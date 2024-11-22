15 Flattering Winter Wedding Guest Dresses You'll Wanna Wear Again & Again
If you're looking for a winter wedding guest dress, then look no further! Winter is the perfect time to lean into your glam side, with a little shine, a sexy slit, or even a statement neckline on your dress. And while the typical palette may lean towards darker, deeper colors, that doesn't mean you have to opt for the same boring look. Instead, I found a ton of elegant dresses that'll land you the Best Dressed Wedding Guest award in no time — and you'll wanna rewear them as much as possible. Cheers!
Nordstrom
Betsy & Adam Asymmetric Single Long Sleeve Gown
I'm sorry, but nothing is more elegant (or sexier) than a black gown with the perfect peek-a-boo leg slit down the front. When you pair that with this gorgeous asymmetrical sleeve situation, you really have the perfect winter wedding guest dress!
Abercrombie
Abercrombie Long-Sleeve Cowl Back Slip Maxi Dress
Cowl necks are always a classy look — but what about a cowl back?! This whole dress is giving "simplicity is elegance" at its finest. (And BRIDES: this little navy number comes in cream, making for a fabulous bridal outfit, too!)
Anthropologie
Bardot Adoni Off-The-Shoulder Fitted Stretch Lace Midi Dress
I know, I know — it's controversial to wear red to a wedding. But truly, I've never in my life heard that rule until recently, so it can't matter that much, right? I'll let you decide that for yourself, but while you're thinking about it...look at how gorgeous this off-the-shoulder number is!
Azazie
Azazie Atelier Bellini Grape Jacquard Satin Maxi Dress
I adore this deep, rich eggplant color SO much. It goes so well with this high neckline and jacquard fabric, absolutely emanating elegance. This looks fantastic with strappy gold sandals (like above), but I could also see this looking amazing with some pointed toe velvet pumps.
Lulus
Lulus I'm All Yours Black Tulle Ruffled Maxi Dress
I have this exact dress in burgundy, but I am totally into the black tulle. It gives an edge to the elegance that's so playful and COOL. Plus, who doesn't love a deep v neck like this? It's so freakin' good.
Target
Petal and Pup Womens Anabelle Halter Neck Midi Dress
Asymmetrical dresses are absolutely the moment right now. The draping on this Target dress is totally gorgeous, making you look effortlessly beautiful. Plus, if this shade of teal isn't your color, you have 10 other options to choose from — and at under $100!
Nordstrom
Ieena for Mac Duggal Sequin Long Sleeve Faux Wrap Gown
My mom wore this exact dress in black to my own wedding, and she looked like a total goddess. The shimmer could seem like a lot for some, but it's really quite lovely and just understated enough when you're in that glittering wedding environment. You'll definitely wanna dance the night away in this look!
Free People
Elliatt Calypso Dress
Looking for a shorter winter wedding guest dress? This Elliatt option is stunning! The body of the dress itself is really quite simple, letting the statement bow on the back do all the heavy (and very stylish) lifting for your look. I'd pair this with an Audrey Hepburn-esque updo and some pointed black pumps!
Azazie
Azazie Atelier Sara Marigold Maxi Dress
Let this marigold dress light up the room at the next wedding you're invited to! The floral pattern is perfect for winter, not leaning too spring, and giving this balloon sleeve dress a little extra life. (And do you see the slit? I'm telling you: it's the perfect way to accentuate your wedding guest look!)
Anthropologie
Norma Kamali Tara Long-Sleeve Deep-V Ruched Stretch Jersey Midi Dress
Norma Kamali knows how to make something simple oh-so sexy. This dress hugs your curves in all the right places, and the ruching gives the sleek silhouette some much-needed texture. Plus, the slightly off-the-shoulder of it all is just everything — it's giving old Hollywood glam meets modern babe.
Nordstrom
Mac Duggal Long Sleeve Pleated Satin Cocktail Midi Dress
Like I said before, winter doesn't me you can't wear color! This shade is just bright enough to make a statement, but just earthy enough to be perfect for the season. The pleats and the buttoned, ballooned sleeves are just gorgeous here too!
Anthropologie
By Anthropologie The Maya Ruched Cowl-Neck Dress: Stretch Velvet Edition
I seriously just love a high neckline! There's something about it that screams class (but a distinguished, polite scream of course 😉), which is totally what you're going for with your winter wedding guest dress. I also love how the stretch velvet will give you the space to sit, eat, and dance comfortably all night long — exactly what you need for a festive wedding eventing!
Nordstrom
Alfred Sung One-Shoulder A-Line Gown
Alfred Sung makes stunning gowns that are perfect for all your winter wedding guest needs! I wore a different Alfred Sung dress a few years back to a December wedding, and it made me feel totally elegant. This sleek design would look gorgeous on anyone, and the A line silhouette gives you plenty of room to hit the dance floor all you want!
Tuckernuck
Tuckernuck Black Clea Dress
She's giving Audrey Hepburn! She's giving Grace Kelly! She's giving EVERYTHING! Seriously, this neckline is incredible, this length is lovely, and the dress itself is the perfect canvas to make your own. Add some fun jewelry, grab a fun shoe, and let your hair down for an evening — in the most elevated way possible.
Anthropologie
Mac Duggal Sleeveless Rhinestone Flower Crepe A-Line Mini Dress
In case you're looking for another shorter option, I love this Mac Duggal dress! The flower on the hip is so unique, yet it's giving a timeless charm that would look amazing on anyone! I could totally see this with some stunning red tights, an updo, and some statement earrings.
