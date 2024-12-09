The Most Shocking 2025 Golden Globe Nominations & Snubs
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
It's the most wonderful time of the year: awards show season! We're getting closer to seeing the Oscars, the Grammys, and the Golden Globes celebrate the best movies, music, and TV shows of 2024, and we finally know who's up for the Golden Globes. The program will air on CBS and Paramount+ January 5 at 8 pm EST.
Even though this awards show is usually an indicator of what the Oscar nominations will look like, my group chats aren't so sure — some of these nominations (and snubs) are such wild cards!
Keep reading to see all the 2025 Golden Globe nominations — and snubs.
The Most Shocking Snubs & Surprises Of The 2025 Golden Globes Nominations
Netflix
To no one's surprise, The Bear led amongst its competition with 5 nominations, followed closely by four nominations for both Shōgun and Only Murders in the Building. And Selena Gomez's Emilia Pérez got 10 nominations!
Some notable snubs of this year's Golden Globes include leaving Wicked's Jon M. Chu and Dune 2's Denis Villeneuve out of the director category (which baffles me even more after Greta Gerwig's Barbie snub at the Oscars), Sing Sing in the screenplay category, and Saoirse Ronan in the acting categories even though the Oscar-nominated actress was in both The Outrun and Blitz!
As far as surprises go, September 5 is nominated for Best Picture, despite the fact it hasn't been released yet. And, okay I know Wicked already announced they'd be submitting Cynthia Erivo for a lead actress and Ariana Grande for supporting, but my group chats STILL can't believe it! Also Zendaya being nominated in lead actress in a comedy/musical for Challengers...since when is Challengers a comedy?!
Golden Globe Nominations For Movies
Searchlight Pictures
Best Motion Picture – Drama
- The Brutalist
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Dune: Part Two
- Nickel Boys
- September 5
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Anora
- Challengers
- Emilia Pérez
- A Real Pain
- The Substance
- Wicked
Best Motion Picture – Animated
- Flow
- Inside Out 2
- Memoir of a Snail
- Moana 2
- Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
- The Wild Robot
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
- Alien: Romulus
- Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
- Deadpool & Wolverine
- Gladiator II
- Inside Out 2
- Twisters
- Wicked
- The Wild Robot
Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language
- All We Imagine as Light (India)
- Emilia Pérez (France)
- The Girl with the Needle (Denmark)
- I’m Still Here (Brazil)
- The Seed of the Sacred Fig (Germany)
- Vermiglio (Italy)
Universal Pictures
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
- Pamela Anderson for The Last Showgirl
- Angelina Jolie for Maria
- Nicole Kidman for Babygirl
- Tilda Swinton for The Room Next Door
- Fernanda Torres for I’m Still Here
- Kate Winslet for Lee
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
- Adrien Brody for The Brutalist
- Timothée Chalamet for A Complete Unknown
- Daniel Craig for Queer
- Colman Domingo for Sing Sing
- Ralph Fiennes for Conclave
- Sebastian Stan for The Apprentice
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Amy Adams for Nightbitch
- Cynthia Erivo for Wicked
- Karla Sofía Gascón for Emilia Pérez
- Mikey Madison for Anora
- Demi Moore for The Substance
- Zendaya for Challengers
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Jesse Eisenberg for A Real Pain
- Hugh Grant for Heretic
- Gabriel LaBelle for Saturday Night
- Jesse Plemons for Kinds of Kindness
- Glen Powell for Hit Man
- Sebastian Stan for A Different Man
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Selena Gomez for Emilia Pérez
Ariana Grande for Wicked
Felicity Jones for The Brutalist
Margaret Qualley for The Substance
Isabella Rossellini for Conclave
Zoe Saldaña for Emilia Pérez
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Yura Borisov for Anora
Kieran Culkin for A Real Pain
Edward Norton for A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce for The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong for The Apprentice
Denzel Washington for Gladiator II
Amazon MGM Studios
Best Director
- Jacques Audiard for Emilia Pérez
- Sean Baker for Anora
- Edward Berger for Conclave
- Brady Corbet for The Brutalist
- Coralie Fargeat for The Substance
- Payal Kapadia for All We Imagine as Light
Best Screenplay
- Emilia Pérez
- Anora
- The Brutalist
- A Real Pain
- The Substance
- Conclave
Best Original Score
- Conclave
- The Brutalist
- The Wild Robot
- Emilia Pérez
- Challengers
- Dune: Part Two
Best Original Song
“Beautiful That Way” forThe Last Showgirl
“Compress / Repress” for Challengers
“El Mal” for Emilia Pérez
“Forbidden Road” for Better Man
“Kiss The Sky” for The Wild Robot
“Mi Camino" for Emilia Pérez
TV Show Golden Globe Nominations For 2025
Patrick Harbron/Disney
Best Television Series – Drama
- The Day of the Jackal
- The Diplomat
- Mr. and Mrs. Smith
- Shōgun
- Slow Horses
- Squid Game
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- The Gentlemen
- Hacks
- Nobody Wants This
- Only Murders in the Building
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Baby Reindeer
- Disclaimer
- Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
- The Penguin
- Ripley
- True Detective: Night Country
FX/Hulu
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama
- Kathy Bates for Matlock
- Emma D’Arcy for House of the Dragon
- Maya Erskine for Mr. and Mrs. Smith
- Keira Knightley for Black Doves
- Keri Russell for The Diplomat
- Anna Sawai for Shōgun
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama
- Donald Glover for Mr. and Mrs. Smith
- Jake Gyllenhaal for Presumed Innocent
- Gary Oldman for Slow Horses
- Eddie Redmayne for The Day of the Jackal
- Hiroyuki Sanada for Shōgun
- Billy Bob Thornton for Landman
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
- Kristen Bell for Nobody Wants This
- Quinta Brunson for Abbott Elementary
- Ayo Edebiri for The Bear
- Selena Gomez for Only Murders in the Building
- Kathryn Hahn for Agatha All Along
- Jean Smart for Hacks
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
- Adam Brody for Nobody Wants This
- Ted Danson for A Man on the Inside
- Steve Martin for Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Segel for Shrinking
- Martin Short for Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White for The Bear
Miya Mizuno/HBO
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television
- Cate Blanchett for Disclaimer
- Jodie Foster for True Detective: Night Country
- Cristin Milioti for The Penguin
- Sofía Vergara for Griselda
- Naomi Watts for Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
- Kate Winslet for The Regime
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
- Colin Farrell for The Penguin
- Richard Gadd for Baby Reindeer
- Kevin Kline for Disclaimer
- Cooper Koch for Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
- Ewan Mcgregor for A Gentleman in Moscow
- Andrew Scott for Ripley
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
- Liza Colón-Zayas for The Bear
- Hannah Einbinder for Hacks
- Dakota Fanning for Ripley
- Jessica Gunning for Baby Reindeer
- Allison Janney for The Diplomat
- Kali Reis for True Detective: Night Country
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
- Tadanobu Asano for Shōgun
- Javier Bardem for Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
- Harrison Ford for Shrinking
- Jack Lowden for Slow Horses
- Diego Luna for La Máquina
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach for The Bear
Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television
- Jamie Foxx for Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was
- Nikki Glaser for Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die
- Seth Meyers for Seth Meyers: Dad Man Walking
- Adam Sandler for Adam Sandler: Love You
- Ali Wong for Ali Wong: Single Lady
- Ramy Youssef for Ramy Youssef: More Feelings
Did any 2025 Golden Globe nomination (or snub) surprise you? Let us know in the comments!
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!