Don't Go Chasing Waterfalls: The New TLC Documentary Airs Later This Year
I don't want no scrubs, but I do want to tune in to TLC Forever, a documentary chronicling the lives of the iconic '90s girl group. This two-hour special premieres on Lifetime and A&E June 3 at 8 pm EST. We'll get a chance to hear from surviving TLC members, Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins and Rozanda "Chilli" Thomas, as they recall their rise to worldwide fame, the behind the scenes controversy, and the tragic loss of their third member, Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes.
Watch The Trailer For "TLC Forever"
Following the death of Left Eye in a car accident in 2002, the group faced immense pain and uncertainty for the future of their music career. But "I just never had that feeling that it was over," Chilli narrates in the 90-second trailer. The surviving members have since released a self-titled album and accepted awards, including the Grammy Award for "Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal" in 2003 and the MTV Video Music Legend Award in Japan in 2013.
When does the TLC documentary come out?
TLC Forever airs June 3, 2023 at 8pm EST.
Where can I watch the TLC documentary?
The two hour TLC documentary special will air on Lifetime and A&E.
What did TLC stand for?
Image via Dennis Leupold
The initials TLC represent the three members of the group: T-Boz, Left Eye, and Chilli. The group released their first album, "Ooooooohhh...On The TLC Tip," in 1992, featuring hit songs like "Ain't 2 Proud 2 Beg" and "What About Your Friends." To this day, the trailblazing trio inspire artists like Ariana Grande, Fifth Harmony, Tinashe, Kehlani, and more.
Even though Left Eye is no longer with us, the group never replaced her, nor did they change their name to reflect the remaining two singers.
What's next for TLC?
Image via Dennis Leupold
TLC is set to go on tour this summer, alongside Shaggy, En Vogue, and Sean Kingston. The tour kicks off in Birmingham, Alabama on June 1st and tickets are on sale now on Ticketmaster. As the CrazySexyCool singers advised us, "don't go chasing waterfalls" — but do dive into this documentary with the rest of us.
Sign up for our email newsletter to get the scoop on the latest pop culture news!
Images via Dennis Leupold