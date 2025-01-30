OMG! Your February Horoscope is here...

brit logo
Search
AI  powered

This Week’s Stories

blake lively taylor swift feud rumors it ends with us battle with justin baldoni
Celebrity News

We Finally Have An Update On Those Blake Lively & Taylor Swift Feud Rumors

mother-daughter trips
Travel

15 Best Mother-Daughter Trips To Book Together In 2025

ginny & georgia season 3
TV

Here's When You Can Finally Watch 'Ginny & Georgia' Season 3

Wednesday season 2 first glimpse
Entertainment

Watch Jenna Ortega In The First Glimpse At 'Wednesday' Season 2.

Starbucks Menu Cuts
Food News & Menu Updates

Uh Oh, Starbucks Is Cutting 30% Of Their Menu

2025 Color Trends
Style Trends & Inspo

5 Unexpected Color Trends That Will Surge In Popularity In 2025

single on valentines day ideas
Self Care

I've Been Single My Whole Life — Here Are My Best Solo Valentine's Day Ideas

best super bowl appetizers one-bite finger foods
Appetizers

36 One-Bite Appetizers Everyone Will Devour At Your Super Bowl Party

dark romance books
Books

15 Best Dark Romance Books Readers Are Totally Obsessed With

rachael kirkconnell matt james breakup
Celebrity Couples

Rachael Kirkconnell “Still In Total Shock” After Matt James Blindsided Her With Breakup

Trader Joe's Chocolate Berry Lip Mask Duo
Beauty News

Trader Joe's Is Selling A Laneige Lip Mask Dupe – For A Third Of The Price!

new netflix shows february 2025
Entertainment

The Best New TV Shows Coming To Netflix In February

Here's how to snag one!

Trader Joe’s Mini Cooler Tote Bags Are Back – In The Most Adorable Spring Colors!

Trader Joe’s Mini Insulated Cooler Bags
Trader Joe's
Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserJan 30, 2025
Meredith Holser
Affiliate and Food Writer

Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.

See Full Bio

Rumor has it that there’s a brand-new set of Trader Joe’s bags on the way. Speculated to drop on February 3 or 4, the famed Mini Insulated Cooler Bags are gloriously returning in two adorable colorways: lavender and pink!

Here’s everything you need to know about the all-new Trader Joe’s Mini Insulated Cooler Bags!

Trader Joe\u2019s Mini Insulated Cooler Bags

@traderjoesobsessed

Trader Joe’s fan account, @traderjoesobsessed, shared the rumors about the Mini Insulated Cooler Bags with their Instagram followers on January 29.

“PSA! The mini Trader Joe’s cooler bags in pink and lavender should be here next Monday or Tuesday (Feb 3rd/4th) and the rumor is that there will be more supply than previous color drops!” thecaption reads.

Trader Joe\u2019s Shopping Cart

Jayda Anderson / Dupe

The lavender and pink colorways are simply perfect for Valentine’s Day, and springtime as a whole! They both boast an insulated design to keep contents cool – bring one to the park, the lake, or on a picnic, and it’s sure to keep things fresh.

Trader Joe\u2019s Paper Bags

Brittney Rumbaugh / Dupe

It’s important to note thebags themselves are a limited-time item at TJ’s, and based on the building hype, you’ll likely want to have a plan to buy ‘em when they drop.

Trader Joe\u2019s Mini Insulated Cooler Bags

Trader Joe's

The last time the Mini Insulated Cooler Bags dropped was in fall 2024, right ahead of the holidays. They came in red and green colorways, which was such a great fit for the season! Each bag cost $3.99 at the time – the new lavender and pink iterations are likely to follow suit.

\u200bTrader Joe's Citrus Jute Bag

Trader Joe's

Some Redditors caught wind of the news about the bags and sounded off with excitement in this thread:

“I love these things — SO useful,” someone wrote. “My mom always sends us home with 1000x things to eat and so the bright green one from this fall (?) just permanently lives in my car.”

“I've been waiting for this,” another person announced. “I just had to retire my teal one.”

“I really hope this is true! 😭” someone else said.

Trader Joe's Storefront

Trader Joe's

The Mini Insulated Cooler Bags are rumored to drop in Trader Joe’s stores on February 3 or 4. Last time the bags went on sale (red and green), some shoppers noted that their respective TJ’s locations placed limits on how many customers could purchase.

Subscribe to our newsletter for more Trader Joe's news!

food newstrader joe'strader joe's new itemsgrocery shoppingshopping
The Conversation (0)

The Latest

Starbucks Dubai Chocolate Bar Matcha Latte
Food News & Menu Updates

This Secret Starbucks Menu Hack Tastes Just Like Those Insane Dubai Chocolate Bars

christina haack tarek el moussa apologize
Celebrity Couples

Exes Christina Haack & Tarek El Moussa Finally Apologize After 8 Years In HGTV's 'The Flip Off'

every summer after tv show every year after
Entertainment

Carley Fortune’s First Book-To-Screen Adaptation For ‘Every Summer After’ Is Finally On Its Way