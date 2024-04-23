Lucy Boynton’s “The Greatest Hits” Is Like “About Time” Meets “A Walk To Remember”
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
In spring movieThe Greatest Hits, Harriet loves vinyls — just like actress Lucy Boynton! "At home, I have a turntable," Lucy tells me. "My dad got me this really cool red record player, so it's like my pride and joy. And my dad and I — music has been the center of our relationship, so he's been giving me loads of his old vinyls since getting it. And the sound quality on vinyl is like nothing else. You hear the crunch of what it was supposed to be, and the sound in the room. So, yeah, that's where my heart is."
She's currently listening to Sam Cooke, but there's another artist who has a special place in her heart: Bob Dylan.
"Dylan's lyrics throughout the history of his career have spoken to young people and their restlessness," she says. "I remember always knowing that and enjoying his music aesthetically, and then hearing 'The Times They Are A-Changin'' when I was in my late teens. In that restlessness when you're trying to be a full person, you feel like an adult, but you're obviously still so young and so in denial of that. And I heard the lyrics to that and just felt so seen and...suddenly it's like I have someone far more eloquent than myself articulating exactly how I feel."
The same can be said for contemporary artists like Beyoncé, Olivia Rodrigo, and Taylor Swift, whose music consistently tops charts because it makes listeners feel seen. And in The Greatest Hits, music isn't just an emotional experience, it's a physical one too.
What is The Greatest Hits about?
Image via Searchlight Pictures
The Greatest Hits follows Lucy Boynton's Harriet, who can travel back in time by listening to specific songs — and who's hunting for the one track that will help her save her late boyfriend. Think of it like About Time with some of the relationship devastation that comes from A Walk To Remember. (For her part, Lucy was inspired by everything from Like Crazy to My Girl to The Year of Magical Thinking by Joan Didion). This movie has got everything you need from a good rom-com: incredible actors, memorable makeup from Euphoria's Donni Davy, and quirky details like a silent disco and the fact Harriet always wears headphones.
But the movie is also incredibly grounded. While Harriet is focused on her past relationship, a brand new one begins to blossom in the present, throwing an unexpected (if welcome) wrench in Harriet's plans. As a self-proclaimed "nostalgic, sentimental person," Lucy Boynton says The Greatest Hits made her think about living in the present in a whole new way.
"I knew it was better to live present and forward-looking," she says. "But this job calls for you to be so in tune with your past and feelings, and it's so useful when you can draw from your own experience. So I kind of kept one foot in the past deliberately...seeing the way that prohibits Harriet from being aware of what's happening in her present tense because you just miss opportunities. Something that could catch your eye if you're open to it won't happen if your peripheral is clouded by the past."
"I think it's such a temptation, I don't know how I would be able to resist if given the opportunity to go back," she continues. "But I don't know that it's fate so much as relinquishing the power. Where it's like, you don't know what the other road looked like...You don't know what option B was and yeah, something terrible could have happened [but] you might not know the people that you know now. And so I think as painful as things can [be], I don't know any other road and I would choose the safety of the road I know now and can learn from."
Who's in The Greatest Hits cast?
Image via Searchlight Pictures
In The Greatest Hits, Lucy stars opposite Justin H. Min and David Corenswet. She's worked with Will Poulter on Why Didn't They Ask Evans and Emma Watson on Ballet Shoes, but in 2023, she also had a role in the biggest movie of the year: Barbie!
While we only see her onscreen for a brief moment, Lucy says being a doll in Weird Barbie's (Kate McKinnon) house was a dream. "It was wild just to be in the room with those brains," she says. "It's undeniable. Greta is brilliant, but Kate McKinnon is a comedic genius...Just like hearing her riff, hearing her improv line after line was heaven. It was like being front row at SNL or something, and that's the joy of being on any kind of set. It's the experience in the moment. So yeah, that was a comedy show that I loved."
Lucy's also looking to the future and would "just love to be in anything written by Michaela Coel," she tells me. "I think she's an extraordinary, completely unique voice. And just brilliant. So, yeah, anything penned by her. I think Andrea Riseborough is a really extraordinary actress, Brit Marling. You know, the list is extensive."
Rapid Fire With The Greatest Hits' Lucy Boynton
Image via Searchlight Pictures
Brit + Co: I love seeing all the dates Harriet goes on with her new love interest David. What's your idea of the perfect date?
Lucy Boynton: I think anything that's spontaneous. My best dates and my best memories have been days that [have] just unraveled as you go along them.
B+C: As much as I love dates, I also love having nothing to do. When was the last time you canceled plans?
LB: Embarrassingly recently. I feel like this press tour has kept me in line and kept me in check with the schedule. But it'll probably be tomorrow.
B+C: What is your on-set must-have?
LB: A book and mints because you're in really close proximity with people. So mints are a must-have and then a book because you're inevitably waiting around between set changes and it's always longer than you think it's going to be.
B+C: What is on your summer 2024 bucket list?
LB: Say yes to more things. I think, especially in a freelance job, it's really easy to want to keep the window open for any work that comes up. And I'm trying to be better at taking the reins on my own life and saying yes to more opportunities with friends and family. So honestly, just like a holiday. I'm going to go on holiday.
B+C: We've talked so much about nostalgia, is there anything particular you miss from the pre-smartphone era?
LB: Oh my God, yes. Not being cross eyed and glued to [your phone], I think. Just that thing of like, when you're waiting for someone, just being in your environment. And I know when you're young, that's for some reason humiliating, to look like you're not doing anything. But when it was just looking up and looking around, whereas when I have a beat [now], I'm probably looking at my phone and that's just horrific.
Where can I watch The Greatest Hits?
Image via Searchlight Pictures
You can stream The Greatest Hits on Hulu now.
Where was The Greatest Hits filmed?
Image via Searchlight Pictures
Principal photography for The Greatest Hits took place in 2022 around Los Angeles, California. Specific locations include Echo Park, Silver Lake, Chinatown, and Venice Beach! If you ask me, this is even more of an excuse to take an LA trip in 2024 ;).
Would you go back in time if given the chance? Let us know on Facebook! Stream The Greatest Hits now and check out all the May Movies you can see next month.
This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
Lead image via Searchlight Pictures
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!