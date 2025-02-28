Anne Hathaway Stuns In First 'Verity' Set Leaks. See The Pics!

The only thing that was more exciting for me than finding out Blake Lively was leading It Ends With Us was learningVerity had cast Anne Hathaway in the leading role. This twisted tale about a struggling writer, secrets, and love is widely considered one of the wildest books in recent memory — and based on these first set leak from New York City, the Verity movie will be just as memorable.

See the first look at Anne Hathaway and Josh Harnett in Colleen Hoover's Verity movie!

Josh Harnett and Anne Hathaway laugh around New York City in 'Verity' leak. Anne Hathaway and Josh Hartnett are seen running and having fun on the set of ‘VERITY’ movie adaptation in New York. pic.twitter.com/mPcT7NRvxw — 21 (@21metgala) February 27, 2025 Josh Harnett and Anne Hathaway are starring as Jeremy and Verity in the Verity movie, and they're absolutely radiant in the first look, where they're literally running through the streets of New York City. They're dressed to the nines, with Verity in a red gown and heels, holding Jeremy's tuxedo jacket to her chest, while Jeremy's top shirt button — and his bowtie — are undone. It's wild, it's free, and honestly it feels kind of haunting to look at honestly because I know that this joy won't last forever. But for now? I simply can't stop looking at it.

In addition to Josh Harnett and Anne Hathaway, we'll see Dakota Johnson as Lowen Ashleigh, a struggling writer who's over the moon when Jeremy offers her a job. All she has to do is complete Verity's unfinished manuscripts...but the secrets Lowen finds in the stories prove Verity's hiding a lot more than she's letting on. Um yeah, this is one book-to-film adaptation I cannot wait for.

