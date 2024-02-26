Maura Jenkins

Maura Jenkins possesses a creative personality that is fueled when she is able to bring her ideas to life through writing, hands-on projects, and other visual mediums. Alongside of Brit + Co, Maura's work has been featured on The Quality Edit where she focuses primarily on fashion and lifestyle products. Having a keen eye for the latest trends, she is always searching for the next best products to add to her arsenal. Aside from her professional work, Maura can be found hiking, reading, searching for the best craft cocktail, or partaking in any activity that allows her to be outdoors.