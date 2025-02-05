OMG! Your February Horoscope is here...

I’m simply obsessed.

8 "Wacky" Things You Can Surprisingly Buy At Trader Joe’s

Wacky Trader Joe's Finds
Trader Joe's
Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserFeb 05, 2025
Meredith Holser
Affiliate and Food Writer

Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.

See Full Bio

Everyone has their go-to groceries when it comes to shopping at Trader Joe’s, but there are plenty of items at the famed grocer that go completely unappreciated. From beauty buys to unexpected household goodies, these Trader Joe’s finds are downright wacky – and they’re all defying our expectations of what good old TJ’s has to offer.

Scroll on for 8 totally wacky things you didn’t know you could get at Trader Joe’s.

Trader Joe's Skincare Aisle

Meredith Holser

1. Skincare

You could buy your entire skincare routine at Trader Joe's if you really wanted to! The grocer carries everything from retinol serum to under eye cream to moisturizer, and the best part is plenty of the picks are undeniably affordable!

Trader Joe's Pet Treats

Reddit

2. Pet treats

That's right! TJ's carries a number of dog and cat treats so you can let the furry one in your life know just how much you love 'em.

Trader Joe's Laundry Detergent

Trader Joe's

3. Laundry detergent

TJ's laundry detergent is just $6 a pop, which is a pretty good deal! TJ's claims it's "eco-friendly," thanks to the formulation of essential oils and coconut-derived surfactants. Free of synthetic dyes and fragrances, this hypoallergenic detergent is friendly on all skin types.

\u200bTrader Joe's Paper Towels

Trader Joe's

4. Paper towels

The next item is not so much a "wacky" find, but it can be fairly unexpected if all you go to Trader Joe's for is groceries. In addition to these 100% recycled paper towels, you can also shop toilet paper at TJ's – now you know!

Trader Joe's Toothpaste

Trader Joe's

5. Toothpaste

OMG, TJ's sells toothpaste?! There are two formulas listed on their site right now, including one fluoride-free and one fluoride-filled tube.

Trader Joe's Hydrolyzed Collagen Powder

Trader Joe's

6. Collagen powder

Collagen helps support your joint health, skin health, and hair health – though our bodies naturally produce less and less of it as we age. This formula from TJ's isn't something we'd usually expect from the grocer, but seeing as it easily dissolves into everything from coffee to smoothies to tea and even orange juice, we've gotta try it out.

Trader Joe's Tote Bags

Reddit

7. So many bags

So. many. bags. is right! Trader Joe's famed tote bag collection features everything from the Canvas Mini Tote Bags (pictured above) to printed totes like the recently-dropped Cheese Adventures bag. TJ's also just started stocking theirMini Cooler Tote Bags on shelves in the most adorable pink and lavender colorways!

Trader Joe's Vodka

Reddit

8. In-house alcohol

Trader Joe's surprisingly produces their own spirits! We've had a taste (or two) of their Small Batch Vodka, but have also seen TJ's tequila and bourbon on shelves before. Beyond their brand-name alcohols, you can find plenty of outsourced wines, beers, IPAs, ciders, and more at select locations.

