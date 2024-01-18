Selena Gomez Is Returning To Disney For A Wizards Of Waverly Place Revival
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
There's *nothing* like the Disney magic I felt in my favorite series growing up. Sometimes, it was the magic of coming of age, like in Lizzie McGuire, and sometimes, it was literal magic, like in Wizards Of Waverly Place. Turns out, I'm not the only one who misses Waverly Place because Selena Gomez and her onscreen brother David Henrie are returning for another installment of the hit series! Here's everything we know about the Wizards Of Waverly Place revival so far.
After starring in the series, the Wizards of Waverly Place movie, and The Wizards Return: Alex vs. Alex reunion special, the cast is "so excited" to return, according to Selena Gomez' Instagram story. "The Russo’s are excited to become a part of your family, once again, but we’ve grown," David says in an Instagram post. "2024, the year magic comes back!"
Is there a Wizards of Waverly Place reboot?
Image via Disney Channel
The new Wizards of Waverly Place TV show will serve as a revival rather than a reboot. Instead of a new Justin and Alex, we'll see new characters and reappearances from our faves! In addition to David Henrie starring as a series regular and Selena Gomez making a guest appearance, the duo will executive produce.
What is the Wizards of Waverly Place revival about?
Image via Disney Channel
In this new take on the Wizards of Waverly Place world, Justin has traded his powers for a regular life without magic. But when a young wizard named Billie seeks him out, he learns that the future of the wizard world is at stake. We don't know what role Alex will play in the pilot, but we do know Selena is set to make an appearance!
Who's in the Wizards of Waverly Place cast?
Image via Disney Channel
Along with Selena Gomez and David Henrie, we'll see Janice LeAnn Brown as Billie, Mimi Gianopulos as Justin's wife Giada, and Alkaio Thiele as Justin's son Roman. We don't have other official cast members, but according to David Henrie (via People), they "definitely plan on bringing back the original cast for the series order."
Why did they stop making Wizards of Waverly Place?
Image via Disney Channel
There was a rumor that Wizards of Waverly Place ended so Selena Gomez could move on to different acting roles, although the actress never confirmed it. But as opposed to some of our favorite series that were cancelled out of the blue, Wizards of Waverly Place came to more of a natural stopping point by the end, and a finale made sense!
Where can I watch the Wizards of Waverly Place movie?
Image via Disney Channel
You can watch the Wizards of Waverly Place movie, all four seasons of the show, and Alex Vs. Alexon Disney+ now!
Are you excited to see the Wizards of Waverly Place revival, as well as Selena Gomez and David Henrie as Alex and Justin again? Follow us on Facebook for more breaking news in the pop culture space!
Lead image via Kevin Winter/Getty Images
