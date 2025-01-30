Trader Joe’s Mini Cooler Tote Bags Are Back – In The Most Adorable Spring Colors!

Rumor has it that there’s a brand-new set of Trader Joe’s bags on the way. Speculated to drop on February 3 or 4, the famed Mini Insulated Cooler Bags are gloriously returning in two adorable colorways: lavender and pink!

Here’s everything you need to know about the all-new Trader Joe’s Mini Insulated Cooler Bags!

@traderjoesobsessed Trader Joe’s fan account, @traderjoesobsessed, shared the rumors about the Mini Insulated Cooler Bags with their Instagram followers on January 29. “PSA! The mini Trader Joe’s cooler bags in pink and lavender should be here next Monday or Tuesday (Feb 3rd/4th) and the rumor is that there will be more supply than previous color drops!” thecaption reads.

Jayda Anderson / Dupe The lavender and pink colorways are simply perfect for Valentine’s Day, and springtime as a whole! They both boast an insulated design to keep contents cool – bring one to the park, the lake, or on a picnic, and it’s sure to keep things fresh.

Brittney Rumbaugh / Dupe It’s important to note thebags themselves are a limited-time item at TJ’s, and based on the building hype, you’ll likely want to have a plan to buy ‘em when they drop.

Trader Joe's The last time the Mini Insulated Cooler Bags dropped was in fall 2024 , right ahead of the holidays. They came in red and green colorways, which was such a great fit for the season! Each bag cost $3.99 at the time – the new lavender and pink iterations are likely to follow suit.

Trader Joe's Some Redditors caught wind of the news about the bags and sounded off with excitement in this thread : “I love these things — SO useful,” someone wrote. “My mom always sends us home with 1000x things to eat and so the bright green one from this fall (?) just permanently lives in my car.” “I've been waiting for this,” another person announced. “I just had to retire my teal one.” “I really hope this is true! 😭” someone else said.

Trader Joe's The Mini Insulated Cooler Bags are rumored to drop in Trader Joe’s stores on February 3 or 4. Last time the bags went on sale (red and green), some shoppers noted that their respective TJ’s locations placed limits on how many customers could purchase.

