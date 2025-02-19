OMG! Your February Horoscope is here...

Brit + Co Logo
brit logo
Search
AI  powered

This Week’s Stories

Paranormal Horror Books
Books

10 Terrifying Paranormal Horror Books That Are Seriously Scary

Best Old School Beauty Products
Skincare

8 “Old School” Beauty Products That Work Way Better Than Luxury Skincare (And Save You Money)

Jeremiah Brent interview
Home Decor Trends & Inspo

'Queer Eye' Star Jeremiah Brent Just Shared The One Design Trend That Makes Him Cringe

30 Adorable Nurseries Both Mama And Baby Will Love
Parenting

30 Adorable Nurseries Both Mama and Baby Will Love

ellen pompeo good american family
TV

Ellen Pompeo's 'Good American Family' Trailer Just Dropped — & It's Scary Good

ryan reynolds snl50 jokes surprised justin baldonis lawyer
Celebrity News

Ryan Reynolds' SNL50 Jokes "Surprised" Justin Baldoni's Lawyer

new books february 2025
Books

14 Most-Anticipated New Books In February To Add To Your TBR Pile

lauren graham the z suite exclusive clip
Entertainment

See Lauren Graham In Our 'The Z-Suite' Exclusive Clip Before The New Episode Airs

Trader Joe's Organic Acai Bowl Recall
Food News & Menu Updates

Yikes! Trader Joe’s Just Recalled 1 Of Their Most Popular Frozen Meals

Rice Bowl Recipes
Recipes

22 Yummy Rice Bowl Recipes That Feel Like A Recreation Of Your CAVA Order

blake lively amended complaint against justin baldoni for it ends with us
Celebrity News

Read Blake Lively's Text Messages About Justin Baldoni's "Shocking" Behavior On 'It Ends With Us' Set

Popular Dog Names 2025
Lifestyle

8 Popular (& Totally Adorable) Dog Names For 2025

Dining Room Ideas
Home Decor Trends & Inspo

9 Gorgeous (& Easy) Dining Room Ideas You’ll Love

zodiac signs that attract narcissists
Zodiac Signs

8 Zodiac Signs That Are Total Magnets For Narcissists

This is crazy.

OMG, Your First Look At 'The Odyssey' Is Here — And It Finally Confirms The Cast

the odyssey movie Christopher nolan tom holland zendaya
Michael Loccisano/Pascal Le Segretain/John Nacion/Getty Images
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Feb 19, 2025
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

See Full Bio
Follow:

The age of the movie star might have been replaced by the age of the fictional character, but there are still more than a few actors audiences L-O-V-E. Rachel Zegler, Florence Pugh, and Madelyn Cline are some of the stars who make the list, but there's one A-lister who's finally making his return to the big screen: Tom Holland!

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed on October 21 that the Spider-Man actor would join Christopher Nolan's new movie alongside Matt Damon and I have never leapt down an internet rabbit hole so fast — especially since the biggest names in Hollywood just joined the cast. If you're wondering "What is Tom Holland's next movie?" then look no further. Here's everything you need to know about the new movie before it hits theaters.

Here's everything we know about Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, coming to theaters July 17, 2026.

Your first look at Matt Damon in 'The Odyssey'

The Odyssey first look is a gritty, realistic look into the film and I wouldn't expect anything else from Christopher Nolan! And the internet is more than excited — especially since this post confirms Matt is leading the movie as Odysseus.

"Man finally gets lead role in a Nolan movie," one user commented, while another said, "Can we all agree that Christopher Nolan is one of the greatest Directors of all time?" Yes. Yes we can.

Who's in The Odyssey cast?

tom holland in the crowded room What is Tom Holland's next movie?

AppleTV+

Tom Holland will star in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey cast for Universal Pictures alongside Matt Damon, Mia Goth, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong'o, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Jon Bernthal, Benny Safdie, John Leguizamo, Elliot Page, Himesh Patel, and Bill Irwin. Okay, this just became my most-anticipated movie of 2026!

Considering Tom Holland is one of my favorite actors ever, I'm super excited to see him return to the screen — especially given how devastated I was when he said he needed a break from acting. "This show absolutely broke me in every way possible,” he said at the premiere for AppleTV+ show The Crowded Room in New York City. “I just kept my head down. I dug my heels in, and I just tried my best.”

"I'm no stranger to hard work," he told ExtraTV. "I've lived by the idea that hard work is good work. Then again, the show did break me. There did come a time where I needed a break and disappeared and went to Mexico for a week and had time on a beach and laid low. I'm now taking a year off, and that is a result of how difficult this show was."

When is the movie coming out?

anne hathaway zendaya christopher nolan movie

Pascal Le Segretain/John Nacion/Getty Images

The Odyssey is scheduled for July 17, 2026, and thanks to this first look image we know they've started filming!

What is The Odyssey about?

Set after the Trojan War, The Odyssey follows Greek king Odysseus as he journeys home, coming face-to-face with cyclops, sirens, and goddesses along the way.

Check back here for the latest news on The Odyssey movie! And read up on Tom's adorable relationship with Zendaya, of course.

This post has been updated.

entertainmentmoviepop culturecelebrity

The Latest

zodiac signs that attract narcissists
Zodiac Signs

8 Zodiac Signs That Are Total Magnets For Narcissists

blake lively it ends with us legal battle
Celebrity News

Blake Lively Is Prepared For A Year Of "Continued Drama" With 'It Ends With Us' Legal Battle

blake lively amended complaint against justin baldoni for it ends with us
Celebrity News

Read Blake Lively's Text Messages About Justin Baldoni's "Shocking" Behavior On 'It Ends With Us' Set

Amazon Cold Weather Essentials
Lifestyle

13 Last-Minute Amazon Buys To Stay Warm In Extreme Cold