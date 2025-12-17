When I was growing up, everyone and their mother was sporting a pair of UGGs. In fact, if you didn’t own them, you were basically ex-communicated from the "popular" crowd. Unfair? Of course. But fashion-forward? You bet! While I do love me some UGG slippers, there’s no denying the fact that they’re ridiculously priced. Fortunately, I’ve rounded up the eight cutest UGG slipper lookalikes with the price tag practically slashed in half.

Scroll on to shop 8 adorable UGG slipper lookalikes that look just as cute as OG UGGs (but take it way easier on your budget).

Target Auden Kaya Genuine Suede Clog Slippers How cozy and effortlessly chic are these slippers from Target? I’m having a hard time wrapping my head around the fact that they’re only $30.

DSW Bearpaw Martis Slippers Are these not the ultimate dupe for the UGG Tazz slipper? Obsessed! Plus, they're literally half the price of the original.

Nordstrom Minnetonka Chesney Slippers In my humble opinion, these Minnetonka slippers are the most stylish of the bunch. At $65, I’m sold. Plus, they come in six different colors at Nordstrom, including chocolate, cinnamon, blush, and stone suede.

Zara Zara Embroidered Faux Fur Clogs Want to add a unique flair to your look? Check out these eccentric embroidered clogs from Zara ($50).

Macy's Journee Collection Connway Round Toe Slippers These are another great option if you’re looking for an affordable version of UGG's Tazz slippers. Not only are these the ultimate dupe, they’re also on sale for $34.99 (30% off) for a limited time. Snatch them before they sell out!

Ego Shoes Ego Mini Ankle Boots If you told me these were the real deal, I would believe you. For only $21, you can get these Ego boots that look just like UGGs, but are a lot cheaper.

Amazon EMU Australia Platinum Slim Darling Boots While these are pricier than the other options I've listed, they're still cheaper than UGGs. If you're looking for a high-quality dupe that's still not as expensive, these are for you!

Skechers BOBS Fuzzy Dreams Keepsakes Lite Is it possible to fall in love with a pair of shoes? Because if so, it’s happening to me. The fact that these Skechers are being sold for only $55 really feels like a steal.

