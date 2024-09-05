Jonathan Bailey And Cynthia Erivo Get Cozy In Emotional 'Wicked' Trailer
Every day is a day closer to visiting the Emerald City! The new Wicked movie, which hits theaters November 22, serves as an origin story for The Wizard of Oz's Wicked Witch of the West. Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda (Ariana Grande) start out as rivals when they arrive at Shiz University, but quickly become friends once they realize they're not as different as they appear.
Wicked originally premiered on Broadway in 2003 with Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel, and it gave a whole generation of theater nerds a hopeful, ethereal, and beautiful story to fall in love with. It's complicated and emotional, and I am, without a doubt, going to sob my way through the entire thing. Especially after watching the new Wicked trailer, which dropped September 5. Check it out below!
The new Wicked trailer gives us a better look at characters like Jonathan Bailey's Fiyero, Ethan Slater's Boq, and Marissa Bode's Nessarose. Fiyero and Elphaba have one of my favorite relationships in any Broadway musical, and I can already tell Jonathan Bailey and Cynthia Erivo have incredible chemistry. Their rendition of "As Long As You're Mine" is going to DESTROY me.
But the movie musical also fixes one thing the original Wizard of Oz movie got wrong — in the book (and the musical), Dorothy's slippers are silver, not red! Their design in the Wicked movie is both structured and delicate, with curly cues and diamonds. But the bright red lining of the box is the perfect callback to Judy Garland's ruby slippers!
Another important thing to note about the Wicked movie is that it's actually only the first part of the story. Based on the songs and moments we've seen in the trailers, I'm guessing the movie will end where Act I of the musical does: right after "Defying Gravity" (and its iconic riff). It's hard to believe we still have to wait two and a half months to see the film, but all of the cast's behind-the-scenes looks are making the time fly.
Ariana Grande's recent selfie with Cynthia Erivo marked 80 days until the movie's release, and it showed us an up close and personal look at their costumes. I can't get enough of the feminine, delicate details on Grande's pink gown (especially since she's who I'm planning to be for Halloween!), as all the rich, lush texture in Erivo's black dress. This is going to be a cinematic experience to remember!
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!