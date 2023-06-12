25 Alcohol-Free Things To Do With Friends This Summer
Hanging out with you friends all summer is truly the best, and though you could easily just go grab drinks with your bestie, going sans-alcohol lets you better engage in quality time and focus more on the moments of *joy* that led to your friendship in the first place! Here are our top alcohol-free activities to do for all summer long. 💓
1. Take a trip down memory lane.
Photo by cottonbro studio / PEXELS
Dare to reintroduce that archived Facebook photo album and reminisce over all the memories you’ve made with your bestie.
2. Have a picnic.
Photo by KoolShooters / PEXELS
Post up in the park with some homemade snacks and sweets to enjoy alongside your best friend(s). If you can’t resist a yummy drink, bring along your fave non-alcoholic beverages.
3. Plan a movie marathon night.
Photo by Felipe Cardoso / PEXELS
Your home theater should be equipped with all of your favorite films. And of course, no movie showing is complete without cozy blankets and popcorn!
4. Take a hike.
Photo by Min An / PEXELS
Embark on a scenic hike or nature walk together – and ditch your phone. You want to make the most of this time with your BFF! Look around, capture photos, and explore the beauty of the outdoors.
5. Host a board game night.
Image via Brit + Co.
Operation, anyone? Or are your besties more Monopoly speed? The choice is yours when hosting a board game night. Ensure that your at-home venture is accompanied by delicious treats and zero-proof martinis.
6. Go to a museum.
Photo by Scott Webb / PEXELS
There’s always something new to see at a museum. Whether it’s art or natural science, you know your friend(s) best! This activity will allow you to appreciate our culture – and it just might spark some interesting conversations.
7. Have a spa day at home.
Photo by Anna Shvets / PEXELS
Grab some face masks, nail polish, and cucumber slices to prepare for your exclusive besties-only homegrown spa experience. Tap into some soothing music, dim the lights, and you and your pal(s) on your way to a relaxing time!
8. Take a road trip.
Photo by cottonbro studio / PEXELS
If you and your friend(s) are adventurous at heart, plan a small (or big, it’s up to you!) road trip to a town or city you’ve always been curious about. There’s nothing like the open road to crack open new discoveries and conversations along the way.
9. Send your bestie a care package.
Image via Brit + Co.
If you’re maintaining this best friendship long-distance, you can always mail your friend a care package or thoughtful card! We know they’ll appreciate it, even if it’s from far away.
10. Bake or cook something together.
Image via Brit + Co.
Got a TikTok recipe you’ve been dying to try? Make it with friends! If you’re at a loss for which recipe to pick, don’t worry – we have tons!
11. Try a fitness class.
Image via Brit + Co.
Promote health and having fun by daring to take a free yoga or HIIT class with your bestie(s)! The endorphins are flowing with this one.
12. Volunteer.
Photo by Julia M Cameron / PEXELS
Engaging in a volunteer activity or community service project lets you and your friend(s) make a positive impact together. Plus, you’ll surely make some memories to share for eternity.
13. Go to the farmer's market.
Photo by RDNE Stock project / PEXELS
Exploring a local farmer’s market or vendor fair is one of our *fave* activities, so we’re sure you and your pals will enjoy it, too. Support local farmers and artists by making a purchase, and discover just how good the fresh produce is.
14. Visit an amusement park.
Photo by Scott Webb / PEXELS
Amusement parks or nearby adventure spots are never short of fun things to do – endure the chaos of a roller coaster together, or stroll the boardwalk to play carnival games!
15. Have a photo shoot.
Image via Brit + Co.
First, choose a picturesque location, plan your outfits, and capture the candid moments (even with your phone!) that come up with your besties.
16. Go to a mocktail bar.
Image via Brit + Co.
Mocktail bars are in fact a thing. Most other bars will also be able to make non-alcoholic drinks for you to sip on something delicious!
17. Make your own mocktails at home.
Photo by Antoni Shkraba / PEXELS
Not up to go out? Become your own mixologist and make some mocktailsat home!
18. Visit a local botanical garden.
Photo by Leeloo Thefirst / PEXELS
Admire the floral beauty that lies within your local botanical garden. Now that the weather is warming up, this is the perfect place to wander around and watch what's in bloom!
19. Attend a live comedy show.
Photo by Monica Silvestre / PEXELS
Get silly with your bestie(s) at a comedy show! TBH, they’ll always throw you for a loop and get the best laughs out of you and your squad!
20. Take a pottery class together.
Photo by RF._.studio / PEXELS
You could make matching mugs or bowls at a pottery studio! How cute, and whatever you make will serve as a reminder of your friendship.
21. Have a karaoke night.
Image via Brit + Co.
Let loose and let your friend(s) hear your singing voice at a karaoke night. You could easily host one at home, but there are also a lot of private karaoke rooms to rent out if you want to venture!
22. Plan a day trip to the beach.
Image via Brit + Co.
We’d never pass up a lazy, leisurely beach day with our gals. Bring a bluetooth speaker for the jams, a book for entertainment SPFfor safety, and make sure everyone’s picture-perfect to take cute pictures together.
23. Host a book club meeting.
Photo by George Milton / PEXELS
Bookworm besties will love this option! Take the time to read something – even if it’s just a short story – and gather with your friends to discuss the best themes, scenes, and writing from the piece.
24. Go mini golfing.
Photo by Anna Tarazevich / PEXELS
Unlock your inner child’s joy at your closest mini golf course! Winning is cool and all, but so is your best friend – so just focus on spending quality time with them.
25. Have a crafting session.
Image via Brit + Co.
Pick a DIY project to tackle with friends! Everyone can split up and buy the necessary materials to make your craft, then get together to unleash some creativity.
Sign up for our newsletter for more fun things to do with your friends this summer!
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.