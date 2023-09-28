"The Kardashians" Season 4 Premiered & The Battle Of The Sisters Rages On
The Kardashian family has dominated reality TV for years, and they still find ways to bring so much drama to the screen. The season 4 premiere of Hulu's The Kardashians proved just this — and there's so much to unpack. The episode title alone, "You're A Witch And I Hate You" says everything you need to know about the high tension between the Kardashian clan at the moment. Here's all the juicy information revealed in the episode broken down in case you missed it or need a refresher!
Kim Vs. Kourtney Continues
The end of season 3 primarily focused on the drama between Kim and Kourtney. Kourtney felt betrayed and frustrated that Kim teamed up with Dolce and Gabbana to serve as their creative director for a fashion show just months after Kourtney had collaborated with them for her wedding. It seemed like the two were able to move past it, with Kim sincerely apologizing for hurting Kourtney's feelings. At least, that's what us viewers thought!
Season 4 proves us wrong, as the two sisters have now watched back the footage from the previous season and heard all of the hurtful things each one has said about the other. From Kourtney calling Kim "greedy" to Kim saying Kourtney has no friends other than Travis Barker, the two are not happy with each other.
We got to see them have a heated conversation, re-hashing it all. Kourtney said that Kim wasn't happy for her during her wedding, and then Kim revealed that the family has a group chat without Kourtney, where they discuss her. She also said that Kourtney's kids have come to her expressing concern over how much she has changed. After Kourtney called Kim a narcissist, she said, "You're just a witch, and I hate you," and hung up the phone. Yikes.
Family Trip To Cabo
It wouldn't be The Kardashians without viewers getting to see the family's ultra-luxurious lifestyle. The family took a private jet to Cabo, with everyone but Kourtney joining in. Kourtney decided not to come along, as the crazy phone call had occurred just a little bit prior, and she wanted to distance herself.
During this trip, we learn that Khloe has a massive fear of whales and that her daughter likes to torment her with this fact. She draws her pictures of whales, hoping to make her mom ansty! We also see Kylie shading Kendall for being older than her, saying "These are our years, Kendall. I'm 25. You're like 30." If you've forgotten that Kylie is actually only 2 years younger than Kourtney, this cheeky dig may have gone unnoticed.
Setting Family Intentions
While on the trip, some of the family members went around and shared their intentions for the rest of the year and beyond.
Kim shared on the trip that she wants to slow down and take more time to be present. She wants to say no to more work projects, giving her more time for herself and her family. Considering how much of a workaholic Kim has presented herself to be, we're rooting for her in this journey!
The momager of the group, Kris Jenner, shared that she wants to stop spreading herself so thin. She recognizes that she gives so much of herself to everyone, even people she doesn't know. She wants to stop trying to do it all and prioritize quality time with the people she loves instead.
Khloe intends this to be the year where she's shedding all of the bad. She wants to upgrade her life, as her 30s have been "agony" for her.
The Khloe And Tristan Of It All
The Kardashians' audience has seen Khloe take back Tristan after some of the craziest incidents. It feels like at any point the complicated relationship will be back on, but Khloe has confirmed that the two are not together. Kim shared that Khloe takes every opportunity to remind her family that she and Tristan are not together and will not be getting back together under any circumstances.
When Will More Episodes Be Out?
New episodes of The Kardashians are available every Thursday on Hulu. Based on the trailer, we still have so much drama ahead of us, so clear your calendars and get your popcorn ready!
Watch The Trailer For "The Kardashians" Season 4
