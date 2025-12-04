Stranger Things season 5 introduced a number of new characters, but it turns out that one of the new spooky additions to the Netflix show was actually a familiar face. Holly Wheeler (Nell Fisher) spends the beginning of part 1 talking about Mr. Whatsit, a friend she claims is warning her about danger and monsters. The only problem? No one else can see him.

Well, after she's taken by the Demogorgon in the final moments of episode 1, we finally learn that Mr. Whatsit has actually been Henry Creel (Jamie Bower Campbell) the whole time. (Which, if you're keeping track, means Henry now has four separate names).

Here's everything you need to know about Mr. Whatsit before Stranger Things season 5, volume 2 drops on Netflix December 25, 2025.

Who is Mr. Whatsit in Stranger Things? Mr. Whatsit is a new friend that Holly makes at the beginning of Stranger Things season 5. She claims he's warning her about danger (including monsters), and he's also appearing to other children at Hawkins Elementary (12 in total) with the same warning. By the end of part 1, we see that Vecna has kidnapped all 12 children to start the world fresh. The name Mr. Whatsit comes from the book A Wrinkle in Time, which follows a girl named Meg in a quest to rescue her father. In the adventure, she comes across three beings — Mrs. Whatsit, Mrs. Who, and Mrs. Which — and Mrs. Whatsit (who was previously a star) is the one who interacts with the kids the most.

Is Vecna Mr. Whatsit? Netflix Yes! Vecna, Henry Creel, 001, and Mr. Whatsit are actually all the same person. Although it is important to note that Vecna is a multilated and morphed version of Henry, after he came in contact with the Mind Flayer. It appears that Mr. Whatsit is drawing from some of the good parts of Henry's personality, and fans are wondering if his plan to capture 12 children will allow him to go back in time and prevent the Mind Flayer from ever affecting him.

