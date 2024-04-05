10 Wall-Mounted Desks To Buy Or DIY
If the four walls of your home are a little closer together than you'd like, wall desks might be just what you need to get the most out of your home office or workspace. Whether you're routinely working from home or just need a place to set down a book, these 21 wall-mounted desks are the answer you've been looking for. Be sure to have some workspace organization tricks up your sleeve and seek creative solutions for extra space saving, like mounting floating shelves nearby. Added bonus: Most of these could be positioned at the proper height to make your very own standing desk!
Nathan James Theo 2-Shelf Industrial Wall Mount Ladder Desk
Bring an industrial vibe to your bedroom or office with this wall mount ladder desk by Nathan Desk. It's sleek and minimal, making it a complementary addition to your space.
Grindstone Drop Down Secretary Desk
When it’s time to get to work or scrapbook, just unlatch the surface of this rustic desk and tackle whatever’s on today’s to-do list. Then close up shop to hide the mess.
Costway Wall Mounted Computer Convertible Floating Desk
his ergonomic desk swings into action to create a temporary lightweight desk space, soon to be the epicenter for epic doodling.
Floating Wall Desk
Ebern Designs Raquon Floating Desk
Wall mounted desks can be cute — just look at this floating desk you can get from Wayfair! It's compact and features a few mini shelves so you can store all of your office essentials!
Wall Mounted Desk
Turn a wooden countertop into a desk with modern angular supports. Keep the contrast between industrial and all-natural by using countertops with natural woodgrain and clean, white wall bracers. (via Simplified Building Concepts)
EcoDec Wall Mounted Makeup Vanity Desk
You can use wall mounted desks as a space to get work done or you can use it to do your makeup!
Prepac Floating Wall Mounted Desk
The office pod of the future! This wall-mounted unit’s curved side panels act as blinders preventing Peeping Toms from invading your privacy.
Latitude Run Pattyann Floating Desk
If you want a cute wall mounted desk and a floating bookshelf, look no further than Latitude Run's chic duo! The bookshelf has two opaque doors that'll add a bit of flair to your workspace and the desk will keep things as minimal as possible.
Southern Enterprises Fold-Out Convertible Desk
SEI Convertible Desk
Surprise! This unassuming hinged cabinet from Amazon unfolds into a full table and organization space. It would work wonders to create an eating surface in a small kitchen too.
DIY Standing Desk
DIY Standing Desk
This DIY standing desk uses a basic white painted board to camouflage unsightly computer cords on their way to the power outlets. If you're looking for a more colorful solution, try wrapping them with neon! (via Shelterness)
