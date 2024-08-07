10 Gorgeous Wedding Guest Dresses From Anthropologie That Look Flattering On Everyone
It's getting to be that time of year....wedding season AND fall season. With both of those in mind, we want to make sure your closet is locked and loaded with all the best wedding guest dress options that are perfect for fall. This autumnal season, we predict, is going to be filled with muted, jewel tones, dark florals, and even some pastels ( à la the iconic How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days yellow dress). Lucky for you, I picked out all our favorites from Anthroplogie, which is the brand to find occasion-wear in a variety of styles. They have everything from the classic black midi dress, to a stunning floral one shoulder gown! You'll find it all here, and just in time for fall, so keep reading to see all of our fashionable favorites below!
Anthropologie
Hutch Tulle Midi Dress
This dress has to be one of my favorites I've seen recently. Everything from the muted green color, to the cut, to the tulle — it's pure perfection. The good thing about this one is it's an A-Line skirt, so it will be super flattering on any body because it cinches in at the waist and flairs out at the hips. This is a timeless piece that will surely be your go-to this wedding season.
Anthropologie
BHLDN Ruby Twist
BHLDN makes THE best dresses! Am I slightly biased because I had a BHLDN wedding dress? Perhaps. But nevertheless, their gowns truly make me fawn and die every single time. This dress is super flattering with it's halter neck and silk material. It also goes all the way up to a size 16, so it's a lot more size-friendly as well.
Anthropologie
Fleur Strapless Maxi
This dress and pictured styling of it is just perfection. I love the muted jewel tones with the chunky necklace to style the open neck. It's such a simple, yet stunning look! Definitely adding this classic, understated dress to my cart!
This dress is currently sold out in every size except L and XL. Join the waitlist and check back later for restocks!
Anthropologie
Reformation Jeany Dress
Can someone say How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days? This is the perfect dress to wear for fall that doesn't scream summer, but still has some color. I adore everything about this pick, but in particular: the back is just as good as in the movie! You'll be the belle of the ball in this cute gown!
This dress is currently sold out in every size except XL. Join the waitlist and check back later for restocks!
Anthropologie
V. Chapman Corset Gown
Who says you can only wear florals in summer? I love to bring out more simple and dark florals for the fall, because they add a fun aspect to your outfit. This gown is not only gorgeous with this corset and full skirt, but it's also the perfect muted floral for fall. This one is a must-have for me this wedding season!
Anthropologie
BHLDN Nicoletta Dress
I don't like to only stick to neutrals in the fall — dressing can get really drab if you completely devoid your wardrobe of color. So having nice pops of color at events, like this blue, can make dressing in the fall and winter really fun! Plus, this gorgeous BHLDN dress has a nice shoulder scarf that adds a very chic detail that I'm loving lately!
This dress is currently sold out in every size except M, L, and XL. Join the waitlist and check back later for restocks!
Anthropologie
Mac Duggal Asymmetric Dress
Say it with me: florals are fun for fall! This yellow floral dress looks like Thanksgiving in a dress, in the best way. It has shades of yellow that are so cute, as well as this asymmetric skirt that adds a fun detail as well. Grab this gown immediately to be the best-dressed guest at the wedding!
Anthropologie
The Wolf Gang Off Shoulder Dress
Talk about a chic wedding guest dress! This look screams high-fashion to me from the puff shoulders, to the bow details, and the gorgeous column cut of the dress. I would definitely look at this brand for more crazy, fun, and chic pieces! They have so many options for wedding guest dresses that are outside of your typical, plain maxi dress.
Anthropologie
Bardot Midi Dress
This Bardot dress is understated, yet elegant at the same time. And the good news is it's also relatively affordable! For only $139, you can grab your newest go-to fall wedding guest dress! This is great because it can get expensive to find dresses that are good quality and still formal, so this one really is a fab option!
Anthropologie
By Anthropologie Midi
Another under $200 dress, alert! The color of this dress was really intriguing to me, because I don't often see wedding guest dresses in this brown/nude color. I think this would be incredible on ladies with dark hair to really make your locks pop!
