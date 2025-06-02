Netflix has some amazing new TV shows coming in 2025, including Stranger Things 5, Squid Game season 3, and Wednesday season 2. Finally! We've already seen a first look at Jenna Ortega's return as the gothic, moody teen, but in Netflix's new 2025 preview, we get a brief clip from a new episode that features an unexpected standoff. Oh, and we officially have the first six minutes of the new season! Here's what you need to know!

Keep reading for everything you need to know about Wednesday season 2, coming to Netflix August 6, 2025.

When does 'Wednesday' season 2 come out? Jonathan Hession/Netflix Yes don't worry, Wednesday season 2 is on its way! The Wednesday season 2 release date will come in two parts: Part 1 will drop on August 6, 2025 and Part 2 will drop on September 3, 2025.

What is 'Wednesday' season 2 about? Jonathan Hession/Netflix When Wednesday Addams gets back to Nevermore, she's in for a series of adventures she never saw coming. And some "delightfully dark and kooky mayhem," according to the official Netflix synopsis. And it wouldn't be a season of Wednesday without a brand new mystery. The official trailer for season 2 shows Jenna Ortega's character return to school while a very cinematic version of "My Favorite Things" plays in the background "Every family has dark secrets, Wednesday," Morticia says in a voiceover. "And secrets can have deadly consequences."

How many episodes does 'Wednesday' season 2 have? Helen Sloan/Netflix There are 8 episodes total in Wednesday season 2. Here's the release schedule: Season 2, Episode 1 "Here We Woe Again" premieres on August 6, 2025

Who's in the 'Wednesday' season 2 cast? Helen Sloan/Netflix The Wednesday season 2 cast has some awesome names! Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams: a moody teen who gets visions.

as Wednesday Addams: a moody teen who gets visions. Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair: Wednesday's roommate and best friend who's also a werewolf.

as Enid Sinclair: Wednesday's roommate and best friend who's also a werewolf. Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams: Wednesday's dad.

as Gomez Addams: Wednesday's dad. Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams: Wednesday's mom.

as Morticia Addams: Wednesday's mom. Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley Addams: Wednesday's little brother.

as Pugsley Addams: Wednesday's little brother. Hunter Doohan as Tyler Galpin: a boy who likes Wednesday but is hiding plenty of secrets.

as Tyler Galpin: a boy who likes Wednesday but is hiding plenty of secrets. Joy Sunday as Bianca Barclay: another gifted student at Nevermore.

as Bianca Barclay: another gifted student at Nevermore. Georgie Farmer as Ajax Petropolus: a student at Nevermore Academy who's interested in Enid.

as Ajax Petropolus: a student at Nevermore Academy who's interested in Enid. Moosa Mostafa as Eugene Ottinger: another Nevermore student and one of Wednesday's friends.

as Eugene Ottinger: another Nevermore student and one of Wednesday's friends. Billie Piper

Steve Buscemi

Is Lady Gaga in 'Wednesday' season 2? Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Netflix On top of that amazing cast, Lady Gaga is also joining the Nevermore crew. The pop star's set to play Rosaline Rotwood, a "legendary" teacher, according to Netflix. Gaga's character shows up in part two, dropping on September 6, 2025 — we can't wait!

Is there a trailer for 'Wednesday' season 2? Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Netflix While we don't have a trailer for Wednesday season 2, we do have something even better: the first six minutes of the season! In the video, we find Wednesday Addams in a precarious situation (per usual). She's tied up in a serial killer's (hey, Haley Joel Osment!) basement, and she's gotta find her way out. It's giving all the creepiness and camp we love from the show! Watch the clip here!

Where did 'Wednesday' season 2 film? Vlad Cioplea/Netflix Wednesday season 2 filmed in Ireland.

Why is Xavier not in 'Wednesday' season 2? Vlad Cioplea/Netflix Actor Percy Hynes White (who played Xavier in the first season of Wednesday) left the Netflix show after an anonymous woman on X accused him of sexual assault in January 2023. Percy denied the accusation: "Earlier this year, somebody I've never met started a campaign of misinformation about me online. Because of this, my family has been doxxed, and my friends have received death threats," he said in an Instagram story (via EW). "Underage photos of me were used, and examples of me acting in character were presented as hateful. My friend Jane was falsely portrayed as a victim, and her attempts to set the record straight have been ignored. She gave me permission to include her in this message."

And what Jenna Ortega say to expect from 'Wednesday' season 2. Vlad Cioplea/Netflix Jenna Ortega has teased what to expect from the new season — leading with more horror. “We’re definitely leaning into a little bit more horror,” she told E! Newslast January. "There’s really, really good one-liners and I think everything’s bigger. It’s a lot more action-packed. Each episode will probably feel a little bit more like a movie, which is nice.” "A show like this, you know, with vampires and werewolves and superpowers, [you don't] want to take yourself too seriously," she said in her Actors on Actors interview with Elle Fanning. "So I think that we're ditching any romantic love interest for Wednesday which is really great, and then also we have such incredible female leads in the show."

This post has been updated.