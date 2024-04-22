8 Stunning Abercrombie Wedding Guest Dresses To Get You Through The Busy Season
I still remember the days when I'd walk (albeit, hesitantly) into Abercrombie & Fitch – at my local mall no less, gasp! – and be enveloped by a dense, dark cloud of their signature musk. Now, the A&F styles of my youth are being re-sold on eBay as 'vintage' items. Eek!
The fashion powerhouse went through a massive rebrand in 2021, and turns out, I'm still obsessed with the mall brand that ruled my teen years. Abercrombie & Fitch still sells all the basics (tees, tanks, jeans, and more), but what's really been living rent-free in my head is their wedding guest dresses! There are so many styles to explore, which come at an especially great time since wedding season's about to get real busy.
These 8 Abercrombie wedding guest dresses are all you need to pull a look at this year's ceremonies. With more mature silhouettes, flattering colors, and a variety of sizes to suit everyone, there's a perfect Abercrombie wedding guest dress waiting for you below!
Draped Skirt Maxi Dress
This figure-hugging (but still stretchy) maxi dress features a flattering cinched detail along the waistline that falls down into a long straight skirt with a tall slit. The high boat neckline is more modest, but the back opens up, allowing you to show some skin.
The open back on this satin dress secures with a dainty bow tie that evens out the entire look! Not to mention, this butter yellow color is super trendy right now (and very fit for summertime), so you'll be absolutely slaying as a guest at the next wedding you go to.
This Draped Skirt Maxi Dress goes for $130 and is shoppable in 5 other colors in regular, petite, and tall sizes.
The A&F Giselle Pleated One-Shoulder Maxi Dress
Give 'em some shoulder with this elegant maxi! The satin material is finely pleated throughout, leading directly to the heightened waistline that shapes and cinches you in the best way. This luxe-looking dress doesn't feature any stretchiness or adjustable straps, though customers say it accurately fits true to size. It secures with a discreet zipper on the side.
This Abercrombie & Fitch wedding guest dress is $150 and shoppable in 5 other colors and regular, petite, and tall sizes.
Angel Sleeve O-Ring Gown
This serene green gown comes ready to wear in a smooth satin fabric, which is fairly breathable for the warmer months. The maxi-length hemline falls around the ankles and juts up to form a flirty leg slit. While the bottom half of this wedding guest dress is reminiscent of your typical maxi style, the top has all things fun goin' on. Flutter sleeves and a cheeky o-ring neckline make for the perfect picture-taking and post-ceremony dancing dress!
The Angel Sleeve O-Ring Gown costs $140. You can also snag it in a blue hue in regular, petite, and tall sizes.
The A&F Giselle Pleat Release Midi Dress
Since pleats are an instant giveaway to more elevated styles, it's no wonder most of the Abercrombie wedding guest dresses feature them. This strapless midi design (also comes with removable spaghetti straps) is pleated all over and partners up with an adorable contrasting floral pattern for added visual interest. The straight neckline hugs your bodice with a flexible stretch.
This Giselle Pleat Release Midi Dress costs $130 and is shoppable in 3 other colors and regular, petite, and tall sizes.
One-Shoulder Asymmetrical Hem Midi Dress
A solid navy blue can do no wrong, IMO. This midi boasts an asymmetrical hemline that's anything but bland! It's crafted from a "sculpting stretch-enhanced crepe fabric" that'll hug you in comfortably. The tiered design is definitely more fitted up top, while the bottom half swings freely. This pick is an easy one-and-done type of style, as it's free of any adjustable straps, ties, or zippers.
The One-Shoulder Asymmetrical Hem Midi Dress is also shoppable in black for $130 in regular, petite, and tall sizes.
Ruffle Strap High-Low Maxi Dress
Bury me in this ruffle dress! It has me wanting to bring back the high-low look in full force this year. This wedding guest dress has ruffles galore – on the straps and along the waist and bottom hem. The wrap-around bodice is super flatting and a bit more revealing with a classy v-neck shape. The drop waist detail mirrors the asymmetrical length of the skirt, elongating your midsection. This chiffon dress secures in the back with a thin zipper.
The Ruffle Strap High-Low Maxi Dress clocks in at $130, and you can shop it in 3 other colors in regular, petite, and tall sizes.
Drama Bow-Back Taffeta Gown
For a more casual wedding guest ensemble, this flowy frock is my #1 pick. It's less fitted than other Abercrombie wedding guest dresses, featuring a babydoll silhouette that hugs the chest more than the belly. This way, you'll have ample room to breathe during the big day! Though less structured, the cinching along each tier of this maxi brings forth the drama – plus there's an adorable bow in the back.
The Drama Bow-Back Taffeta Gown goes for $150 and is available in 3 other colors in regular, petite, and tall sizes.
Taffeta Off-The-Shoulder Midi Dress
The stretchy taffeta fabric this midi's made from hosts a nice, shiny finish for taking your look to the next level. The structured bodice is brought up to an off-the-shoulder neckline with elegant puff sleeves that don't feel too overdone. The straight skirt boasts an equally elegant leg slit that hits around the top of the thigh.
The Taffeta Off-The-Shoulder Midi Dress is also shoppable in a bright magenta color for $130 and regular, petite, and tall sizes.
