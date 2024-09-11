Where To Stream 'Challengers' With Zendaya, Josh O'Connor, & Mike Faist
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
We've seen Zendaya in a variety of different roles: a recovering addict, a witty comic book character, and a Chicago dancing queen (IYKYK). In 2024's Challengers, she stars as Tashi, a tennis player-turned-coach following an injury on the court. And to know one's surprise, Z dominates — both on the tennis court and off. Her red carpet style was both iconic and trend-setting, and we can finally relive this movie at home! Here's when you can stream Challengers.
Is Challengers on streaming?
Challengers will start streaming on Prime Video September 19. You can rent the movie on Amazon Prime and Apple TV+ if you can't wait!
Watch This Official Challengers Clip
In the first clip from the Challengers movie, you can immediately feel the chemistry between Zendaya's Tashi, Mike Faist's Art, and Josh O'Connor's Patrick. Tashi isn't sure she wants to get involved with Art and Patrick, but they might prove to be pretty persistent...
What is Challengers about?
Zendaya stars as Tashi, a coach who's using her experience as a pro tennis player to turn her husband Art into a champion. Tashi decides that he needs to play a challenger event (almost the lowest tournament level on the professional tour), but things take a turn when Art is pitted against Patrick, his former best friend — and Tashi's ex. Watch the Challengers trailer for more!
When is the Challengers release date?
Challengers hit theaters on April 26, 2024. Since the movie totally revolves around tennis, this was the perfect spring movie IMO! You can stream the film on September 19 on Prime Video.
Who else is in the Challengers cast?
In addition to Zendaya, we see Mike Faist, who was in the original Broadway cast of Dear Evan Hansen and in 2021's West Side Story, and Josh O'Connor, known for The Durrells in Corfu and The Crown.
Luca Guadagnino directed, while the script was written by Justin Kuritzkes. Amy Pascal, Luca Guadagnino, Zendaya, and Rachel O’Connor serve as producers.
Is Challengers based on a true story?
Challengers is not based on a true story but if you're looking for some IRL tennis drama, check out Break Point ;).
Where did they film the Challengers movie?
Zendaya and the rest of the cast filmed Challengers from May to June 2023, mainly in Boston, Massachusetts. Warmer weather and sunny days can set the tone for filming intense scenes, especially when you're playing tennis outside, and it definitely affected the energy onscreen.
Did Zendaya have to learn tennis for Challengers?
In a (pre-strike) interview with ELLE, Zendaya explains how she prepped for Challengers, and how one of the biggest, er, challenges, was the training process.
"My fans know this about me — I'm not the hugest fan of having to work out. I don't necessarily look forward to it, but I had to because my character's supposed to be a tennis pro, and clearly I'm not giving tennis pro, right?" she jokes, referencing her arms. "Yet!"
"We had an incredible team of people that we got to learn from, but I was with Josh [O'Connor] and Mike [Faist] every day," she continues. "They were the reason that I was able to smile and laugh through our workout sessions. It was a good time. I think we all really needed to lean on each other in those moments."
We're certain that whatever bond they formed during training will come through in their performances. We can already tell all three have great chemistry!
