"Burr Baskets" Are The Easiest Last-Minute Gift This Holiday Season
The most wonderful time of the year is finally here, complete with bright and colorful decorations everywhere, holiday music and movies on repeat, and endless amounts of hot chocolate. But with this joyous season comes a reemerging question that some of us dread: “What gift should I get for my loved one this year?!”
Fortunately, TikTok has you covered with the latest gift-giving trend emerging in recent years — burr baskets! This holiday-themed gift basket is almost like a stocking stuffer, but cozier. Like the spooky “boo basket” trend during Halloween, burr baskets are a great way to show someone you’re thinking of them during the hustle and bustle of this time of year. Whether you’re still looking for the perfect gift for your special someone, or looking to add some finishing touches to your holiday list, here are some suggestions to make your burr basket sparkle like freshly fallen snow!
Here are 5 must-haves for your beautiful holiday burr basket!
Amazon
1. Don’t Forget the Basket!
Before you think of anything you want to add to your boo basket, you have to get a crucial step out of the way – getting an actual basket to store all the gifts in, duh! Don’t worry, you don’t have to go too crazy with this part; even a simple container like this INough storage box from Amazon will do the trick. In addition to the variety of colors and patterns offered, there is also a built-in drawstring sack that helps to keep everything in place while adding to the holiday theme. Looks like Santa has some competition!
2. Something Cozy
It’s no surprise that most people like to bundle up and stay indoors as the weather gets colder (myself included), so why not use this gift-giving trend as an opportunity to give your special someone things to keep them warm? Personally, when winter rolls round, there are two clothing items that become essentials in my loungewear routine – fuzzy slippers and fuzzy socks.
If you’re on a budget but also searching for the perfect UGG slippers dupe, look no further than Land’s End Suede Furry Lined Slippers! Not only do these shoes have a fuzzy faux fur interior to keep your toes warm and toasty, they also have durable rubber soles, making them perfect to wear whether you’re on the go or staying at home. Plus, these slippers are currently on sale for $35 for the holidays. Compared to $100 and up for a pair of UGG slippers, it’s a deal you can’t refuse.
Target
A comfy getup isn’t complete without a fresh pair of fuzzy socks! My favorite kind of fuzzy socks are ones that are super colorful and have cute animals on them, like kittens, llamas or (admittedly) even characters from Bluey. These “Holiday Movie Crew” crew socks from Target fit that description to a tee; who wouldn’t find a rabbit and a bear watching holiday movies together adorable? There’s also a gift card holder included in the socks, just in case you’re looking for a creative way to include an extra gift.
Send A Friend
3. Something Comforting
Let’s face it – while the holidays are fun, it can also be extremely stressful. To me, one of the best ways to show someone you care about them is by giving them a care package filled with their favorite snacks, drinks, or even a stuffed animal that they can snuggle with when you can’t be there. If your burr basket recipient is in need of an impromptu spa day, one of the best care packages I would recommend is the Self Care Bundle from Send a Friend. This care package includes a pair of fuzzy socks, a wellness journal, a lavender bath soak, Bigelow lavender and chamomile tea and, of course, a fluffy friend! Not only can you choose from over 40 stuffed animals to include in your package, it will also contribute to a good cause; a portion of each purchase is donated to multiple nonprofits across the United States.
Amazon
If you’re well-versed in all things beauty and wellness, then you already know that one of the biggest trends that is currently taking the industry by storm is achieving a “snatched” face – or in other words, a defined jawline and cheekbones. While there are cosmetic procedures that can help to get this look, “natural” alternatives, like the use of facial massagers, have also gained popularity in recent years. If you’re looking for an affordable tool for your skincare guru, Pacifica Beauty’s Gravity Rebound Facial Massage Roller is the perfect option. The dual zinc alloy rollers help to cool the skin while adapting to the contours of your face to depuff and sculpt your face through lymphatic drainage. You can even store it in your fridge or freezer for an extra cooling effect. Personally, I’ve incorporated this roller into my morning skincare routine and it’s made a huge difference in getting me awake, refreshed and ready for the day!
Target
4. Something Yummy
Arguably one of the best aspects of the holiday season – besides spending quality time with your loved ones, of course – is the treats. As an avid baker, one of my favorite things to make are warm, gooey cookies. But if you’re baking for people who have dietary restrictions, sometimes it can be difficult to figure out how to bake treats that not only taste good, but that everyone can enjoy. Luckily, Sweet Loren’s premade cookie dough is here to help make holiday baking so much easier. These cookies are gluten-free, vegan and allergen-free, and also come in a variety of fun flavors including gingerbread and chocolate mint. Plus, if you’re a fan of eating raw cookie dough, you could eat these as is – no baking required!
Amazon
5. Something Fun for Everyone
One of my favorite holiday traditions is game nights with my family. Whether it’s an intense round of Uno or a simple game of Charades, game nights are a fun way to bring people closer together. If your burr basket recipient is also a fan of card games, consider adding the holiday edition of “What Do You Meme?” to their rotation. Here, you can combine image and caption cards to create the best holiday meme, or combine it with other “What Do You Meme” expansion packs for even more laughs. After all, laughter is the best medicine, and what better way to get your fix than through creating fun memories with your loved ones?
