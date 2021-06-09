With an MFA in Costume Design and a website dedicated to sous vide cooking, Sarah's been in the DIY space since long before it was cool. She was the Food + Living editor for Instructables.com where she produced three books including How to Do Absolutely Everything, and the Think Tank director at Betabrand where she designed the bestselling Dress Pant Yoga Pants. Sarah also worked as a make-up artist for Blue Man Group and has built costumes for film, theater and dance.