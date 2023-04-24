Zendaya Surprised Fans At Coachella Weekend 2 During Labrinth's Set
Coachella was full of surprises this year, from $60 burritos to Frank Ocean’s controversial set. But if anything could make up for these losses, it’s Zendaya. The Euphoria lead surprised fans during Labrinth’s performance on Saturday, singing along to “I’m Tired” and “All For Us” from the cult classic teen drama.
Dressed in knee-high leather boots and a pink corset dress, with her hair flowing effortlessly down her back, the star stunned in a festival-ready look.
Following her performance, the award-winning actress took to Instagram to share her appreciation: “I cannot express my gratitude enough for this magical night. Thank you my brother Labrinth for inviting me and giving me the most beautiful safe space to be on a stage again. And to the crowd tonight ... wow ... my heart is so full,” Zendaya wrote. “I can’t thank you enough for the love I received tonight, made all my nerves melt away, I'm so grateful.”
The retired Disney Channel star also posted a video with a message for her fans: “I have never heard screaming like that in my entire life,” she shared. “As soon as I turned the corner, I couldn’t hear anything. I couldn’t hear anything but you guys. I don’t know what happened, I don’t know what I sounded like. But I was like, you know what? I'm just gonna have fun. And whatever. You know ... it was so special. Everybody was singing along, and it was so cool. So so cool. So thank you all for welcoming me back on that stage with open arms.”
Who else made a guest appearance?
Zendaya wasn’t the only surprise during Labrinth’s set. Singer and Songwriter, Sia drove fans into a frenzy when she and dancer Maddy Ziegler joined the stage to perform “Thunderclouds.”
What else has Zendaya been up to?
Zendaya’s appearance marked her first time performing live in over seven years. Zendaya released new music a decade ago, with the hit single, “Replay,” on her self-titled album. We hope to see the star hit the stage “again and again,” but until then, at least we have season three of Euphoria to look forward to.
