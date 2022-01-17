Organize Your Desk Mess With These 12 Hacks
No matter how badly you want to hop on your New Year's resolutions, make new recipes, and get your DIY on, having a messy desk can slow you down or derail your productivity completely. If you're struggling with a mess that just won't seem to go away, you're definitely not alone. Keep reading for some DIY hacks that will clear off your workspace and give you room to breathe.
You Have Too Many Papers
Figure Out A Filing System
If you've got way too many paper piles, consider a DIY filing system that will keep things organized and clear up the space where the papers were taking up. Plus, if you go through the papers, you can probably throw more of them away than you realize.
DIY Ottoman Filing System
This filing system is cute and colorful, and it's multi-purpose. Use the ottoman as extra seating or a footstool when you need it.
Colorful File Organizer
Add some painted caps to a pot lid organizer and you've got one of the easiest DIY file organizers ever!
Go Digital Where You Can
Maybe your bank offers virtual credit card statements, or you don't need a subscription to that magazine because you only check their site anyway. Switching what you can to digital will save you space and help the planet at the same time. And if you're already feeling like your digital space is filling up, you can declutter your digital life too!
You've Got Stuff From All Over The House
Marie Kondo It Up
If you constantly find yourself dealing with mugs, books, or laundry on your desk, trust us, we've been there. Take some advice from the KonMari method and make sure that every single thing you own has a specific place.
Clip On Desk Organizers
When you don't have much space left at your workstation, move your storage off-desk. Grip clips are the secret to making your pencils and tape look like they're floating.
Zip Lock Container Organizers
This DIY is great because Ziploc containers (or other Tupperware) are something that a lot of us already have.
Label Everything
It can be difficult to keep things organized if you don't remember where things go. Consider making labels or color coding your organization so you never forget what's supposed to go in a particular spot.
Washi Tape Cord Labels
Whether you're organizing cords or just trying to keep track of which notebook is which, Washi tape is a great way to create a cute label for less.
You're Also Using Your Desk As A Vanity
Divide By Category
It can be tricky to separate all your necessities when you're using your desk for multiple purposes. That's where dividing your supplies can come in handy. If your desk has drawers, use half for makeup and keep folders and office supplies in the other half. Or if you only have a desktop, keep your beauty and office supplies on different ends.
DIY Vanity Kit
This finished product is so cute, you won't believe it's a DIY! This is great because it has room for tall objects and short, wide ones, both containing and grouping your items.
Marbled Jewelry Trays
You know those tiny rings you're always worried you'll lose? Yeah, this is the place for those.
You're Feeling Cluttered
Find Them A New Home
Ladder Shelf
Keep your knickknacks nearby with a shelf that you can put right beside your desk. We love that you can paint it to match your space.
Gold Dipped Baskets
Great for blankets, magazines, craft supplies, and more, these baskets are cute and easy to make.
Hang Things On The Wall
If your office doesn't have room for more furniture, find a way to display your photos and trinkets on your wall above your desk or in another part of the room that won't take up floorspace.
Accessory Organzier
This multi-purpose shelf is great for organizing and keeping things off your desk. You'll never lose your keys again!
Stylish DIY Shelf
Organizing never looked this cute, and it's totally customizable based on what kind of storage you need.
