As a writer, my hands are my so-called bread and butter — literally the hands that feed me. But they also hold my kiddo, pet my pup, help me to be creative and express myself, hold other hands of people I love. Still, I kind of neglect them TBH. When it comes to skincare, I’m all about cleansing, moisturizing, exfoliating and masking my face, but my hands need the same attention and TLC. Years of applying hand sanitizer, UV exposure, nail-biting, and just being prone to really dry skin left my hands high and dry (pun intended).
But I’ve recently turned over a new skincare leaf, keeping mani tools and hand cream at my WFH desk and in my car, and even cuticle cream at my bedside. From a plastic-neutral skincare routine to DIY manis, hand sunscreen and more, here are the best ways to care for your hands and show them some love.
Start A Daily Routine
The Paume System ($115)
This clean skincare kit makes it easy to care for your hands with a 5-step skincare routine that includes a cleanser, cuticle cream, probiotic hand cream, naturally antibacterial hand sanitizer, and organic overnight gloves to moisturize while you sleep. Paume uses five essential oils that hint of citrus, rosemary, lavender and cedar. Bonus: A percentage of each sale of this plastic-neutral brand goes toward funding rePurpose Global to remove and recover plastic waste.
Keep Moisturizer Handy
Pink Moon 4-in-1 Oil ($42)
This AAPI-owned brand is made in small batches from oils of organic sunflower seed and apricot kernels, and works wonders on skin and hair – especially sensitive skin. I use it in the morning on my hands, work into my hair ends, and around my decolletage and I'm ready to face the day, all glowy and sweetly scented.
Use Hand Sunscreen
Supergoop! Handscreen SPF 40 ($14-$38)
Hands are just as susceptible to sun damage and sensitivity as other parts of your body's largest organ. Using antioxidants and natural oils, this hand cream protects your hands with broad-spectrum SPF 40. It's super moisturizing, like lotion, and doesn't have that thick, sticky feeling.
Gently Exfoliate When Washing
Whether you're using a product or DIY scrub, gently apply an exfoliator to your hands about once a week. Using small circular motions for around 30 seconds, then rinse with lukewarm water. Avoid exfoliating sensitive areas like cuts, bites, or sunburned skin!
Sanitize Naturally
Paume's Moisturizing Antibacterial Gel ($28)
Hand sanitizer can keep our hands protected from germs, but also make them really dry. Avoid the harsh chemicals and try Paume's moisturizing hand sanitizer that still kills 99 percent of germs.
Give Yourself Regular Manis
Olive and June Mani System ($50+)
Get everything you need to primp, polish, tend to your cuticles, and strengthen your nails with this DIY system. Olive & June Founder, Sarah Gibson Tuttle, recently gave us the The 101 On Nail Care, Manicures And Pedicures. Pro tip: "The way we put the brush on a nail, we take the brush and we put it in the middle of the nail to start, and then we slowly push it back toward the cuticle. And just before it hits the cuticle, we pull it forward and we usually do two or three swipes and we leave a little bit of a gap, a very, very small gap."
She also noted that 98 percent of people feel better when their nails are painted. Healthy skin and healthy nails are a small way to make us feel better about our day. And caring for our hands with a daily regimen can slow the aging process, just as it would on our face and body. So moisturize daily, exfoliate at least weekly and give those hard-working hands some much-needed TLC.
