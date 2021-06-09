21 Space-Saving Wall-Mounted Desks to Buy or DIY
If the four walls of your home are a little closer together than you'd like, wall-mounted desks might be just what you need to get the most out of your home office or workspace. Whether you're routinely working from home or just need a place to set down a book, these 21 wall-mounted desks are the answer you've been looking for. Be sure to have some workspace organization tricks up your sleeve and seek creative solutions for extra space saving, like mounting floating shelves nearby. Added bonus: Most of these could be positioned at the proper height to make your very own standing desk!
LAX Series Wall Mounted DeskThis desk is so roomy it could seat two.
Grindstone Drop Down Secretary DeskWhen it’s time to get to work or scrapbook, just unlatch the surface of this rustic desk and tackle whatever’s on today’s to-do list. Then close up shop to hide the mess.
Winsome Wood Bailey Leaning Wood Desk with ShelvesUse height to your advantage with this tall desk/shelf combo. Transform your entire wall space into a storage wonderland by stacking bookshelves with the same angular design and dark wooden finish shoulder to shoulder.
Wooden Mallet Fold-Away
Did a briefcase just pop open on your wall? Nope, it's just a super cute foldaway wall desk! It even has an inner pocket where you can store everything from files to photobooth pictures.
Ergo Writing Fold Up DeskThis ergonomic desk swings into action to create a temporary lightweight desk space, soon to be the epicenter for epic doodling.
Diamond Floating DeskThe perfect stow-away for all your art supplies, this desk has compartments to organize all your goods.
Wooden Countertop
Turn a wooden countertop into a desk with modern angular supports. Keep the contrast between industrial and all-natural by using countertops with natural woodgrain and clean, white wall bracers. (via Simplified Building Concepts)
Hanging Wall ShelfThis perfect rectangle opens into a sliding workstation complete with a small storage cubby. It works as a curio shelf, mail organizer, and low-profile desk to suit any need.
Prepac Floating Desk with StorageThe office pod of the future! This wall-mounted unit’s curved side panels act as blinders preventing Peeping Toms from invading your privacy.
Orange22 Botanist Floating Wall DeskThe arching desktop acts as a shelter for a full sliding workstation, and its curved design resembles the hood of a classic car.
Southern Enterprises Fold-Out Convertible DeskSurprise! This unassuming hinged cabinet unfolds into a full table and organization space. It would work wonders to create an eating surface in a small kitchen too.
DIY Standing Desk
This DIY standing desk uses a basic white painted board to camouflage unsightly computer cords on their way to the power outlets. If you're looking for a more colorful solution, try wrapping them with neon! (via Shelterness)
Prepac Designer Floating Desk
This stable work surface looks like a traditional desk but still floats about a foot off the ground. There's also a rear compartment to hide cords and wires.
IKEA DIY Desk with Storage
Build out an IKEA storage system with your own matching DIYed plywood desk that blends right into the wall unit. (via Growing Spaces)
Whether you buy from the store or build one from scratch, wall-mounted desks are the perfect way to maximize your living and working space. And for more space-saving and organizational hacks, follow us on Pinterest!