The 'Bama Rush' Documentary Shows Sorority Culture Like You've Never Seen Before
Max (the brainchild of streaming platforms HBO Max and Discovery+) has released the trailer for its upcoming documentary Bama Rush, which follows The University of Alabama’s sorority-rush-turned-social-phenomenon. A phenomenon I happened to live through in 2019.
Watch The Bama Rush Official Trailer | Max
BAMA RUSH follows four young women as they prepare to rush at the University of Alabama in 2022. Against the viral backdrop of #BamaRush on TikTok, and the long-held tradition of sorority recruitment at the University of Alabama, the film explores the emotional complexities and high-stakes of belonging in this crucial window into womanhood. Bama Rush is streaming Tuesday May 23 on Max.
As you can imagine, I have some thoughts. The University of Alabama’s Panhellenic rush is a long, intense process under the scorching August sun, certainly not an ideal time to be dressed in semi-formal wear and four inch heels. Oh, and don't even get me started on attempting to maintain styled hair and makeup in the southern heat — that's a how-to story for another time.
From a 5 a.m. wakeup call to 8 p.m. return to the dorms, the week-long process is a cruel test of how social and charming you can be on minimal sleep, and spoiler alert: the results aren't always pretty.
My 2019 rush experience was certainly different from the 2022 recruitment featured in Bama Rush. After all, TikTok was hardly around. But I do have interesting insight as a former member of one of Alabama’s “top” houses.
The trailer, which features clips from the southern school’s annual Panhellenic rush, covers everything from real-life stressors to secret societies, sorority house stigmas, and southern style.
Bama rush is more intense than you can even imagine, and the pressure to get into a “top” house dominates the minds of young women entering the rush process, even before they step on Alabama’s freshly manicured campus. Alabama Greek life has very real implications, not only for the PMs (potential members) but politically. In the SEC, who you are (at least on the outside) matters, so you better put your best foot forward.
I am eagerly awaiting the doc’s May 23, 2023 release, and cannot wait to share all my thoughts on the portrayal of the rush process and provide all the scoop on what rush is actually like. In the meantime, peep the trailer above and let us know what you think about the upcoming doc in the comments.
