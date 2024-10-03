11 Red Light Therapy Tools That Actually Work For Fine Lines & Wrinkles
Initially geared toward wound healing and hair regrowth in the medical field, red light therapy has recently surged in the skincare world, offering a painless, non-invasive method for improving signs of aging, scarring, and inflammation. If you’re curious about giving it a try at home (without dishing out the big dollars for a facial appointment), it’s important that you find the best red light therapy tools around.
Of course, red light therapy won’t erase all your skincare woes alone. It’s most effective when used in conjunction with solid serums, moisturizers, and SPFs, all which can help protect your skin barrier, promote healthy hydration, and minimize damage from harmful UV rays.The best red light therapy tools are easy and painless to use, and in the case of a red light face mask, it must be comfortable to wear. These 11 LED-powered skincare tools check all those boxes and are effective at stimulating collagen production, reducing inflammation, and repairing damaged skin.
LED Red Light Face Masks
CurrentBody Skin LED Light Therapy Face Mask
Made from flexible silicone, this red light therapy mask fits snug against your face for maximum coverage. Its medically-designed features aim to make your skin more "visibly glowing and noticeably healthier looking." It secures with some head straps that make the experience totally hands-free, so you can watch your favorite TV show, fold laundry, or pour yourself an after-work drink with ease.
iRestore LED Face Mask
You are able to choose from three light treatments with this mask: red, infrared, and blue light. It has dual straps near the top and bottom of your head for a very secure fit, and 360 bulbs to help reach every nook and cranny further. The signature quality of this face mask is the especially-shielded design around the eyes to help block extra light. The brand reports that 90% of users saw reduced signs of aging after consistent use.
Lovsheme LED Face Mask
This flexible face mask offers blue light (for blemishes), blue and red (for inflammation) or infrared red light therapy (for reducing wrinkles and encouraging collagen production). Its versatile light options become more impressive with 3 levels of intensity and adjustable time settings! The mask itself is soft and comes with silicone eye protectors so you can relax and read peacefully while it works its magic. It comes with a cord-connected remote control so you can choose your own skincare adventure.
Weyais Light Therapy Face Mask
This red light tool conveniently folds down when you're not using it and pops up into a tent-like shape to treat your skin. You can use it beyond your face, too, effectively treating your neck and hands. This product is equipped with customizable timing settings from 1-60 minutes, though you should only use it 20 minutes max. This is the perfect red light therapy piece for lazy gals, since it's easy to use when you're winding down and layin' down in bed.
Red Light Therapy Tools
Solawave 4-in-1 Radiant Renewal Facial Wand
The classic Solawave wandis acclaimed for a reason. This award-winning red light therapy tool also uses galvanic current to let your topical products (we recommend a serum that targets your desired skincare concern) absorb better and deeper. It also warms up slightly to soothe the skin when it's lookin' a bit inflamed. The simple on-off button is easy to use, plus this wand is very compact, so it's easy to keep in your vanity, on your bathroom shelf, or bedside table.
Uaike Red Light Therapy Device
This wand leverages red light and infrared light therapy to support collagen production. Plus, it has a gentle heating function to boost blood circulation, encouraging a more youthful complexion. Its small surface area allows you to target certain 'worry' areas like crow's feet, smile lines, forehead wrinkles.
PMD Clean Redvolution Smart Red Light Facial Cleansing Device
This multitasking device cleanses your face with a silicone brush on one side, and firms with a red light therapy panel on the other. It uses gentle vibration when cleansing to really help get the gunk out of your pores. This tool is also completely waterproof, so you can keep it atop your sink or in your shower worry-free!
Solawave 2 in 1 Anti-Aging Face & Body Skincare Mini
This super-portable skincare tool can fit in your purse for on-the-go treatment. It "improves firmness, enhances radiance, soothes, and depuffs" after consistent red light therapy sessions. The circular light panel combines red and near-infrared light with therapeutic warmth for visible results. The tiny handle even pops in and out for easy storage!
Doset Red Light Therapy Facial Massager
This affordable tool lights up, vibrates, and warms to reduce signs of aging and sooth your skin. It's equipped with 7 different light colors, including red light, to target a number of different skincare concerns. The smart arched wand design fits the natural curvature of your face, especially your cheeks and forehead and even your neck!
Solawave Bye Acne Red Light Spot Treatment
This tiny powerhouse combines red and blue light to treat new breakouts under the surface while also helping heal current ones. It can decrease sebum production, offering a handy preventative measure you can even keep in your purse for last-minute blemishes. If you're prone to popping (which only exacerbates pimples), give this red light therapy tool a whirl!
