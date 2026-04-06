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6 Underrated Aldi Bakery Items That Taste Like A High-End Pastry Shop

Underrated Aldi Bakery Items That Taste Fancier Than Their Price Tag
Aldi
Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserApr 06, 2026
Meredith Holser
Affiliate and Food Writer

Meredith Holser is the Shopping Editor at Brit + Co, covering everything from seasonal fashion trends and the best grocery finds from Trader Joe's to shoes actually worth splurging on and life-changing beauty products. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.

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You don’t need to visit a boutique bakery to find impressive treats—Aldi is actually packed with tons of hidden gems made to satisfy your sweet tooth. While most shoppers will reach for standard loaves, the grocer's viral carrot cake cookies, chocolate chip brioche, croissant buns, and more are also worth snagging. These six underrated Aldi bakery items truly offer a deluxe experience for your next brunch or midnight snack. Hunt them down now before they disappear from shelves. Yes, they're that good.

Scroll on for the top 6 Aldi bakery finds to add to your cart on your next trip!

Specially Selected Chocolate Chip Brioche

Aldi

Specially Selected Chocolate Chip Brioche

Boasting a moist brioche base sprinkled with rich chocolate chips, this loaf is great for everything from the typical mid-day snack to a fancy homemade brunch. It's a noticeable step up from plain brioche that sweet tooths will adore. We'd definitely use it for some fun French toast recipes.

Reese's Peanut Butter Candy Cookies

Aldi

Reese's Peanut Butter Candy Cookies

Several Aldi shoppers on Reddit highlighted the greatness of these ready-to-eat Reese's Pieces cookies. They're chewy rather than crispy, so they will easily fulfill your cravings for a bakery-level dessert.

Bake Shop 7 Up Cake

Aldi

Bake Shop 7 Up Cake

This 7 Up cake was also mentioned multiple times on Reddit for its uniquely zesty flavor. The lemon-lime notes pair deliciously well with the white glaze garnish. Since it includes 20 entire ounces of cake, this is a great (and affordable) option to share with a party.

L'oven Fresh Pumpkin Spice Bread

Aldi

L'oven Fresh Pumpkin Spice Bread

This seasonal sliced bread embraces pumpkin spice so every toast and sandwich you make feels more festive.

“The pumpkin bread is very good," one Aldi shopper commented on Reddit. "I've had it several times and it hasn't disappointed yet.”

Specially Selected Croissant Buns

Aldi

Specially Selected Croissant Buns

One Aldi-goer noted that these croissant buns make "amazing" breakfast sandwiches, and suddenly, we're sold. They come with decadent, buttery layers that also make them super easy to snack on by themselves. Add even more butter and some jam for a quick bite.

Bake Shop Carrot Cake Cookie Sandwich

Aldi

Bake Shop Carrot Cake Cookie Sandwich

These cookie sandwiches tend to hit Aldi shelves in the springtime. After a single bite, you'll understand why they're so worth stocking up on. Two pillowy carrot cake cookies hold a thick layer of cream cheese frosting for the tastiest alternative to actual carrot cake.

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