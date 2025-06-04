Here's Your First Look At Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo In 'Wicked: For Good'

I've been waiting to see Wicked: Part 2 (officially titles Wicked: For Good) since long before the credits rolled on Elphaba's "Defying Gravity" in November of 2024. I was born for this! And not only have we gotten a brief glimpse at Cynthia Erivo's iconic Wicked Witch of the West look, we also just got a first look at the cast of Wicked: For Good thanks to Vanity Fair — and it shows off Elphaba and Glinda's (Ariana Grande) incredible costumes in the new movie, as well as some plot teases.

“We want to finish this story in the way that this beautiful memory of Wicked can actually come full circle and can be with you for the rest of your life,” Jon Chu tells Vanity Fair. “We want you to look at both movies in the end, and feel like it was one all along.”

Here's everything you need to know about Wicked: For Good — and Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande's new Wicked songs.

Where can I watch Wicked: For Good? Ethan Miller/Getty Images Wicked: For Good is flying into theaters November 21, 2025.

Is there a Wicked: For Good trailer yet? Universal Pictures, courtesy of Vanity Fair You'll be able to see the brand new trailer for Wicked: For Good when the first move re-releases in theaters June 4. And according to Vanity Fair, you can hear snippets of songs you've never heard before. Because both Glinda and Elphaba are getting brand new numbers. “When we first met, the girls came to my house in person and sang ‘For Good’ on my piano,” Jon Chu says. “The other half of the story that we never tell is that Stephen played their songs for them for the first time there as well...He's sitting there, and he is like, ‘Would you guys like to hear the songs I'm thinking of for you?’ And they were like, ‘Yes, please.’"

What is Wicked: For Good going to be about? Universal Pictures, courtesy of Vanity Fair Wicked: Part Two is going to pick up after the events of Part One: Elphaba is on the run (and being blamed for everything going wrong), Glinda has stayed behind and become the spokesperson for the Wizard, and the animals continue to lose their ability to speak. Meanwhile, Fiyero (Jonathan Bailey) is determined to find Elphaba, and Nessarose (Marissa Bode) is increasingly infatuated with Boq (Ethan Slater). “I think the meat of what Wicked is all about happens in movie two. This is why this story exists,” Jon Chu tells Vanity Fair. “This is where our childhood dreams collide with our adult selves.” And we might be getting some updated plot points. While Fiyero and Glinda don't get married in the stage musical, Ariana Grande walking down the aisle in a white dress suggests the movie could tell a different story. “It's life or death for all of them, so a wedding seemed appropriate,” Chu continues. “It’s harder to forgive certain things in certain scenarios. It makes it more complicated.”

Who's in the cast of Wicked: For Good? Universal Pictures, courtesy of Vanity Fair The Wicked: For Good cast features all your favorite stars from the first movie: Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba: an emerald-green young woman possessing remarkable magic.

as Elphaba: an emerald-green young woman possessing remarkable magic. Ariana Grande as Glinda: Elphaba's best friend who's morphed from popular girl to political spokesperson.

as Glinda: Elphaba's best friend who's morphed from popular girl to political spokesperson. Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero: a dashing prince who refuses to believe the rumors about Elphaba.

as Fiyero: a dashing prince who refuses to believe the rumors about Elphaba. Ethan Slater as Boq: a munchkin who's in love with Glinda.

as Boq: a munchkin who's in love with Glinda. Marissa Bode as Nessarose: Elphaba's little sister.

as Nessarose: Elphaba's little sister. Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard of Oz: a man from our world who found himself in Oz.

as The Wizard of Oz: a man from our world who found himself in Oz. Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible: Shiz University's sorcery professor.

What's up with the Wicked 2 poster? Universal Pictures The first Wicked: For Good poster debuted in Las Vegas during CinemaCon, and attendees immediately clocked the new images upon arriving. After Wicked ended with Elphaba escaping the Wizard (Jeff Goldblum), Madame Morrible (Michelle Yeoh), and the Emerald City, and Glinda staying behind, it's no surprise that the first look at both these ladies features a huge chasm between them. Another X user also points out the two cliffs and the Wizard's castle between them form a W! But my favorite detail about the Wicked 2 poster is Glinda and Elphaba's costumes. With her broom, her hat, and her coat, Elphaba looks more like the Wicked Witch of the West than ever before, while Glinda has swapped her all-pink wardrobe for a periwinkle gown. I immediately clocked the color shift — especially since Glinda is working so closely with Madame Morrible now, and it totally feels like the clothing reflects just how much influence Glinda's allowing Madame Morrible to have over her. After all, the Emerald City might be green, but Shiz University is all blue (as are Madame Morrible's most iconic outfits).

What does "for good" mean in Wicked? Universal Pictures, courtesy of Vanity Fair "For Good" is a song in Act 2 of Wicked (that we'll also hear in Wicked: For Good) about how Elphaba and Glinda have changed each other's lives forever — and, even though they say "who can say if I've been changed for the better?", I'd say that they way they affected each other's empathy, confidence, and kindness proves they really did change each other for the better.

