Viola Davis And James Patterson Team Up To Write A Gripping New Novel Together
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
Nothing makes me smile more than a Cheschire cat like knowing Viola Davis and James Patterson are writing a novel together! It makes sense because James knows what it takes to create enigmatic characters while Viola is masterful at giving them depth and emotion. They're a match made in book-writing heaven, IMO!
Want to know when you can pick up Davis and Patterson's new book? Here's everything you should know about what's sure to be a thrilling new novel!
Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Literacy Partners
The novel chronicles the mounting tension Judge Mary Stone faces in light of a monumental decision that will have a huge trickle down effect. She finds herself torn between the career she's successful at and her values — two things that leave her life on a precarious line.
Viola Davis exclusively told Little, Brown and Company that she's soaking up the excitement of working with James Patterson.
"I am beyond excited to partner with the legendary James Patterson on our novel. James's ability to weave compelling narratives with depth and suspense is unparalleled, and I am honored to work alongside him," she said.
She's also looking forward to helping flesh out Judge Mary Stone's story. She said, "Writing about a character as compelling as Judge Mary Stone has been an extraordinary experience, and I believe readers will be deeply moved by her journey."
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
James Patterson echoed Viola Davis' sentiments. He said, "It is an honor to work with Viola Davis. I’ve long admired Viola as an actress, producer, and writer. Her memoir, Finding Me, was among the most insightful and uplifting I’ve ever read."
He continued praised her by saying, "Her gift of storytelling in film and beyond, as well as her generous spirit, is without peer. And there has rarely been a more important time to spotlight the subjects raised inthis novel. I could not have asked for a better partner than Viola.”
Meanwhile, publishers also shared nothing but glowing remarks about Viola Davis and James Patterson's partnership!
David Shelley, CEO of Hachette Book Group (the parent company of Little, Brown and Company), said, "It's a real honor to be able to publish this unique collaboration between two remarkable creative forces. This is a story that I think will touch millions of readers around the world, and we have huge plans to get it into their hands."
Sally Kim, the Little, Brown and Company's Publisher, said, "At the heart of any unforgettable narrative is a story you haven’t heard before, with characters you root for and ideas that challenge you and leave you forever changed. James Patterson and Viola Davis are two artists and storytellers at the absolute height of their game who do this with every work they engage in. This collaboration is a thrilling gift for everyone who values story.”
When will Viola Davis and James Patterson's book be published?
The novel doesn't have a publish date yet, but readers can expect to get their hands on it in 2025 or 2026. What I can share is that Little, Brown and company announced the novel "...will be published in association with Ms. Davis’s company JVL Media."
Based on its synopsis and the excitement surrounding it, this novel will be well worth the wait!
What books have Viola Davis and James Patterson written before?
Amazon
James Patterson is an award-winning author who's responsible for some of the most popular characters and series out there. He's the mastermind behind the Alex Cross series and the Women's Murder Club series, not to mention he's penned powerful stories about public figures like the Kennedys.
Viola Davis wrote her endearing and award-winning NYT Bestselling memoir, Finding Mewhich solidified her EGOT status.
Follow us on Facebook for more entertainment news!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Lead image via Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Literacy Partners and Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.