Everything You Need To Know About King Charles' Coronation
Even before living in London in 2019, where I spent my weekends exploring gardens and eating every pack of Jaffa Cakes I could get my hands on, I was intrigued by the Royal Family and British culture. (A big part of that was probably because my sister and I got to camp out in the living room for both Royal weddings, waking up to homemade tea and scones, so thanks Mom!).
King Charles' Coronation is taking place on May 6, and since the late Queen Elizabeth II was crowned in 1953, a great deal of us have never seen a coronation in our lifetime. Here's everything you need to know about this weekend's ceremony.
What is the Kings coronation?
King Charles ascended to the throne when the Queen passed away in September of 2022. During the coronation ceremony, King Charles will swear to uphold the Church of England and the law. He'll also be anointed with holy oil, receive the Royal Orb and sceptres, and be crowned with St. Edward's Crown.
What time is the coronation of King Charles?
The service begins at 11 a.m. at Westminster Abbey in London, which is 6 a.m. EST. Even though the coronation is on Saturday, the festivities will last into Monday, which is a British public holiday.
Will King Charles coronation be televised in the US?
If you live stateside, you'll be able to watch the coronation on ABC News and Good Morning America from 5 to 10 a.m. EST on May 6.
Who is going to the coronation of King Charles III?
We're expecting to see the entire Royal family at King Charles' coronation, including William and Kate, Harry and Meghan, younger members of the family like Prince Louis, and extended cousins.
How long is a coronation ceremony?
The coronation ceremony is expected to last from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. in England, which is 6 a.m. until 8 a.m. EST.
Who's performing at the coronation concert?
Gary Barlow, Howard Donald, and Mark Owen of Take That will appear at the ceremony, as well as American Idol judges Lionel Richie and Katy Perry. Andrea Bocelli and Sir Bryn Terfel will perform together, while Freya Ridings will be accompanied by Alexis Ffrench. We'll also see an official coronation choir, and Bette Midler is reported to be in attendance!
Recipes To Eat While You Watch King Charles' Coronation
Lemon Elderflower Waffles
This recipe was developed in honor of Harry and Meghan's Royal wedding in 2018 and they are the *perfect* spring brunch treat. The more edible flowers, the better. (via B+C)
Vegan Sausage Roles
I lived in London in 2019 and I cannot tell you how many sausage roles I consumed. Salty, crispy, and delicious, these are the ultimate comfort food. (via Dr. Oetker/B+C)
English Toffee
If you're craving something sweet during your watch party, break out this buttery, chocolatey treat to have with some tea.
Full English Breakfast Burritos
With sausage, potatoes, bacon, and eggs, this dish has all the flavor of a full English but it's way easier to eat. I definitely recommend checking out your local grocery store's international aisle to see what kinds of British baked beans they have. They'll take this recipe to the next level! (via B+C)
Follow us on Twitter for more cultural moments!
Lead image viaWPA Pool / Pool / Getty Images Entertainment
- The 'Bama Rush' Documentary Shows Sorority Culture Like You've Never Seen Before ›
- Zendaya Surprised Fans At Coachella Weekend 2 During Labrinth's Set ›
- See Taylor Swift as a Redheaded Femme Fatale in Sugarland’s Dramatic ‘Babe’ Music Video ›
- Kate Middleton Makes a Surprise Easter Appearance in Pearls ›
- Alanis Morissette Is Giving Us Major Nostalgia As A Guest Judge On This Week’s ‘American Idol’ ›
B+C Assistant Editor, Swiftie | Chloe is originally from the Outer Banks (yes, like the Netflix show!). If she's not writing, Chloe's probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @afangirlfirst on Twitter!