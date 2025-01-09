5 "Outdated" Winter Shoe Trends That Need To Go In 2025 & What To Wear Instead
Ah, a new year – the perfect time to reevaluate and refresh your routine, diet, home, and of course, your closet! I always try to take the time at the top of a new year to clean out the pieces that don’t serve me anymore, and the one thing I tend to comb through the most is my shoe collection. From sneakers to sandals and boots to clogs, I typically come across several outdated pairs that make me wonder why I even wore them in the first place!
In the vein of going all-in on a brand-new beginning for your shoe collection in 2025, you’re gonna want to know these 5 outdated winter shoe trends to start the year off right – and in style.
These are the top 5 outdated winter shoe trends for 2025, plus the best styles to wear instead.
Ugg
1. Tall UGG boots
Tall UGG boots are so 2010. They can be clunky, annoyingly warm on the feet, and tend to make your body proportions look… funky.
Nordstrom
Instead, opt for the UGGs all the cool girls are wearing well into winter 2025: the Classic Mini. These boots don’t rise nearly as high on your legs, lengthening and flattering your figure.
UGG Classic Ultra Mini Platform Boots
Nordstrom
UGG even sells a shorter style called the Ultra Mini, which you can also snag in a platform silhouette.
UGGs are undoubtedly winter-ready since they’re lined with shearling on the inside to keep your toes warm. If you’re worried about snow or ice getting to them, you can get an UGG boot guard or spray your pair down in waterproof and stain-proof protectant.
Amazon
2. Platform shoes
I hate to say it, but platform shoes seem to be on their way out for 2025. And I get it – platform shoes like Mary Janes and loafers can be impractical, especially if you have to commute in treacherous winter conditions like snow.
Urban Outfitters Matilda Mary Jane Ballet Flats
Urban Outfitters
Instead, the fashion world is blowing up with lower-profile shoe designs, meaning they don’t have as much height to them.
Sam Edelman Denise Penny Loafer
Nordstrom
Opt for low-lying ballet flats, loafers, and Mary Janes to keep your shoe game subtle, yet stylish in 2025.
AGL The Chunky Biker Lug Sole Leather Boots
Nordstrom
3. Round-toe boots
We’re going to be seeing less and less round-toe boots (and round-toe shoes in general) this coming year. They were definitely popular at a point in time, but a lot of fashion fiends nowadays are wearing the more eye-catching, and even more sultry shoe designs that include square or pointed toes.
Jeffrey Campbell Lights Out Moto Boots
Free People
Try out these square-toe boots to instantly elevate your outfits in 2025.
Dolce Vita Shadie Waterproof Pointed Toe Chelsea Boots
Nordstrom
Pointed-toe boots are also undeniably chic.
Moon Boot Classic Low 2 Water Repellent Nylon Boots
Nordstrom
4. Moon boots
It could just be me living near a ton of mountain towns, but Moon boots are a winter shoe trend I’m simply tired of seeing. They stick out like a sore thumb when it comes to snow boots, plus even though they have a hefty price tag, they don’t necessarily stand out from other similar snow boots, other than the fact that they have a big logo stamped across them for curb appeal.
Moon boots have gotta go. Try other warm (and less obnoxious) snow boot styles, like the ones below.
Sorel Tivoli V Faux Fur Lined Waterproof Boots
Nordstrom
These cozy, lined boots are way less bulky but still provide great traction and protection against snowy weather.
Nordstrom
These insulated booties ensure you stay comfy, warm, and dry this season – all while looking stylish!
DSW
5. Chunky sneakers
I fear chunky sneakers – like the ever-popular Fila Disruptors – are simply out of style. They’ve been done over and over again, and instead, the fashion girls are showing off in something entirely brand-new.
In case you didn’t know, sleek platform sneakers – most notably the Adidas Gazelles or Handball Spezials – are so in. They’re practically the “It” girl shoes that keep on giving.
Shop my fave styles below.
Adidas
The stacked soles on these shoes are everything.
Ash Mae Buckle Hi Top Sneakers
Free People
This familiar shoe style is elevated even more with an edgy buckle design.
