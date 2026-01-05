BookTok Alert! 8 Buzzy Titles Recommended By The ‘Bridgerton’ Cast

Keep reading to see the books the Bridgerton cast is reading.

Hannah Dodd recently spilled on her current books — after our conversation ahead of season 3, where Jessica Madsen, Claudia Jessie, and Hannah Dodd revealed their must-reads. You'll want to add these to your TBR as soon as possible. They're THAT good!

The Housemaid Trilogy Amazon The Housemaid follows Millie, who gets hired by Nina and her husband as their housemaid. But what begins as a simple job turns into something much more sinister...and the movie (starring Sydney Sweeney, Amanda Seyfried, and Brandon Sklenar) is out now! "Book adaptions, they're everywhere!" Hannah says.

Wuthering Heights Amazon Wuthering Heights follows Cathy and Heathcliff, who grow up together and begin to feel a very strong bond, but whose class divide threatens to keep them apart forever. "I feel like I should be embarrassed that I haven't actually read that," Hannah admits.

And ahead of season 3, the cast spilled on even more of their favorite books. Check out the rest of our interview, where we chat about recent binge watches and the songs they can't stop listening to.

Finding Me by Viola Davis Image via Amazon Viola Davis takes us through the story of her life. Consider this a love letter to self, especially since embracing who you truly are can take serious courage. "This is the path I took to finding my purpose but also my voice in a world that didn’t always see me," she says in the official synopsis. "I love audiobooks so I actually have Viola Davis reading to me every night," Jessica says.

Hannah Dodd — Yellowface by R. F. Kuang Image via Amazon June Hayward and Athena Liu were primed to be the best new authors around, except for the fact June considers herself a no one. But when Athena dies in a freak accident, June steals her manuscript, about Chinese laborers during World War I, and transforms into Juniper Song, believing the idea that the story deserves to be told — no matter the cost.

Hannah Dodd — Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus Image via Amazon Chemist Elizabeth Zott wants to be just that — a chemist. Instead, she finds herself leading America's favorite cooking show Supper at Six. Her scientific approach to obtaining the perfect dinner captivates the nation, and inspires the housewives watching her to change their lives in the process. Check out our interview with Apple TV+ Lessons In Chemistry star Aja Naomi King!

Claudia Jessie — Legends & Lattes by Travis Baldree Image via Amazon Viv has given up fighting after a life full of bloodshed, and she's swapped her sword for coffee pots when she decides to open the first coffee shop in the city of Thune. She crosses paths with a variety of people, and might just find family along the way. "It literally says on the cover, 'low stakes, high cozy vibes,'" Claudia says. "Well that about sums you up!" Hannah chimes in. "Low stakes, real quiet, cozy vibes," Claudia continues. "Really comforting, it was like a big hug."

Hannah Dodd — The Seven Husbands Of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid Image via Amazon When starlet Evelyn Hugo chooses Monique Grant to pen her life story, the unknown reporter is grateful (and very confused). As Evelyn reveals her rise to fame, and the seven husbands she married along the way, Monique gets a glimpse into the ambition, love, and loss that caught the entire world's attention. "It really took me awhile to find another book that filled that [hole]," Hannah says.

Jessica Madsen — Dopamine Nation by Anna Lembke Image via Amazon In Dopamine Nation, Dr. Anna Lembke shows us how to find balance between pleasure and pain — and how to live in a world full of overconsumption and high-dopamine stimuli. You don't need to be a neuroscientist to understand this book, or to enjoy it!

