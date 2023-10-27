Nostalgia Alert — Here's How To Channel The 2014 Tumblr Aesthetic With Modern Flair
Okay, we need to talk about the re-emergence of the 2014 Tumblr aesthetic. Listen, I know all of the kids are caught up in the low-rise allure of Y2K fashion, but the signs are there. First, it was Taylor with Matty Healy (no, we don’t have to talk about it). And now peplum tops are starting to slither their way back into the fast fashion circuit. With that being said, I think it’s safe to say that we’ll be skipping the business casual in the club era– although I have my blazers on stand-by– and hop right back into our American Apparel-coded uniforms. Besides, grunge is in and I’ve been itching to play Ultraviolence whenever I’m on AUX.
In case you’ve forgotten about what it looks like to shimmy into shiny skinny’s and blast "Sweater Weather," I’ve got you covered. Read ahead to rediscover the hand-picked finds that’ll help you capture the zeitgeist of 2014.
Dresses
ASOS DESIGN super soft 2 in 1 slip mini dress
Fashion in the mid-2010's was a smorgasbord of early Madonna era club kid and almost everything from the 90s. So, there's no surprise that clueless-esque combos like t-shirts under sundresses with thigh-high socks were a big thing.
Oversized Denim Jacket
Levi's® Premium XL TRUCKER JACKET
Start your transformation with a classic oversized denim jacket, an iconic staple of the 2014 Tumblr aesthetic.
Wild Fable Denim Trucker Jacket
Pair one of these trucker jackets with high-waisted shorts or American Apparel disco pants for the ultimate throwback vibe.
Sheer Black Tights
Sheertex Backseam Super Sheer Rip-Resist Tights
Sheer black tights are the perfect accessory to add a touch of nostalgia to your look. Layer them under shorts, skirts, or oversized flannels for that grunge-meets-chic aesthetic.
A New Day Women's Viney Floral Tights
Sheer floret tights would just send this grunge girl outfit over.
American Apparel Disco Pants
Los Angeles Apparel Women's The Disco Pant
The revival of American Apparel-esque disco pants is nothing short of legendary. These figure-hugging, high-shine bottoms are a must for channeling the Tumblr era.
Los Angeles Apparel The Disco Pant
The world was never the same when American Apparel closed their doors, but fear not! Los Angeles Apparel makes a pretty good dupe and they're legit.
Doc Marten Boots
Doc Marten JADON BOOT SMOOTH LEATHER PLATFORMS
Strut your stuff in a pair of iconic Doc Marten boots. Whether you choose classic black or go bold with a pop of color, these boots are the ideal addition to your 2014-inspired ensemble.
DR. MARTENS X MARC JACOBS CHARM JADON BOOT
These little charms add so much character!
Platform Oxfords
Balin Platform Wingtip Derby
Swap out your everyday flats for platform oxfords. These shoes will give your look a modern twist while still nodding to the Tumblr aesthetic's love for platform footwear.
High Waisted Shorts
Los Angeles Apparel The Disco Short
High-waisted shorts are a must-have for capturing that early 2010s vibe. Pair them with an oversized flannel shirt for an effortlessly cool look.
Everlane The A-Line Denim Short
These 90s jean shorts would be adorable with a pair of knee-high socks!
Oversized Flannels
Gap Flannel Big Shirt
The oversized flannel shirt is a quintessential piece for achieving the 2014 Tumblr aesthetic. Wear it unbuttoned over a graphic tee or tie it around your waist for added flair.
We The Free Izzie Cargo Shirt
We love this green variation from Free People!
Choker
BP Heart Pendant Necklace
Add a choker to your ensemble — it's a small detail, but it can make a big impact in completing your throwback look.
Claire's Black Tattoo Choker Necklace
Add a tattoo choker for a reeeeeally authentic touch!
For more shopping stories, be sure to sign up for our weekly deals newsletter!
Header image Kaitlyn Ingram