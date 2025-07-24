Doves & Ravens Rejoice! 'Wednesday' Season 3 Is Officially Coming To Netflix.

We haven't even gotten to binge all of Wednesday season 2 yet, and we already have confirmation that a junior season is coming to Netflix. The show was renewed for another set of episodes on July 23, and I can't wait to see what adventures Wednesday (Jenna Ortega), Enid (Emma Myers), and all their classmates get into.

Here's everything you need to know about Wednesday season 3, coming to Netflix soon.

Will there be a Wednesday season 3? Yes, we're getting another season of Wednesday! “It’s been a dark delight to watch Wednesday cast her spell over audiences across the globe — one deadpan quip at a time,” showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar told Variety in a statement. “We’re beyond thrilled she’ll be returning to stalk the halls of Nevermore in Season 3. This time, she’ll unearth more of the school’s sinister secrets — and descend even deeper into the Addams family crypt. Or, as Wednesday would say: ‘Nothing brings a family together like a good exhumation.’”

Where can I watch Wednesday season 3? Bernard Walsh/Netflix Wednesday season 3 will be available to stream on Netflix. There were three years between seasons 1 and 2, so hopefully we only have to wait a year this time!

How many episodes are in Wednesday season 3? Helen Sloan/Netflix Both seasons 1 and 2 of Wednesday have 8 episodes total, so we can expect season 3 to have 8 episodes as well. Wednesday season 2 is releasing in two batches, so we'll have to wait and see if season 3 takes the same approach. Here's the Wednesday season 2 release schedule: Season 2, Episode 1 premieres on Netflix August 6, 2025

Who's in the Wednesday season 3 cast? Netflix Wednesday season 3 is sure to see the return of all our favorite Nevermore students and faculty from season 2. Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams

as Wednesday Addams Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair

as Enid Sinclair Hunter Doohan as Tyler Galpin

as Tyler Galpin Joy Sunday as Bianca Barclay

as Bianca Barclay Georgie Farmer as Ajax Petropolus

as Ajax Petropolus Moosa Mostafa as Eugene Ottinger

as Eugene Ottinger Jamie McShane as Donovan Galpin

as Donovan Galpin Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams

as Morticia Addams Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams

as Gomez Addams Victor Dorobantu as Thing

as Thing Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley Addams

as Pugsley Addams Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo as Ritchie Santiago

Stay tuned for the latest news on Wednesday season 3 before it hits Netflix!