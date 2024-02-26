Red Tights Are Spring's Biggest Trend — Here's How To Style Them
Maura Jenkins possesses a creative personality that is fueled when she is able to bring her ideas to life through writing, hands-on projects, and other visual mediums. Alongside of Brit + Co, Maura's work has been featured on The Quality Edit where she focuses primarily on fashion and lifestyle products. Having a keen eye for the latest trends, she is always searching for the next best products to add to her arsenal. Aside from her professional work, Maura can be found hiking, reading, searching for the best craft cocktail, or partaking in any activity that allows her to be outdoors.
Spring has just about sprung, and we’re ready to put away our tired winter clothing to make space in our closets for refreshed on-trend spring pieces. Spring can be a confusing time of year… is it cold? Is it hot? Did Punxsutawney Phil see his shadow? As weather-confused as the weeks to come can feel, we’ve found the perfect solution for keeping you comfortable and stylish: red tights.Taking social platforms like Pinterest and TikTok by storm, red tights are the perfect accessory to pair with dresses, sweaters, and more this spring. Below you’ll find our styling suggestions for layered outfits with striking-colored stockings at their core.
Let Your Legs Do the Talking
Let’s be honest, if you’re wearing bright red tights, your legs are the focal point of your ‘fit! Not only are they super stylish, but tights also have a practicality that's especially useful in the springtime. If you’re not ready to bare all in a pair of shorts or a skirt just yet because the temperatures outside are begging you not to, throwing on a pair of tights elevates your look dramatically while keeping the warmth in.
To truly keep the focus on your legs, stick to an all-black look on top through the use of a chunky knit and some leather shorts, but keep the party going all the way to your toes with red shoes that match the hue of your stockings.
Quince 100% Organic Cotton Fisherman Crew Sweater
A black oversized sweater is a staple in any closet, and Quince’s apparel retails for 50 - 75% less than other brands without skimping on quality.
superdown Stacie Hot ShortHot pants are all the rage, and these shorts let you lean into the trend without barring *too* much skin. The leather composition adds some extra texture to this look.
Sheertex Semi Opaque Rip-Resist Tights
Let your legs be the main event, without worry. Sheertex’s rip-resistant tights allow you to have a carefree approach to wearing traditionally delicate hosiery – and the bold red colorway is so eye-catching.
Steve Madden Legaci Kitten Heel Pointed Toe Pump
Continue the scarlet saturation all the way to your feet with these shiny red slingbacks.
Sheer Perfection
Sheer dresses are having their moment, so now is your time to combine two trends into one with a see-through slip and fiery undergarments. We found the perfect crocheted maxi dress that delivers a “barely there” effect for nights out on the town where you want to experiment with being more daring.
Embrace sheer perfection with varying sheer pieces from this stunning dress to the bra and tights layered with it. If you’re hoping to make this outfit slightly more conservative, drape a boxy leather jacket over your shoulders before grabbing a clutch and leaving the house.
Asta Resort Natalia Maxi Dress
Have fun and be bold in a sheer maxi dress detailed with sporadically placed sequins.
Calzedonia 50 Denier Total Comfort Soft Touch Tights
An on-trend accessory for only $15? Yes, please!
Cuup Mesh Plunge Bra
With this look, all of your undergarments ought to be red. Watch your confidence skyrocket when you put on a bra that supports you while still being super sexy.
ASOS DESIGN Curve ultimate faux leather biker jacket
As the name states, this is the ultimate faux leather jacket. With silver hardware and moto detailing, it’s a fun piece that will be in your outfit rotation all spring and beyond.
Mansur Gavriel Mini Cloud Clutch
Add a clutch to this outfit to bring out the color of your tights underneath. Plus, Mansur Gavriel’s cloud clutch goes with everything, always, even on days you don’t wear your red nylons.
Steve Madden Graya Black Patent Flats
Studded flats bring an extra element of edginess while still being comfortable enough to walk in and wear all day.
Subtle Daytime Flair
Even if you aren’t someone who classifies as having a bold fashion sense, you can 100% participate in the red tights trend in a way that feels true to your personal style. We suggest adding a pair of burgundy tights underneath wide-leg jeans to create a point of interest in an otherwise basic (but tried and true) outfit. Steering away from a super vibrant red in this case helps for crafting a more day-time friendly outfit. Additional accessories like the internet’s favorite walking flats and big cat-eye sunglasses keep things interesting.
DUER Midweight Denim Wide Leg Jeans
Jeans with a wider cut help your tights to sit comfortably underneath without feeling too bulky.
Everlane Organic Cotton Box-Cut Tee
Everyone needs a classic white tee in their wardrobe, and this one is the perfect combo of boxy and fitted.
Target Women's 50D Opaque Tights
Burgundy tights are the perfect middle ground for daytime outfits that need a little extra pizazz.
Rothy's Square Mary Jane
Take it from us; it’s the year of the ballet flat.
Ferragamo classic logo acetate cat-eye sunglasses
Big cat eye sunglasses give main character energy when you need it most.
Playing with Color
Just because you’re wearing red on your legs doesn’t mean that you need to shy away from other colors. While we’re not suggesting that you go overboard (there’s a fine line between tasteful and too much), it can be fun to pepper in pieces that aren’t just in the realm of black, white, or a neutral material like denim.
Yes, neutral undertones are still at the forefront, but it’s fun to play around with different hues when building an outfit off of red tights. Below you can find suggestions on how to best fold in colorful accents that really work in your favor.
BDG Kit Snap-Button Cardigan
Whether it’s snapped all the way shut or worn open, this light cardigan is perfect for spring.
TnaSLICK™ Court Micro Skirt
Athletic skirts that look polished and structured are our favorite way to go incognito-comfy.
EVERSWE Women's 80 Den Soft Opaque Tights
These Amazon tights are less than $10 and are one of the most vibrant shades of red we’ve been able to track down online.
Baggu Mini Nylon Shoulder Bag
Baggu bags have a cult following for their commitment to using recycled materials and being generally cute AF.
SeaVees Monterey Sneaker Platform in Black
Something about a mini skirt and platform sneaks hits so hard.
Looking for more inspiration this spring? Check out our storefront for all the hottest home goods right now.
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Header image via Calzedonia, Amazon, Sheertex
Maura Jenkins possesses a creative personality that is fueled when she is able to bring her ideas to life through writing, hands-on projects, and other visual mediums. Alongside of Brit + Co, Maura's work has been featured on The Quality Edit where she focuses primarily on fashion and lifestyle products. Having a keen eye for the latest trends, she is always searching for the next best products to add to her arsenal. Aside from her professional work, Maura can be found hiking, reading, searching for the best craft cocktail, or partaking in any activity that allows her to be outdoors.