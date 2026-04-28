If you thought the mania over Trader Joe’s $2.99 Pastel Mini Tote Bags had peaked in March, think again. Just weeks after the last viral collection flew off shelves, a new rumor sent the Trader Joe’s community into another frenzy—and Trader Joe's just confirmed that striped Pastel Mini Totes are on the way.

Here's everything we know about the potential new Trader Joe's totes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by zunco’s Trader Joe’s alerts🌴🌺🔔 (@zuncola) “Trader Joe’s has plans to offer a new striped mini canvas tote this summer,” Trader Joe’s spokesperson Nakia Rohde confirmed via email with the Reno Gazette Journal. “We do not yet have images or a precise timeline to share.” The rumor that kicked things off (supplemented by many mock-up images circulating on social media) suspected that four new striped Pastel Mini Tote Bags in pink, tan, green, and blue would hit Trader Joe’s sometime in May. Shopper speculation gained major traction after a post from Instagram user @zuncola shared images of the alleged totes. “Based on the images circulating on social media lately, it’s looking pretty likely that these four colorways and patterns are the real deal,” the caption reads. “The release was originally rumored for April, but now it seems more likely to happen in May or later.” Though the exact source of the striped bag rumor remains unclear, the same account predicted the March 2026 arrival of the regular Pastel Mini Totes with surprising accuracy.

@traderjoesobsessed The timing of the striped tote bag news has many fans crossing their fingers for a Mother’s Day drop. "I am super excited hoping they come around Mother’s Day," one hopeful shopper commented, while another added, "Can't wait, I'm getting all four."

Trader Joe's However, not everyone is racing to secure one. Based on social media feedback so far, it seems like even long-time TJ’s fans are feeling ‘tote bag fatigue.’ Several expressed a desire for variety over quantity: “I wish they would release the large totes in more colors instead of mini totes,” one shopper noted. Others raised concerns about supply and inevitable reselling, with one commenter stating, “I’m done with bags, they better have supply for the whole world. I hate scalpers!”

Reddit While the hype can be fun for Trader Joe’s tote bag collectors, it’s truly a different story for the people behind the registers. One Trader Joe’s crew member pleaded against the leaks, writing: “As a crew member please stop posting these sneak peeks.” “Let the crew members breathe,” someone else agreed. When rumors like this go viral, local stores are often bombarded with phone calls from shoppers looking for an exact drop date. The reality is that we still don't know when the striped totes will drop—we'll keep you updated here.

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This post has been updated.