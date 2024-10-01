19 Bridal Outfits Perfect For Every Occassion, From Bachelorettes To Showers
One of the many difficult things about having a COVID wedding was that I didn't get to fully enjoy being engaged. Not that I didn't enjoy it by any means, but I didn't get to do the typical "bridal" events that most people got to do since everyone and everything was on lockdown. No extreme Bachelorette trip, no huge showers, and definitely not a big reception with a bunch of friends.
As a fashion lover, this means I didn't get to wear a million all-white outfits and make being engaged my whole personality — like I would at this point in my life. With that being said, I can't help but see how many amazing bridal pieces are out there on the market...and it's making me wanna get married (to my husband) all over again. Since I can't, here are all the bridal outfits pieces that I can't get enough of right now. From bridal shoes to bachelorette looks, these are the pieces I've got my eye on!
Bridal Dresses
Reformation
Reformation Pike Satin Dress
This dress is sleek, chic, and so perfect for fall and winter wedding vibes. Whether you're going out on a classy dinner with your girlfriends on a bachelorette trip, or you're getting ready for the toast at your rehearsal dinner, I love this satin bridal look! It's honestly the definition of "simplicity is elegance"!
Anthropologie
BHLDN Pearl Drop-Waist Mini Dress
Maybe I'm biased because BHLDN is where I got my wedding dress, but they truly have some of the most classy and fun options out there that also aren't exorbitant in price. This dress is under $500, and would make for the perfect Bachelorette party dress! It's chic, on-trend, and so fun with the short, tulle skirt and pearl detailing.
Nordstrom
Lilysilk The Vivi Knit Dress
Coworkers throwing you a bridal shower? This demure little number is perfect for those more modest bridal moments. You still get a fun, flirty, off-the-shoulder moment, but the tea length skirt adds a buttoned-up vibe that's perfectly appropriate. While this looks great with a pair of strappy heels, I could also see this knit number looking amazing with some tall brown boots in the fall!
Abercrombie
Abercrombie Off-The-Shoulder Long-Sleeve Mini Dress
Having an intimate courthouse elopement? Looking for a lowkey afterparty dress? Whatever the occasion, this Abercrombie option fits the bill! I love the elegant off-the-shoulder sleeves — it gives you a great way to show off your jewelry. Plus, the mini dress will let you dance all night long to celebrate your officiated love!
Dôen
Dôen Jessica Dress
This dress is that is giving vintage bridal in a unique, not-so-typical way. The contrasting black lace juxtaposes the white really well, and makes it less overtly bridal, so you can definitely wear it again! Add a vintage satin drawstring bag to really go with the throwback look!
Dôen
Dôen Donetta Dress
The bridal dress of my dreams! It reaches all of the categories you could want: midi, silk, and has a beautiful bridal bow! Can't you just imagine this with a fur coat overtop for the fall and winter?! It would be truly heavenly. Wear this one for an intimate bridal event, or even a rehearsal dinner.
Nordstrom
Reformation X Kacey Musgraves Dress
Kacey Musgraves just gets it. Her collab with Reformation was absolutely amazing, and when I saw this dress I immediately knew it would be perfect for anything bridal related. From the puff sleeves, to the lace, to the bows on the sides — it's perfection! I could 100% see this one looking incredible as a courthouse wedding option!
Abercrombie
Abercrombie Sequin Squareneck Mini Dress
Having a GNO to celebrate your upcoming nuptials? This sequin mini dress is the perfect way to say, "Buy me a shot — I'm getting married." Whether you're having a summer soiree or a winter night on the town, it's versatile enough to match all of your bachelorette party needs!
Nordstrom
House of CB Mesh Dress
If you're wanting a sexier option for a Bachelorette dress then this one is definitely for you! It has a more form-fitting cut with the mesh fabric and corseted bodice. Honestly, this is a 10/10 for me — I just know it's gonna look so good as we head into the fall and winter seasons!
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch Strapless Dress
She's chic, she's beauty, and she's grace. I love the elevated and luxurious look of this bridal outfit — AND, it's on sale! To say I'm obsessed would be an understatement. This dress with a dainty clutch and slingback heel would be perfection for a reception dress!
Reformation
Reformation Tetty Dress
Can I get a little commotion for the dress? This Reformation mini will have you ending your reception with a bang! The long, mesh sleeves paired with the feathered bottom makes for SUCH a fun afterparty bridal outfit! Plus, you won't have to worry about sweating too much on the dance floor with the mini skirt and the lighter sleeves. Win-win!
Dynamite
Dynamite Clothing Tweed Dress
I'm convinced every bride needs a tweed, mini dress for bridal season — they go well for so many different occasions. I even own one right now just because I find them so cute and wearable. For this dress, I would style with ballet flats, and a sweater over the shoulders for very French look! I can totally picture this at your bridal shower brunch where all your mom's BFFs can't stop complimenting you!
Reformation
Reformation Fitz Two Piece
This is casual piece that makes you want to be a bride for just a bit longer... If I were to get married again, then this would be high up on my list since it's a two piece. You can wear it separately or together to really embrace the whole "white" and "bridal" theme no matter the setting!
Reformation
Reformation Jeany Silk Dress
Another great contender for a rehearsal dinner or reception dress from Reformation! This pairing with the fur coat and mesh, black heels is divine! It' giving the most wonderful White Christmas vibes that would be so ideal with anyone having a winter wedding. Grab this chic, classy bridal outfit ASAP!
Bridal Accessories
Anthropologie
Anthropologie Lucy Satin Pearl Bag
I love, love, love this bag. I haven't seen a purse scream "bridal" more than this! It would make for the most amazing day-of bag, or simply your bag to carry for any bridal occasion. Plus, for $110 that's a fairly good deal for how much wear you'll get out of it.
Cuyana
Cuyana Mini Bow Bag
Looking for something a little less showy as the pearl option? I love this understated option from Cuyana! The bow top and gold chain combo are so gorgeous together! Plus, pebbled Italian leather is gonna last you way longer than you big day!
Reformation
Reformation Natasha Heels
For any bridal events, I would opt for these heels, because they are simple, clean-cute, super bridal, and very easy to wear with almost any outfit option! They are so reminiscent of 90s vintage heels that I'm constantly searching for on Ebay. I might purchase these just for a good date-night heel.
Nordstrom
Dolce Vita Reyes Mary Jane
Looking for some flats to pair with your bridal outfits? These Dolce Vitas are perfection! The square toe and Mary Jane style are so on-trend! Plus, the profile is simple enough to go with just about every look you could throw together!
Anthropologie
ViBi VENEZiA Bow Mary Janes
These bow mary janes seem very bridal to me, and they get bonus points for also being great for daily wear too! They're super comfortable, and give the bridal touch with the bows. And guess what?! They can count as you're "something blue"!
