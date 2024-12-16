Hannah Fitzpatrick

Hannah Fitzpatrick is a freelance writer who enjoys covering a variety of topics, including beauty, entertainment, pop culture, food and more. Her previous work can be found at SheBudgets, A Conscious Rethink, Eco Hugo and Civilian Magazine. When she's not trying out the latest skincare products or catching up on celebrity gossip, you can find her drinking oat milk cold brews, hunting for a new Squishmallow to add to her collection of stuffed animals, or headbanging at a local rock or metal concert.