This Travel Skincare Routine Will Help You Save Money On Vacay
After a long day of traveling — especially if we're flying, which dries out your skin — we always head to the bathroom to do our skincare. You might be taking a vacation, but your skin isn't! It's important to keep some summer beauty products on hand that you can use to moisturize, cleanse, and multitask. Stay fresh faced with these four tips, and their accompanying products.
The Criteria
For our summer travel skincare routine, we wanted products that fall into at least one of the following categories:
- Travel sized: 3.4 oz or less so that we can take them on planes
- Multitasking: pack less with products that have more than one benefit
- Makeup with skincare ingredients: improve your skin while you look good
- Cooling Tools: cool down with tools that help redness and inflammation
Travel Skincare Products
Travel sized products are essential for when you're flying (or even when you're not... who wants to lug around full-sized bottles when you don't have to?). The last thing you want is to pack your favorite skincare products only to have them thrown in the garbage. Pick bottles and tubes that are 3.4 ounces or smaller so they'll get through TSA *and* you can fit everything in one bag.
Multitasking Skincare Products
Image via Kalos Skincare/Unsplash
Because everyone's skin is so different, we all have skincare ingredients that we love. Find products that have more than one of your favorite ingredients so you can cut down on how many products you're packing. It'll save you space in your carry-on, and shortening your routine will give you extra time to sightsee.
We love the that this Olay moisturizer protects your skin from the sun while it moisturizes, and that this Healing Sap from Orveda brightens and tightens your pores. If you're a big fan of mists, go for Rare Beauty's Always An Optimist Spray for some niacinamide and a soothing blend of lotus, gardenia, and white water lily.
Makeup With Skincare Ingredients
On top of a killer skincare routine, pick makeup products that have your favorite skincare ingredients so your can give your skin some extra TLC all day long. Go for lip products with jojoba oil like the Glossier Ultralip, or products that have vitamin C and hydrating sodium hyaluronate like BeautyCounter's Tinted Moisturizer and this Fenty Beauty Primer.
Cooling Tools For Your Travel Skincare Routine
Unless you're taking a vacation somewhere cold, chances are you'll be hot and sweaty more often than not. On top of drinking plenty of water, cool down your face with some tools that help with redness and inflammation. Use an ice roller or globes to help with puffiness, or just go all-in with a gel face mask you can keep in the fridge.
Ice Roller
PerfeCore Gel Mask
