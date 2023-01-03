20 Standing Desks You Can Buy Or DIY That Will Improve Your Posture
Are you a member of the type-all-day crowd? Whether you’re tapping away highly complex code or churning out clever quips in the way of content, it’s more likely than not that you spend the bulk of your workday sitting at a desk. But did you know that it is way better for your healthand productivity to stand at your desk?
Sure, standing all day can have its downsides as well but, one good thing to remember when trying out a standing desk for the first time is that a cushioned bar stool is often your best friend. Whether you're picking a pre-made one or you'd like to DIY it so that you can customize it to your space, these standing desks will help you get more work down and improve your posture at the same time.
VIVO Desk Converter Dual Monitor and Laptop Workstation ($120+, was $140+)
Any desk can be a standing desk when you add this adjustable workstation. There's room for your monitor or laptop on the upper shelf, and keyboard on the lower shelf, plus you can pick from a variety of colors to best fit your office.
Upper Square Albin Height Adjustable Standing Desk ($160, was $411)
Ergonomic and adjustable, this desk has a contemporary and minimalist look that works for any modern office. The shallow shelf below the desktop is great for pens and notebooks to jot down your best ideas.
FEZIBO Brasa Electric Standing Desk with Upper Double Drawer ($300, was $400)
This desk comes with different tabletop space and color options to maximize your workspace. The monitor stand, storage cubicle, and two side drawers offer plenty of room to store your desktop knick knacks, without cluttering up the room.
FlexiSpot E1 Standard Standing Desk ($200, was $300)
Have the best of both worlds with a standing desk that you can lower when you'd rather sit. The bamboo is durable and sustainable (not to mention it looks amazing), and the height adjustment is smooth enough that nothing will fall off.
SIDUCAL Mobile Stand Up Desk, Adjustable Laptop Desk with Wheels ($80, was $100)
If you live somewhere small, or you don't enjoy staying in the same place all day, try a standing desk that you can take with you around your home thank to its wheels.
Sit-Stand Cart Mobile Height Adjustable Standing Desk ($107, was $123)
The cool thing about this desk is that the lower portion sits flat or tilts upward so that you can type at an angle that works best for your wrists. It also comes with cord hooks underneath the desk for helpful organization.
OUTFINE Dual Motor Height Adjustable Standing Desk ($219)This might look like your basic standing desk, but the cupholder and hook (both of which are detachable, by the way) take it to the next level.
Intension Design Tripod Standing Desk Pro ($400)
Since this option is a tripod, you can fold it up and store it behind a door or under your bed. This works great for anyone who needs a desk but doesn't have room to keep a permanent one in their space.
Judsen Height Adjustable Standing Desk ($128, was $145)
Not only does this pick let you sit or stand, but it also comes with its own bookshelf so you can keep your favorite books nearby.
Klvied Adjustable Standing Desk ($70)
This sitting and standing desk hybrid works like a TV tray, so when you feel like sitting, you can work from your bed or the couch. Yes, please!
Seville Classics Airlift Mobile Height Adjustable Laptop Stand ($51)
If you have a large sitting desk, opt for a smaller laptop stand that you can use whenever you feel like it. That way you can stand during work hours, without committing to a whole other desk.
Beadien Height Adjustable Standing Desk ($112, was $219)
Don't worry if you've never worked from a rolling desk before — two of the wheels lock so that you don't have to worry about accidentally pushing the desk around.
Plenty Of Workspace, Without The Floor Space
When you get a tabletop that attaches the wall, and stools that fit right underneath, you don't have to worry about taking up tons of floor space. Making it a wrap-around desk that sits in the corner also maximizes space in your room. (via A Beautiful Mess)
Ikea Galant Stand Up Desk
This basically looks like a desk on top of another desk on stilts. And it kind of is. This is great because it doubles your table space. The craziest thing about this setup? The monitor risers are just upside down plate holders! (via Ikea Hackers)
Standing Desk Accessory
If you already have a regular desk in your workspace, DIY a desk accessory instead of a whole new workspace. That way, you can alternate between standing and sitting when you need to. We love that this one prevents you from leaning over and has a lower keypad area, which will help if you have circulation issues in your hands.
TV Cabinet + Galant Legs Desk
Another Ikea hack, this take pairs the base of a desk with a super low TV cabinet. The results? Fashion and function. If your desk is in the middle of a room like this one is, just don't forget that the desk is wide open — you don't want to push your stuff out the back! (via Spacekat on Github)
Cabinet Door Counter
Need a really shallow desk for a small space? This hacker took a cabinet door and attached it to the wall. It's wide enough that you can fit your planner, laptop, and desk supplies, but it doesn't stick out too far into your room. Small space win! (via Ikea Hackers)
Elevated Workspace
Why not elevate your entire workspace? We love the vibe of this craft room, work room, get-everything-done room. Just look at all that under-the-desk storage! If you organize the space into different sections for your different activities, it won't be as confusing as you might think. (via Paper and Ink)
Tabletop Bolted to the Wall
Of course you can also turn a tabletop into an extra large shelf right on your wall. If you have the space for it, why not! We love the lower level shelving, most likely made from a TV stand or small dresser, which will give you extra drawer space too. (via Jason Garber on Flickr)
Standing Desk + Drafting Table
And last, a slightly more advanced take on the standing desk, created by an architect. The desk unfolds into an angled drafting table, doubles as a pretty portable bar, and looks darn good. If you're pretty handy with woodwork and want something that's a bit of a challenge, this is a great project for you. (via Barrett Morgan Design)
