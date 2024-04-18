Here’s How To Get Your Hands On Meghan Markle’s Royal Jam
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Meghan Markle is not just the Duchess of Sussex – she is a businesswoman! The 42 year-old wife, mother, and ex-actress announced her new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, last month. The brand’s site doesn’t spill much on what ARO is all about, but the first sign we saw hinted at something pretty sweet: jam.
Chris Jackson / Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation
A few celebrities and high-profile figures linked to the royal received individual samples of the very first batch of American Riviera Orchard jam, while the actual jars have yet to be listed for sale for the masses online. Tracee Ellis Ross, Mindy Kaling, Tracy Robbins, Delfina Blaquier, and more revealed their jam jars on social media. The first flavor looks to be strawberry!
IG Stories / @mindykaling
“Obsessed,” Mindy Kaling wrote in her Instagram Story featuring the strawberry jam.
The label on the jam jar in Kaling’s photo read “19 of 50,” so I assume the first batch was only as big as 50 jars.
Meghan Markle's American Riviera Orchard Instagram feed
Sadly, there hasn’t been any official word yet on when people like you and I (ahem, not royals or celebs) can buy American Riviera Orchard goodies. The brand’s website is currently blank aside from a prompter box to put your email in for updates. ARO’s Instagram account is also void of information – the owner of the account restricted comments altogether while the bio simply reads: “by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex.”
Chris Jackson / Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation
According to those close to Meghan, the brand’s name draws inspiration from Santa Barbara, California. It’s where she lives with Prince Harry and their two kids, so the location has some personal significance. The city has also been coined “The American Riviera” for over a century, tugging at the themes of opulence and royalty that Meghan’s brand seemingly highlights.
Toby Melville - WPA Pool / Getty Images
Jam isn’t all Meghan plans to do with American Riviera Orchard. According to New York Post, her business is currently applying for a trademark that could allow them to sell tableware, drinkware, kitchen linens, and foods like jellies, jams, marmalade, and spreads.
