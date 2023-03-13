The 2023 Oscars Winners Made History
Update 3/12/23: The 95th Academy Awards officially ended tonight. We've covered all the winners below.
Some people wait all winter for the Super Bowl, we wait all winter for Oscar Sunday. It's the perfect opportunity to see some of our favorite films get the recognition they deserve, and we're rarely disappointed by the red carpet looks. After a crazy Emmy and Golden Globes season, we knew that the Academy Awards would be just as exciting. The Oscar nominations were announced on January 24, and the competition was certainly tight. From fan favorites to history making noms, keep reading to see if your favorites made the winner's list.
A Night to Remember
The 95th Academy Awards are officially over, and the night definitely didn't disappoint. The evening started in style from the champagne carpet with decadently dressed stars and ended with historic wins for Black women, Asian actors, and women. From Everything Everywhere All At Once taking home the most Oscars to a surprise performance from the one and only Lady Gaga, it's safe to say we were on the edge of our seats all night. Find the official Oscars winners bolded below.
The Full List Of Oscars Nominations and Winners
Find each winner in bold below.
Best Picture
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- The Fabelmans
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Triangle of Sadness
- Women Talking
Best Director
- Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
- Todd Field, Tár
- Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness
Best Lead Actor
- Austin Butler, Elvis
- Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brendan Fraser, The Whale
- Paul Mescal, Aftersun
- Bill Nighy, Living
Best Lead Actress
- Cate Blanchett, Tár
- Ana de Armas, Blonde
- Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie
- Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
- Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Supporting Actor
- Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway
- Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans
- Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Supporting Actress
- Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Hong Chau, The Whale
- Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Adapted Screenplay
- All Quiet on the Western Front, Screenplay by Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson & Ian Stokell
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Written by Rian Johnson
- Living, Written by Kazuo Ishiguro
- Top Gun: Maverick, Screenplay by Ehren Kruger and Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie, Story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks
- Women Talking, Screenplay by Sarah Polley
Best Original Screenplay
- The Banshees of Inisherin, Martin McDonagh
- Everything Everywhere All at Once, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert
- The Fabelmans, Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner
- Tár, Todd Field
- Triangle of Sadness, Ruben Östlund
Best Cinematography
- All Quiet on the Western Front, James Friend
- Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths, Darius Khondji
- Elvis, Mandy Walker
- Empire of Light, Roger Deakins
- Tár, Florian Hoffmeister
Best Documentary Feature Film
- All That Breathes
- All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
- Fire of Love
- A House Made of Splinters
- Navalny
Best Documentary Short Film
- The Elephant Whisperers
- Haulout
- How Do You Measure a Year?
- The Martha Mitchell Effect
- Stranger at the Gate
Best Film Editing
- The Banshees of Inisherin, Mikkel E.G. Nielsen
- Elvis, Matt Villa and Jonathan Redmond
- Everything Everywhere All at Once, Paul Rogers
- Tár, Monika Willi
- Top Gun: Maverick, Eddie Hamilton
Best International Feature Film
- All Quiet on the Western Front, Germany
- Argentina, 1985, Argentina
- Close, Belgium
- EO, Poland
- The Quiet Girl, Ireland
Best Original Song
- “Applause” from Tell It Like a Woman, Music and Lyrics by Diane Warren
- “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick, Music and Lyrics by Lady Gaga and BloodPop
- “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Goransson; Lyrics by Tems and Ryan Coogler
- “Naatu Naatu” from RRR, Music by M.M. Keeravaani; Lyrics by Chandrabose
- “This Is a Life” from Everything Everywhere All at Once, Music by Ryan Lott, David Byrne and Mitski; Lyrics by Ryan Lott and David Byrne
Best Production Design
- All Quiet on the Western Front, Christian M. Goldbeck (Production Design) and Ernestine Hipper (Set Decoration)
- Avatar: The Way of Water, Dylan Cole and Ben Procter (Production Design) and Vanessa Cole (Set Decoration)
- Babylon, Florencia Martin (Production Design) and Anthony Carlino (Set Decoration)
- Elvis, Catherine Martin and Karen Murphy (Production Design) and Bev Dunn (Set Decoration)
- The Fabelmans, Rick Carter (Production Design) and Karen O’Hara (Set Decoration)
Best Visual Effects
- All Quiet on the Western Front, Frank Petzold, Viktor Müller, Markus Frank and Kamil Jafar
- Avatar: The Way of Water, Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett
- The Batman, Dan Lemmon, Russell Earl, Anders Langlands and Dominic Tuohy
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Geoffrey Baumann, Craig Hammack, R. Christopher White and Dan Sudick
- Top Gun: Maverick, Ryan Tudhope, Seth Hill, Bryan Litson and Scott R. Fisher
Best Animated Feature Film
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- The Sea Beast
- Turning Red
Best Animated Short Film
- “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse”
- “The Flying Sailor”
- “Ice Merchants”
- “My Year of Dicks”
- “An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It"
Best Costume Design
- Babylon, Mary Zophres
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Ruth Carter
- Elvis, Catherine Martin
- Everything Everywhere All at Once, Shirley Kurata
- Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris, Jenny Beavan
Best Live Action Short
- “An Irish Goodbye"
- “Ivalu”
- “Le Pupille"
- “Night Ride”
- “The Red Suitcase”
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
- All Quiet on the Western Front, Heike Merker and Linda Eisenhamerová
- The Batman, Naomi Donne, Mike Marino and Mike Fontaine
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Camille Friend and Joel Harlow
- Elvis, Mark Coulier, Jason Baird and Aldo Signoretti
- The Whale, Adrien Morot, Judy Chin and Anne Marie Bradley
Best Original Score
- All Quiet on the Western Front, Volker Bertelmann
- Babylon, Justin Hurwitz
- The Banshees of Inisherin, Carter Burwell
- Everything Everywhere All at Once, Son Lux
- The Fabelmans, John Williams
Best Sound
- All Quiet on the Western Front, Viktor Prášil, Frank Kruse, Markus Stemler, Lars Ginzel and Stefan Korte
- Avatar: The Way of Water, Julian Howarth, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Dick Bernstein, Christopher Boyes, Gary Summers and Michael Hedges
- The Batman, Stuart Wilson, William Files, Douglas Murray and Andy Nelson
- Elvis, David Lee, Wayne Pashley, Andy Nelson and Michael Keller
- Top Gun: Maverick, Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor
We're Over The Moon About These Oscars Nominations
Babylon, starring Barbie's Margot Robbie, has been nominated for Best Production Design, Best Original Score, and Best Costume Design. Considering how much we loved the costumes, we're not surprised by this one.
Image via Annette Brown/Marvel
Speaking of costumes, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was also nominated for Best Costume Design (which it won in 2019). It was also nominated for Best Original Song for “Lift Me Up” by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Goransson, Best Visual Effects, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, and Best Supporting Actress for Angela Bassett. This is the first time any actor or actress from the MCU has been nominated for an Academy Award!
Image via Allyson Riggs/A24
Everything Everywhere All at Once was a B+C favorite this year, and we're so excited to see that it swept the nominations, with 11 total, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Lead Actress for Michelle Yeoh, Best Supporting Actor for Ke Huy Quan, and Best Supporting Actress for both Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu.
Image via Warner Bros. Pictures
Elvis received eight nominations including Best Picture, Best Lead Actor for Austin Butler, Best Cinematography, Best Film Editing, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, and Best Sound.
Keep reading for some top Oscars trivia and frequently asked questions about past Oscars winners.
How many Oscars does Leonardo DiCaprio have?
Leonardo DiCaprio won Best Actor for his work in The Revenant at the 2016 Academy Awards.
How many Oscars does Christian Bale have?
Christian Bale also has one Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in 2010's The Fighter.
How many Oscars does Meryl Streep have?
Meryl Streep has three Oscars for her work in Kramer vs. Kramer in 1980, Sophie's Choice in 1983, and The Iron Lady in 2012.
How many Oscars does Denzel Washington have?
Denzel Washington has won two Academy Awards for 1989's Glory and 2001's Training Day.
How many Oscars does Brad Pitt have?
Brad Pitt has two Oscars, one for being a part of 12 Years A Slave and one for his work in Once Upon A Time in Hollywood.
