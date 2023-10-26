See Our Exclusive Images Of Viola Davis As Dr. Volumnia Gaul In "The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes"
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
This November, not only are we going back to Panem, but we're going back in time. In The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes, it's the 10th annual Hunger Games and Coriolanius Snow (Tom Blyth) is a student in the post-war Capitol. Presented with the opportunity of a lifetime, he becomes mentor to the charming Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler). Now, Coriolanius and Lucy Gray are racing against time — and the work of Casca Highbottom (Emmy Award winner Peter Dinklage) and Dr. Volumnia Gaul (Oscar winner Viola Davis).
Viola Davis as Head Gamesmaker Dr. Volumnia Gaul in The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. Image via Murray Close/Lionsgate.
From the lab to the classroom, Academy instructor and Head Gamesmaker Dr. Gaul is always thinking on her toes. According to the official character description, she "spearheads initiatives to increase the Capitol public’s investment – personal and financial – in the Games. Gaul is also a figure of boundless cruelty and the mastermind behind the Capitol’s experimental weapons division."
In The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, Viola Davis plays Academy instructor and Head Gamesmaker Dr. Volumnia Gaul. Image via Murray Close/Lionsgate.
Our favorite part about the costume design of The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is that you can see more of a direct influence from our modern clothing — this is, after all, only ten years after the war instead of 74 years like Katniss' Hunger Games. The color, texture, and patterns convey the opulence of the Capitol.
Viola Davis as Dr. Volumnia Gaul in The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, in theaters November 17, 2023. Image via Murray Close/Lionsgate.
The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes hits theaters November 17, 2023. Don't forget your Mockingjay pins!
Are you excited to see Viola Davis as Dr. Volumnia Gaul?
