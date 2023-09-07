Can The "Lizzie McGuire" Reboot Happen Now That "How I Met Your Father" Is Done?
Unfortunately, it looks like we'll never find out how How I Met Your Father's Sophie (Hilary Duff), well, met her son's father, because Hulu has cancelled the series after two seasons (in addition to Elle Fanning's The Great — tears!). The spinoff might not have gotten rave reviews, but it was still a fun twist on a classic, feel-good TV show. The series also came after Hilary Duff's Lizzie McGuirereboot stopped production at Disney+ — but now that How I Met Your Father has been cancelled, does that mean we'll see Hilary return as Lizzie? While the sitcom wasn't the reason why Lizzie McGuire stopped, now that it's over, there *is* more room for her to work on other projects...
Here's everything we know about the How I Met Your Father cancellation, and the potential for a Lizzie McGuire reboot to still happen.
Why did How I Met Your Father get canceled?
How I Met Your Father got negative reviews during its first two seasons (on Rotten Tomatoes, the show currently has a 35% critic score and 69% audience score). While it appears critics weren't a fan of the reboot, fans on X disagree.
"ill actually never forgive hulu for cancelling how i met your father especially cause we had to deal with himym ending being shit," on user tweeted.
"How I met your father a fun modern sitcom for everyone and now it’s cancelled like my GOD we had a FIVE season vision," another said.
Who is the dad in How I Met Your Father?
We never found out who the father officially was, but a viral Reddit leak suggests that Sid is the father, even though Sophie ends season 2 with Jesse.
What have the How I Met Your Father actors said about the cancellation?
The cast hasn't said much about the cancellation yet, but after Variety announced the show's end on Instagram, Hilary Duff did respond to one user's complaint.
"Tried to watch it...it was so cringe," the comment says. "Who thought this would ever be a good idea? Everything was done in the original, they covered it all..."
"You have 63 followers," Hilary responded.
Will the Lizzie McGuire reboot ever happen?
Hilary Duff has said that she's "very optimistic" the Lizzie McGuire reboot could still come to our screens in the future. In a conversation with Andy Cohen, she explains that "Disney+ was very new" in 2020, when the reboot was in development. In the moment, she doesn't seem to have fully formed thoughts ("I think they were figuring out their ..." she says, "and we were figuring out our ..."), but seems to think once the streamer has really hit their stride, the conversation could reopen.
Why did they stop the Lizzie McGuire reboot?
When the reboot was announced, everyone was very excited to see what modern life looks like with our favorite Y2K gal. But unfortunately, the production shut down when Hilary and Disney+ came upon disagreements.
“She had to be 30 years old doing 30-year-old things,” Duff says in an interview with Women's Health. “She didn’t need to be doing bong rips and having one-night stands all the time, but it had to be authentic. I think they got spooked.”
What is the Lizzie McGuire reboot about?
The original Lizzie McGuire we know and love is all about coming of age and living life with the people you love, and the reboot definitely feels like a modern version. The official synopsis from Disney+ reads:
"Lizzie McGuire is just about to turn 30. She seemingly has it all – her dream job as an assistant to a fancy New York City decorator, her dream guy and a picturesque Brooklyn apartment – but things aren't always as they seem. With a little help from her friends, her loving family and her 13-year-old alter-ego in animated form, Lizzie navigates the ups and downs of adulthood."
Who is in the Lizzie McGuire reboot?
In addition to Hilary Duff, original Lizzie McGuire cast members Adam Lamberg (Gordo), Jake Thomas (Matt), Hallie Todd (Jo), and Robert Carradine (Sam) were set to return.
