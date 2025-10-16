Is it safe to finally admit that the cutest fall shoes I’ve seen are on the shelves at Walmart? I used to shop for all my boots, heels, and flats at high-end boutiques that might’ve looked adorable on my feet, but my bank account didn’t find my frivolous purchases to be all that cute. Needless to say, I felt like Carrie Bradshaw on that Sex and the City episode when she realizes she’s swimming in debt due to her excessive shoe shopping. Yeah, it’s not fun asking your friends for financial help, especially when you’re directly responsible for your situation.

I’ve fortunately found a more practical and financially savvy way to ease my shoe shopping addiction by pursuing more affordable stores like Target and Walmart. And honestly, the selections did not disappoint. If anything, they’ve exceeded my expectations and then some. With this in mind, here are the top-tier selections of shoes I’ve found at Walmart to rock this fall.

Scroll to see all the fall shoes at Walmart we can't get enough of this year!

Walmart No Boundaries Tall Block-Heel Boots These bad boys come in seasonal burgundy, and they’re simply tres-chic for autumn. I’m actually legitimately obsessed. The fact that they’re being sold for only 45 dollars at Walmart is honestly too good to pass up.

Walmart Time and Tru Faux Suede Block Heel Boots Look at how adorable these faux suede boots are!! They would look flattering and high-end with any outfit choice, adding sophistication and poise to your fall wardrobe. And at just 35 bucks, it’s the ultimate bargain.

Walmart Madden Girl Pointed Toe Heels I’m loving the seasonal dark brown color, which simply screams sophistication, elegance, and poise. Also comes in black, silver, and light taupe. (Excuse me while I just… take them all. Sorry, not sorry.)

Walmart Dream Pairs Kitten Heels Every woman needs a classic pair of Kitten Heels in their closet, and these beautiful shoes by Dream Pairs in burgundy are sure to do juuuust the trick. (How are they only $37.99? Can someone please explain this?)

Walmart Forever Sonny Slouch Boots You know it’s a bargain deal when the shoes look hella expensive, yet are under $40. At just $37, you can rock these lovely boots, which will look beautiful with any outfit.

Walmart Time and Tru Block Heel Flats Combining comfort and style is no easy feat (pun intended.) But somehow, Time and Tru manages to effortlessly pull this concoction off, with these stylish and elegant flats.

Walmart DualTop Curly Comfy Slippers In addition to my classy heel obsession, I also love me a good pair of cozy slippers to wear around the house, or when I’m taking my dogs out on a quick walk around the block. These DualTop curly comfy slippers will do just the trick, and are perfect for cozying up with throughout the month of autumn. So snug!

Looking for more style & shopping tips? Sign up for our newsletter so you never miss a thing!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.