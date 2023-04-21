Frank Ocean’s Coachella Set Makes Us Wonder: What Do Artists Owe Us?
If you’re in tune with the music industry (pun very intended), then you’ve probably heard of Frank Ocean’s highly-anticipated-turned-disastrous set at Coachella last weekend.
The pop-soul headliner faces serious criticism following his recent performance that left fans and music industry insiders angry. His set not only began an hour late, but was abruptly cut short due to “curfew.” Somehow worse, Ocean canceled the theatrics of his performance last-minute, lip synced to several of his songs on stage, and just dropped out of his second headlining slot for Coachella Week 2.
Considering this was his first live performance in six years, fans were not happy about this, and rightfully so.
i never thought there was an artist that hated his fans more than pierre until i saw frank ocean at coachella— 444☆ (@tlop444) April 17, 2023
Frank Ocean after making his fans believe that he’ll make it to Coachella: pic.twitter.com/YwbcDOOybf— 𝗺𝗼𝘂𝗹𝗮𝘆🌤 (@mlyred) April 17, 2023
I hope Frank Ocean loses every single one of his fans after the diva shit he pulled at Coachella— tessa slaysan (@TessaPaisa) April 17, 2023
Some fans waited all day in the Indio desert heat for an opportunity to be front row for Ocean, only for him to waste their time and money.
For some insight – general admission tickets for the three day festival start at $549 (not including parking, lodging, food, etc.) which TBH is a lot of money to shell out for one weekend. In an economy where finances are tight, artists should respect their fans enough to show up on time and give 100%, especially since these people support them and fund their lifestyle.
I hope there’s some meditation by Frank, and all artists, about how to better treat & show up for their fans.— Serena's Racquet (@kendalljamaal) April 19, 2023
Coachella is no light decision to attend. Even with the most glamorized access, it’s dusty, hot, and expensive. Professionalism begets respect.https://t.co/OjOcu0sST6
I think we can all agree that Ocean should have put on a more intentional performance. However, this was a festival setting and not a personal concert so should fans have expected so much from him in the first place?
This whole event brings up so many difficult questions. After all, what do artists owe their fans, and what do they owe their art? In becoming a singer, musician or actor, are these individuals subject to the constant output of new content to please their audiences? Should all artists be compared to the insane production and rigorous performance schedule of industry talents like Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, and even Drake?
Honestly, we’re not entirely sure. However, we do believe that artists are allowed to express their creativity on different timelines. Making exceptional art – whether that be music, artwork, writing or theater – takes time, and artists should be allowed to work on their own schedule, regardless of how fans may react. You’d rather receive an euphoric, life-altering album than one without passion and personality, right?
When it comes to performers like Harry Styles and Taylor Swift, they each have a megawatt stage presence and the charisma of a natural performer, which some famous artists simply lack. Gifted and introverted performers, like Ocean, shouldn't be expected to have such a loud and vivacious performance like his extroverted counterparts.
While Ocean definitely messed up at Coachella, fans are constantly pressuring him for new music — coupled with his anxiety and loss of his brother, the demand can feel overpowering. So overpowering, that it may dissuade him, and other artists in a similar position, to stop creating all together.
Honestly, fans should be thankful for the music that Ocean has already put out. I mean, that’s why they became fans in the first place, right?! Think about Rihanna: fans pressuring her to release new music day in and day out, but maybe as consumers we should step back and allow these artists to grow beyond music. Rihanna, for instance, founded Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty and is now a whole entire mother — which we know takes up a lot of her time. Ocean also exudes creativity beyond music, through his luxury accessories brand Homer. Maybe this is the new path for Ocean and Rihanna, and we just need to be grateful for their contributions to the music industry rather than remain in a state of endless anticipation.
Personally, we can’t imagine the pressure of thousands (or millions) demanding new work from us. All. The. Time.
So tell us, Brit + Co readers, what do you think? Are artists entitled to meet the deadlines of fans?
Stay updated on all the latest pop culture news with Brit + Co.
Header Image Courtesy of Jason Merritt / Staff / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images
Olivia Taylor is a writer and creative covering pop culture, beauty, style, wellness, health, relationships, lifestyle and basically anything else you can think of. A lifelong creative and self-proclaimed reality TV buff, Olivia spends her time outside of work surfing, skateboarding, attending cool indie concerts and finding the best acai bowls in town. Say hi to her on Instagram @heyitsoliviataylor and on Twitter @inneedofmargs.