OMG, Your First Look At 'The Odyssey' Is Here — And It Finally Confirms The Cast

The age of the movie star might have been replaced by the age of the fictional character, but there are still more than a few actors audiences L-O-V-E. Rachel Zegler, Florence Pugh, and Madelyn Cline are some of the stars who make the list, but there's one A-lister who's finally making his return to the big screen: Tom Holland!

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed on October 21 that the Spider-Man actor would join Christopher Nolan's new movie alongside Matt Damon and I have never leapt down an internet rabbit hole so fast — especially since the biggest names in Hollywood just joined the cast. If you're wondering "What is Tom Holland's next movie?" then look no further. Here's everything you need to know about the new movie before it hits theaters.

Here's everything we know about Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, coming to theaters July 17, 2026.

Your first look at Matt Damon in 'The Odyssey' View this post on Instagram A post shared by Odyssey Movie (@theodysseymovie) The Odyssey first look is a gritty, realistic look into the film and I wouldn't expect anything else from Christopher Nolan! And the internet is more than excited — especially since this post confirms Matt is leading the movie as Odysseus. "Man finally gets lead role in a Nolan movie," one user commented, while another said, "Can we all agree that Christopher Nolan is one of the greatest Directors of all time?" Yes. Yes we can.

Who's in The Odyssey cast? AppleTV+ Tom Holland will star in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey cast for Universal Pictures alongside Matt Damon, Mia Goth, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong'o, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Jon Bernthal, Benny Safdie, John Leguizamo, Elliot Page, Himesh Patel, and Bill Irwin. Okay, this just became my most-anticipated movie of 2026! Considering Tom Holland is one of my favorite actors ever, I'm super excited to see him return to the screen — especially given how devastated I was when he said he needed a break from acting. "This show absolutely broke me in every way possible,” he said at the premiere for AppleTV+ show The Crowded Room in New York City. “I just kept my head down. I dug my heels in, and I just tried my best.” "I'm no stranger to hard work," he told ExtraTV. "I've lived by the idea that hard work is good work. Then again, the show did break me. There did come a time where I needed a break and disappeared and went to Mexico for a week and had time on a beach and laid low. I'm now taking a year off, and that is a result of how difficult this show was."

When is the movie coming out? Pascal Le Segretain/John Nacion/Getty Images The Odyssey is scheduled for July 17, 2026, and thanks to this first look image we know they've started filming!

What is The Odyssey about? Set after the Trojan War, The Odyssey follows Greek king Odysseus as he journeys home, coming face-to-face with cyclops, sirens, and goddesses along the way.

This post has been updated.