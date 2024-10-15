Tyra Banks Returns To Runway After 20 YEARS For Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Tonight
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
Tyra Banks' modeling days aren't over — after 20 years away from the catwalk, she's about to don her angel wings yet again for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. Not only is Tyra one of THE '90s It Girls, but she had us all "smizing" and practicing our own modeling skills for years with America's Next Top Model.
Thankfully, Tyra's back on the runway after her two decade hiatus, helping to revamp the highly controversial lingerie show alongside some other incredible models. And she's not the only big name helping to revitalize the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show — an iconic diva for the ages is taking the stage, and let's just say you'll want to "turn back time" to watch her performance again and again.
Here are all the exciting details you need to know!
What is the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show?
Frank Micelotta/Getty Images
Once known as one of the United State's most popular lingerie brands, Victoria's Secret created a fashion show to showcase popular lingerie designs with the help of gorgeous models, reimagined angel wings, and an amazing musical score to boot!
Debuting in 1995, this show highlighted lingerie in a way that was previously unheard of, and it really caught the attention of the fashion industry (via Fashionista). However, it wasn't until 1997 that the well known "Angel" collection for the brand was introduced to the public. According to Fashionista, Tyra Banks was actually the first person to wear the famous 'wings' onstage, starting a lasting legacy.
Why is the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show controversial?
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
This will be the first Victoria's Secret fashion show to premiere on TV since 2019, and that's sadly due to controversy that plagued the brand. While they attempted to bring the show back in 2023, people weren't showing as much interest in watching, so the brand made the difficult decision to cancel, according to NBC News. This is probably due to the horrific comments it's parent company's former chief marketing officer, Ed Razek, made in 2018.
He didn't see the need to include transgender models that were usually seen on the runway "because the show is a fantasy," (via NBC News). Razek later tried to clean up his original statement by saying, "We've had transgender models come to the castings ... And like many others, they didn't make it ... But it was never about gender," but the damage was done.
Things continued to go downhill for the brand when its models penned and signed a call-to-action letter to CEO John Mehas. It made a connection to L Brands' CEO Leslie Wexner's friendship with the disgraced and deceased Jeffrey Epstein along with rampant sexual misdeeds in the entire fashion industry (via NBC News). Yikes...
Plus, many people didn't feel like these shows embodied body positivity, only showcasing traditionally thin women on the runway. As of this year, it seems like the brand is committed to change, though.
When did Victoria's Secret announce the 2024 Fashion Show?
Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
Victoria's Secret shared a cute reel on Instagram in May about the return of the fashion show. It wrote, "We've read the comments and heard you. The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is ✨ BACK ✨ and will reflect who we are today, plus everything you know and love—the glamour, runway, wings, musical entertainment, and more! Stay tuned…it only gets more iconic from here. #VSFashionShow," in the caption. For the most part, fans seemed eager to see the models, lingerie, and energy of the show on their TV screens again.
Who's going to walk during the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show?
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
Besides Tyra Banks, fans will get to see Adriana Lima, Jasmine Tookes, Gigi Hadid, Ashley Gragam, Barbara Palvin, Candic Swanepoel, and Behati Prinsloo strut their stuff on a sleek runway. We can't wait to see who else we'll see!
Who's performing during the Victoria Secret's Fashion Show?
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadioGettyImages-2131529424.jpg
The iconic Cher will be headlining the Victoria's Secret fashion show which is making us beyond excited for the explosive music we'll hear. Also, singers Tyla and Lisa from Blackpink will be performing!
When does the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show premiere?
Noam Galai/Getty Images
We'll get to watch the fashion show tonight at 7 p.m. ET! This means we've got a little less than four hours to watch the magic unfold!
Where can I watch the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show?
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
The Victoria's Secret fashion show will be available to watch on Amazon Prime! It'll also stream on YouTube, so be sure to check back closer to that time if you don't have a Prime subscription.
