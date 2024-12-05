Prince Harry Finally Spoke On THOSE Meghan Markle Divorce Rumors
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are no strangers to tabloids, the internet, and any and all fascination with their private life. The couple dealt with the press long before they got married in 2018, but that doesn't mean they're thrilled about it. During a December 4 conversation with New York Times columnist and Dealbook founder Andrew Ross Sorkin in New York City, Harry (the son of King Charles and the latePrincess Diana, and the younger brother of Prince William) revealed how he really feels about the obsession with his relationship and his family.
Keep reading to see what Prince Harry actually thinks about all the rumors surrounding his relationship with Meghan Markle.
Yeah, Prince Harry finds the divorce rumors really confusing.
"No, [it's] definitely not a good thing," he says when asked if he considers the "interest" in his life positive. "Apparently we've bought or moved house 10, 12 times. We've apparently divorced maybe 10, 12 times as well. So it's just like, what?'"
Even celebs like Chris Evans and Alba Baptista have had to dodge divorce rumors recently but 10 to 12 different rumors?! That's insane. The most recent divorce rumors came when Meghan Markle showed up solo to both the Children's Hospital LA Gala on October 5 and the Highbrow Hippie haircare launch on November 14, while it was announced Harry will host a charity event without Meghan on December 10. Naturally, the internet had a field day.
And the public's obsession with Harry and Meghan's relationship has directly affected their health.
"It's hard to keep up with, but that's why you just sort of ignore it," Prince Harry continues. "The people I feel most sorry about are the trolls," he continued. "Their hopes are just built and built, and it's like, 'Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes,' and then it doesn't happen. So I feel sorry for them. Genuinely, I do."
WHAT! That's a pretty positive outlook. I don't know if I'd be that generous, TBH. Anyone who kept up with Harry and Meghan's Royal Wedding will remember the consistent criticism around Meghan's skin and behavior, and in their Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan, the couple revealed they went through so much stress surrounding the press, they believed it resulted in Meghan miscarrying a child.
"I’ve had a lived experience since I was a kid. I’ve seen stories written about myself that aren’t exactly based on reality. I’ve seen stories about members of my family, friends, strangers, all sorts of people," Prince Harry told Andrew. “And I think when you grow up within that environment, you do find yourself questioning the validity of the information but also what other people are thinking of that as well, and how dangerous it can be over the course of time."
What do you think about Harry's comments, and about the public obsession with Harry and Meghan? Let us know on Facebook, and if you're looking for more news on the Royal Family, read up on why Kate Middleton's "Amazing" Cancer Update From Prince William Has Us Breathing A Sigh Of Relief.
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!