagram post. "The iconic legend who paved the way for so many women in rock music, black and white. She did with great dignity & success what very few would even have dared to do in her time and in that genre of music."
Pedro Pascal
"The greatest there ever IS," says Pascal's Instagram tribute.
Additional Comments And Well Wishes
The official Instagram page for Tina Turner confirmed her passing with a post on May 24, and the comments were flooded with well wishes.
"Rest in piece and power, Queen! The only one 🖤🙏🏾👸🏿," said IZA.
"REST in Peace & Power THE QUEEN , LEGEND, ICON," commented Naomi Campbell. "There will never be another . Cherish my times with you 😢😢💔🙏🏾"
"Long Live The Queen / Long Live The King / Long Live Tina Turner," said Questlove.
"Rejoice In Paradise Queen / Legends Never Die / Rest In Power," Rosario Dawson commented.
"You’ve meant so much to us!!" author Michelle Williams added. "Your courage, strength, resilience, and uniqueness have been some of the main ingredients of your blueprint!! Rest well!!! 🤍💫🕊️"
"'Once a star, always a threat.' You’ve inspired me so much. Thank youuuu for everything. 🫶🏽," said Jordin Sparks.
